Healing Justice Santa Barbara comments on junior high racial slur incident

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Healing Justice Santa Barbara commented on the return of Santa Barbara Unified Junior High Principal Daniel Dupont following the use of a racial slur on campus.

"We are disappointed that SBJH was not transparent about this anti-Black harm or the environment that allowed this to happen, especially after all the promises they made after the violent assaults against several Black students in February."

Santa Barbara Junior High School dealt with a similar incident in February where an SBJH family spoke out about the alleged use of racial slurs and violence towards a student.

Following an investigation into the February situation, Santa Barbara Unified School District pledged a commitment to hiring educators from diverse and inclusive backgrounds.

"We believe that representation matters, and will continue to build our staff with that as a primary goal," the district's February statement said. "Finally, as we learn from this experience, we are reaffirming our commitment to transparency in building an anti-racist environment of which we can all be proud."

HJSB co-founders denounced the inaction that led to the use of a racial slur by Principal Dupont, subsequent leave, and return to their position.

"Further, the district has consistently ignored the urgent calls of Black parents and families. They have yet to publish the equity survey (that was promised in February) and Black students continue to suffer. As evidenced by the independent's report and the latest board meeting, the district has failed to enact meaningful policy changes to protect Black children, and so the assault against our babies continues."

Healing Justice Santa Barbara said it offers support and services to uplift all Black and African Americans in the community.

"We Healing Justice, trust and support Black children, it’s past time the district did the same."

HJSB has continued to comment on social media sites like Facebook outlining demands for school districts to begin to take action here.

For more information on HJSB click here.

