Merelenea Dozier
3d ago
been knowing this dude my whole life. you would have never gotten me to say he would do something like this but damn dude. this is inexcusable. he won't see the light of day again
GiGi
3d ago
just throw him straight in prison and throw away the key. he doesn't deserve to walk the streets free ever again
Prosecutor asks Cuyahoga County judge on the stand if she tried to keep son’s shooting of wife ‘in-house’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prosecutor on Thursday asked a Cuyahoga County judge if she tried to cover up a shooting involving her son and his wife last year. Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams took the stand in the same building where she presides, and Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Kevin Mayer peppered her with questions about why she waited more than 15 minutes to dial 911 after her son told her he and his wife engaged in a shootout.
Appeals court says fired Cleveland police officer should get his job back in death of burglary suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that former Cleveland police officer Alan Buford should regain his job and collect back pay, five years after the city fired him for violating its use-of-force policy during a fatal shooting. In a 13-page opinion, Judge...
cleveland19.com
SWAT units raid Westlake hotel looking for murder suspect
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Westlake Police, SWAT units raided a hotel room early Thursday morning in search of a Cleveland murder suspect. Police said, Wednesday night uniformed patrol officers learned that a person that had an arrest warrant out of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for a murder that happened in Cleveland was staying at the Sonesta Suites Hotel on Clemens Road.
Police arrest Youngstown woman accused of overdosing with kids in home
Trisha Alam, 35, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on first-degree misdemeanor charges after she was found by Austintown police. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
Former Streetsboro councilman and son facing dozens of charges
A former Streetsboro councilman and his son are now facing dozens of charges.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday. While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that...
cleveland19.com
Murder suspect Anthony Kennedy strangled girlfriend in 2019, court records show
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates has uncovered disturbing new details about the Cleveland man accused of murdering his girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania. Anthony M. Kennedy was arrested in 2019 for strangling his then-girlfriend during a violent incident outside of the couple’s home, according to court records.
cleveland19.com
Woman wanted in deadly shooting of 38-year-old man, Akron police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Early investigators identified the shooter of an Akron homicide on Wednesday as 33-year-old Suzanne Thomas, detectives say. Detectives have issued a warrant for Thomas’ arrest for the aggravated murder of 38-year-old Joseph Hall. Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the man, Hall, was killed inside...
Student stabbed at Akron school, charges pending
A student was stabbed at John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon, Akron police said.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday. Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m. He was captured on video robbing the store as well...
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
cleveland19.com
Suspect of Lowellville double murder, took his own life during Parma stand-off, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Girard man suspected of double murder took his life during a Parma stand-off Wednesday night, according to Parma police. Police told 19 News 38-year-old Jonathan Crago was suspected of shooting a mother and daughter around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Lowellville, near the Youngstown area.
cleveland19.com
Life in prison for man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man convicted of a deadly drive-by shooting in Akron was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday afternoon. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin said Adarus Black is eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Earlier this month, a jury unanimously...
cleveland19.com
Suspects wanted by Homeland Security for breaking into UPS facilities arrested in Lake County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Coast crime spree ends in Northeast Ohio. The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says 5 suspects were arrested and each charged with a first-degree felony of receiving stolen property. The group was pulled over by Willoughby Hills Police on I-90 west. They were spotted early Sunday morning traveling up to 120 miles per hour.
New details released on Parma shelter in place alert
New details have been released on the incident that prompted Parma police to ask residents to shelter in place Wednesday.
Investigators arrest couple in connection to Cleveland murder
The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force arrested a couple wanted for a murder in Cleveland this summer.
Akron police investigating after 2 cops seen carrying Jayland Walker sign to their cruiser
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
cleveland19.com
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents to help catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain...
cleveland19.com
1 year in prison for Fairview Park man guilty of vandalism, ethnic intimidation
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Fairview Park man was sentenced to one year in prison Wednesday after being convicted of vandalism, ethnic intimidation and criminal damaging for damaging two Fairview Park businesses. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Sherrie Miday also ordered Michael Freshwater to pay $2200.00 in...
