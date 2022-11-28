Read full article on original website
Related
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Ms. McBride
Jo Lea McBride, 66, died on Nov. 24, 2022, at her home in Round Rock. Services will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel in Lampasas on Dec. 2 at 11 a.m., with a visitation an hour prior. Jo Lea was born on July 22, 1956 in Lampasas to Dale and...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lampasas girls take care of business against Copperas Cove
The Lady Badgers outscored Copperas Cove 30-14 in the second half of Tuesday night’s contest, and that ultimately was the difference in a 48-36 win for Lampasas. Brooke White continued to be one of the Lady Badgers’ leading scorers. She finished with 14 points in this contest, followed closely by Payton Tatum with 13. Abigail Williams scored 10 points, Addison Borchardt scored five points, and…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Several Lampasas players receive all-district football honors
The Badgers garnered 19 different all-district football honors for District 13-4A Division I in 2022. Seven were first-team designations, and 11 were second-team recognitions. On top of that, Raider Morua was named the district’s Newcomer of the year. The first-team awardees were Aden Rascoe at running back, Ethan Moreno at receiver, Landon Stegal at defensive line, Reed Jerome for inside…
KCEN TV NBC 6
Man indicted on early November murder of Killeen man
KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Carter was charged with...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
New clothing boutique opens in Lampasas
Elisa Grace Boutique at 303 S. Key Ave. is among the newest business ventures in Lampasas. Owner Elisa Miller is shown holding the scissors, with family, friends and chamber of commerce staff joining her for the ribbon-cutting event.
DPS names escaped Coryell County inmate Featured Fugitive
CORYELL COUNTY / AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has named Coryell County fugitive 37-year-old Brandon Wayne Hogan as December’s Featured Fugitive. Hogan is also one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. DPS says his reward is increased to $6,000 for the month of December if information leading to his […]
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
BRIEFLY
OUTDOOR BURNING ALLOWED County Judge Randy Hoyer on Monday signed an order to lift temporarily the restrictions on outdoor burning in Lampasas County. The burn ban now is scheduled to go back into effect at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Questions about outdoor burning may be directed to the county judge’s office at 512-5568271. PIERIAN CHRISTMAS CONCERT The 35th annual Pierian Christmas Concert will take…
KWTX
Facebook post unlocks history of beloved Little River Academy teenager who died in crash more than 10 years ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The small community of Little River Academy is remembering a beloved teenager who lost her life more than a decade ago, that’s because a social media post is bringing her legacy back to life. Driving past roadside memorials is common but for Temple resident Jon...
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Holiday Homes Tour features stops at four area residences
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” is the theme for the Lampasas County Museum’s 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes. The annual event is Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at the museum Friday or Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., or on the day of the tour. The museum is at 303 S. Western St. in Lampasas. Information on the featured homes appears below. The houses on the tour…
These Killeen roads to be impacted by projects over next few months
KILLEEN, Texas — Over the next few months, eight roads spanning over six miles will be impacted because of roadway projects, according to the City of Killeen. All of the projects are being done by the City of Killeen's Department of Public Works' Transportation Division. They are below and listed in order:
Thieves Are Doing What Exactly To Take Cars In Temple, Texas?
Technology in our cars is continuously evolving. Every day, it seems like new additions pop up on vehicles. But there is one very important thing that all cars must have if they are even start moving. Besides tires, every car needs a key to start it. Technology has evolved as...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Putting a harness on hope
On a sunny morning in mid-October at a ranch in eastern Lampasas County, a single rider trots a gelding around a small arena. She is observed by a collection of onlookers, both men and women, some in work wear suited to a Texas ranch, and others dressed as if they have simply stepped out to do their weekly grocery shopping. For those gathered around the arena, the air was thick with the smell of…
KWTX
Farm bureau in Coryell County surprises shoppers by paying for groceries
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local county Farm Bureau spread some holiday cheer and awareness about the plight of farmers and ranchers by surprising shoppers at the grocery store checkout line and paying for their bill. The Coryell County Farm Bureau sent out representatives to the HEB in Gatesville the...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
City Council evaluates recycling program
The Lampasas City Council has authorized staff to investigate more options for city recycling services. In a workshop prior to the regular session this week, city staff told council members Lampasas is running a slight deficit in its recycling program. City Secretary Becky Sims said the city spends $1,700 per month on recycling. “And that’s just the haul,” she added. That doesn’t include the…
fox44news.com
Major Belton traffic signal out of service
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. TxDOT says that traffic signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) are operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor are working...
Lawsuit calls work at Texas DPS a ‘Racially Hostile Environment’
Three DPS officers — two African American officers assigned to different units, and a Hispanic officer — all continue to work for the same agency they are suing.
Comments / 0