ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Healing Justice Santa Barbara comments on junior high racial slur incident

By News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0M9H_0jQFP5UA00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Healing Justice Santa Barbara commented on the return of Santa Barbara Unified Junior High Principal Daniel Dupont following the use of a racial slur on campus.

"We are disappointed that SBJH was not transparent about this anti-Black harm or the environment that allowed this to happen, especially after all the promises they made after the violent assaults against several Black students in February."

Santa Barbara Junior High School dealt with a similar incident in February where an SBJH family spoke out about the alleged use of racial slurs and violence towards a student.

Following an investigation into the February situation, Santa Barbara Unified School District pledged a commitment to hiring educators from diverse and inclusive backgrounds.

"We believe that representation matters, and will continue to build our staff with that as a primary goal," the district's February statement said. "Finally, as we learn from this experience, we are reaffirming our commitment to transparency in building an anti-racist environment of which we can all be proud."

HJSB co-founders denounced the inaction that led to the use of a racial slur by Principal Dupont, subsequent leave, and return to their position.

"Further, the district has consistently ignored the urgent calls of Black parents and families. They have yet to publish the equity survey (that was promised in February) and Black students continue to suffer. As evidenced by the independent's report and the latest board meeting, the district has failed to enact meaningful policy changes to protect Black children, and so the assault against our babies continues."

Healing Justice Santa Barbara said it offers support and services to uplift all Black and African Americans in the community.

"We Healing Justice, trust and support Black children, it’s past time the district did the same."

HJSB has continued to comment on social media sites like Facebook outlining demands for school districts to begin to take action here.

For more information on HJSB click here.

The post Healing Justice Santa Barbara comments on junior high racial slur incident appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons Named Santa Barbara County Physician of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Lynn Fitzgibbons, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for Santa Barbara County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Naloxone Saves a Life on a Goleta Sidewalk

Curbing illegal opioids remains a target for law enforcement statewide, but in Goleta on Monday night, a man was saved from an overdose by a Sheriff’s deputy on patrol. The unidentified man was lying on a sidewalk on the 5900 block of Hollister Avenue, in the heart of the city’s Old Town, when the deputy noticed him around 11:45 p.m. on November 28. Recognizing the overdose signs of a lack of response, slowed breathing, and a blue tinge to lips and fingernails, the deputy called for an ambulance and administered naloxone.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local Organization displays custom quilts in remembrance of those who have died from AIDS

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- World Aids Day is Thursday and one organization is using quilts to remember those who have died from the disease. It’s been four decades since Keith Coffman-Grey lost his partner to AIDS, but it’s a time in his life he will always remember. “Within a year he went from very healthy person The post Local Organization displays custom quilts in remembrance of those who have died from AIDS appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
venturabreeze.com

City Manager put on administrative leave

Alex McIntyre has served as the City Manager of the City of Ventura since November 2018. The Ventura City Council has announced that City Manager Alex D. McIntyre has been placed on administrative leave pending Council direction on a private personnel matter. Even though the reason was not stated it...
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

‘Unity in Community’ theme of December 9 telethon tradition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A recent jam session with a couple of local rock legends is helping spread holiday cheer. Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald united once again for a taped performance ahead of the upcoming Unity Telethon. (Courtesy: Jeff Martin/KEYT) This year marks the 36th annual event in Santa Barbara. The popular feel-good holiday The post ‘Unity in Community’ theme of December 9 telethon tradition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy

The Santa Barbara Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications announced Dr. Katrina Mitchell as this year's recipient of the Lois Phillips Founder's Award for her advocacy work in women's health. The post Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Two gang members found guilty in Ventura County murder

Two gang members were found guilty on Thursday of charges related to the murder of a man in Ventura County. The two suspects were found guilty after a nine-week-long trial, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Raymond Bolanos, 27, from Oxnard was found guilty on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

In Memoriam | Elvira Gomez de Tafoya: 1933 – 2022

In 1975, while volunteering for the Old Mission, Elvira Gomez de Tafoya brought forth a 200-year-old Santa Barbara Christmas tradition: La Pastorela (A Shepherd’s Play), which tells of the pilgrimage of the pastores (shepherds) to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Christ. Known as Maestra Tafoya, Elvira was a lifelong teacher who believed in the cultural and educational power of theater. The play brought a new level of art to uplift the Spanish-speaking community, and we are indebted to her.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy