Hoosick Falls man dies after construction accident

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Tuesday, November 22, officers from the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to an accident at a construction site behind the Rip Van Dam Hotel. At the scene, they located a man who suffered life-threatening injuries sustained from falling from an elevated position as well as falling debris.

The victim, Nelson Bernard, 52, of Hoosick Falls, was transported to the Saratoga Hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on November 24. Investigations into the construction accident are ongoing with the cooperation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of New York to determine if any criminal actions took place.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.