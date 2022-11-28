Read full article on original website
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
newcanaanchamber.com
New Canaan’s Holiday Stroll – What is it All About?
The weekend after Thanksgiving is dedicated to putting the spotlight on New Canaan’s downtown. The Holiday Stroll was started by a group of local merchants 18 years ago and has evolved to be one of New Canaan’s most beloved traditions. The Chamber invites you to head downtown on Friday December 2nd between 5:30 – 8:30 pm to walk under the lights, browse in the stores, watch a show performed by young local talent, eat delicious food, and take a selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Stroll functions as New Canaan’s answer to “Small Business Saturday”, reminding all of us to “think local first” when shopping for friends and family this Holiday season!
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CT
It’s December and all the holiday markets and events in lower Fairfield County are in full swing. And here in Connecticut there are plenty of merry events taking place for the entire month.
NBC Connecticut
Local Business Owners Team Up to Honor Sandy Hook Victims
Two local business owners are teaming up to honor the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting. Julie Buonanno owns The Mixing Bowl and created sweatshirts with the words “Be Kind” on them. They also have 26 flowers, one for each of the lives lost on December 14, 2012, in Newtown.
Thrillist
Where to See Dazzling Christmas Light Displays in NYC This Year
Celebrating the most wonderful time of year in the most remarkable city on Earth should never be taken for granted. Each December, the five boroughs come to life with holiday markets, ice rinks, and unmatched Christmas light displays powerful enough to excite Scrooge himself. Now that Thanksgiving is in the...
goodmorningwilton.com
Wilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale Starts This Week
Wilton Library’s annual Holiday Book Sale kicks off at noon on Thursday, Dec. 1 and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 28, during regular library hours. This popular sale features a large array of pristine books in all categories, including children’s and teen’s, art, history, cookbooks, classics, biographies, inspiration, and much more.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Women Arrested in Domestic Incident
Police on Sunday arrested two New Canaan women and charged them with disorderly conduct. At about 2:59 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to a Summer Street home regarding a dispute between the women, 18 and 34. Following an investigation, each was charged with the misdemeanor offense. It isn’t clear...
connect-bridgeport.com
Three Area Residents Die in Post-Thanksgiving Wreck
WDTV is reporting that three people were killed in a crash in Weston on early Friday morning, the day after Thanksgiving, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shelton, CT
Picture beautiful skies, quaint shops, and cozy farms within the shining city of Shelton, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Incorporated in 1915, Sheldon’s rich history features varied tales of growth, decline, and community redevelopment. It thrived as a manufacturing town but declined because of a colossal arson fire. Then,...
therealdeal.com
Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate
A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
Police: Danbury couple found in their home died in murder-suicide
Danbury police believe a husband and wife died when one of them shot the other and then shot themselves.
newcanaanite.com
1840-Built Old Stamford Home Sells for $955,000
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Nov. 18.
goodmorningwilton.com
Verizon Schedules Second Red Balloon Float for Proposed Cell Tower This Week
As the town continues its plan to raise a new cell phone tower and what officials say will increase cell phone reception in Wilton, Verizon has scheduled a second “red balloon float test” on Friday, Dec. 2. The test is part of the company’s application to the Connecticut...
goodmorningwilton.com
Candlelight Concerts’ 75th Season of Bringing Famed Classical Musicians to Wilton, to Benefit Wilton Library & Music-Lovers Alike
Wilton Candlelight Concerts began with a simple mission: how can a small group raise money for the local library? Now, 75 years later, that simple mission continues but has grown to include the quest to keep classical music a key part of not just Wilton’s cultural life but also the benefit of drawing attention to Wilton from music lovers county-wide and beyond.
New York's COVID reinfection rate highest on Long Island amid 'tripledemic' concerns
COVID reinfection is on the rise, in fact, the biggest surge in cases is right here on Long Island.
NBC Connecticut
2 Seriously Injured After Crash on I-91 in North Haven
North Haven fire officials said two people have life threatening injuries after an accident on Interstate 91 North Wednesday night. Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said a car crashed into a tree and caught fire in the area of exit 11. Crews said it's an electric vehicle that caught fire. The...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
goodmorningwilton.com
“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Nov. 28, 2022: Wilton High School Football’s Top-10 Plays of 2022
The Wilton High School varsity football team is gearing up for the first round quarterfinals in the CIAC Class MM state finals on Tuesday, Nov. 29. To get fans even more psyched up, “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” host Alex K. has compiled his picks for the Top-10 plays of the 2022 regular season.
Former Fairfield University Standout Goalie Shuts Out Iran As Team USA Advances In World Cup
Team USA is advancing in the World Cup after its dramatic win against Iran, in large part thanks to its goalkeeper, who played collegiate soccer in Connecticut. Goalie Matt Turner, who was a standout at Fairfield University, was able to keep Iran from scoring in its match with Team USA on Tuesday, Nov. 29 which ended with the US winning 1-0.
WTNH.com
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza?. The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for a slice.
