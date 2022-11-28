Read full article on original website
Career Army
5d ago
Texas has one of the best deals going for Veterans. McAllen is a great and safe city to live in, where you can still get a great deal on a home.
Julian Alvarez will soon leave Texas Workforce Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s own Julian Alvarez will soon be leaving his post at the Texas Workforce Commission. Alvarez, a voice from Harlingen serving as TWC’s commissioner representing labor, announced Wednesday that he will depart from the commission Dec. 15. His term was scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023. “It has been a […]
Mission-based attorney appointed to 476th Judicial District Court
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has appointed Horacio Pena as the 476th Judicial District Court for Hidalgo County. Pena is an attorney of a private practice, who has previously served as a municipal court judge for Mission and judge in the 92nd Judicial District Court in Hidalgo County, state a press release […]
Team Brownsville in need of volunteers and donations
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hundreds of asylum seekers make their way to U.S.- Mexico border daily. Team Brownsville, a non-profit group known for its humanitarian work with migrants, is now asking the community for help. “Right now we’re seeing an increase in asylum seekers coming across the border,” said Kathy Harrington, Team Brownsville board member. […]
riograndeguardian.com
BREAKING: Julian Alvarez will resign as Texas Workforce Commissioner on Dec. 15
AUSTIN, Texas – Rio Grande Valley native Julian Alvarez, III, the labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission, has announced he will depart the state agency, effective December 15. Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement, otherwise known as VIDA, has told media outlets that Alvarez will make “a special...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Hold state lawmakers accountable, Lucio tells business leaders
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Retiring state Sen. Eddie Lucio has urged the Brownsville business community to hold legislators to account. The Brownsville Democrat spoke at a Despierta Brownsville breakfast event hosted by the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce. It was held at the historic Alonso Building. Lucio is retiring in January...
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
How Much Would You Pay For This Stylish McAllen, Texas Home?
Texas is no shortage of homes. With a state this big, there's bound to some absolutely beautiful homes for new or moving Texans. We've all seen a house or two and went "Gosh, I wish I could live there." Another thing that sometimes pops up randomly in our social media...
txmusic.com
Championship Season in Mariachi County
On a hot Monday in late August 2021, Marcos Zárate was starting his second week as the lead director of the mariachi program at Rio Grande City High School. In his practice room, 17 students in jeans and school T-shirts stood in a half-circle, playing songs from memory. Dozens of trophies lined one wall, and across another, someone had hung a cheery hand-painted banner spelling out the team’s name, “Mariachi Cascabel.” The pandemic had kept the young musicians home the past 18 months, and now, fresh out of lockdown, they were eager to play as a group again — to feel the adrenaline rush and transformation that came with being on a stage.
valleybusinessreport.com
Don Gollito Serves It Up “Harlingen-Style”
The block of West Van Buren Street where Don Gollito sits in Harlingen stirs a nostalgic feel. The Tex-Mex restaurant is down home all the way, “Harlingen-style,” as one of its owners, Fred Uribe, puts it. He co-owns the restaurant with Rick Silva, a self-described “jack-of-all-trades” of the local restaurant scene. On Van Buren, vehicles park at an angle that’s reminiscent of small-town America of previous eras.
Brownsville native named Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Chief
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office. “This is my 27th year in the […]
Harlingen man Eliff pleads not guilty to murder of Corpus Christi woman
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man already awaiting a trial for a 2020 murder pleaded not guilty to a separate murder of a Corpus Christi woman in 2019. Anthony Eliff III on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder, a first degree felony, according to Cameron County records. According to previous […]
Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
KRGV
McAllen Holiday Parade scheduled for Saturday
The largest holiday parade in South Texas is just a few days away. The McAllen Holiday Parade is scheduled for Saturday and is slated to start at 6:00 p.m. The city of McAllen's Deputy Director of Programs, Carina Jimenez, spoke to Channel 5 News about what to expect from this year's parade.
Charlie Clark’s beloved ‘Nana’ dies at 99
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s most-known ‘Nana’ has passed away, Charlie Clark Nissan announced on Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre ‘Nana’,” a Facebook post from Charlie Clark Nissan said. “Nana won our hearts and became a symbol of […]
What roads will close during Edinburg Night of Lights Parade?
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Preparations for the annual Night of Lights Parade in Edinburg will prompt road closures throughout the city. Edinburg and the Chamber of Commerce will host the parade at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. It will start at Richard Flores Stadium and travel northbound on South Closner Boulevard. Road closures are expected […]
KRGV
Valley feed store helping Weslaco animal control with adoptions
A local feed sore in Weslaco is helping animal control dogs find a home, that's thanks to a new program in the city. Stray animals from all over the Valley end up at the Weslaco Animal Care Services. "The city currently has contracts with ten different entitles," Planning and Coding...
Four people in Hidalgo County hospitals with influenza
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four people are hospitalized with influenza as of Monday. The active patient count reflects the daily count of anyone hospitalized within any Hidalgo County hospital. As of Monday, the county did not report any patients with influenza in the intensive care unit. The county will continue to […]
PD: Brownsville bar owner was selling alcohol after hours
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The owner of a local bar was arrested for allegedly selling alcohol after hours, according to police. Noemi De La Cruz, identified herself as the owner of Centenario Disco Rodeo, where she was arrested for selling alcoholic beverages after hours, a class a misdemeanor, police said. When officers arrested De La […]
Traffic stop uncovers bag of psychedelic mushrooms in Harlingen, officials say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Harlingen resulted in the arrest of two teens accused of having a bag of psychedelic mushrooms in their car, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Alfonso Padilla, 18; and Juan Manuel Noriega, 18; were arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty […]
BPD: Man allegedly beat woman unconscious after jealousy at bar
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was taken into custody after a woman was beaten to an unconscious state, police stated. Luis Benitez, 29, was arrested Nov. 27 at the 1100 block of Robindale Road in Brownsville and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and two counts of assault family […]
