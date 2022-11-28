ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah County, VA

Virginia man killed, two women injured in tractor-trailer crash in Shenandoah County

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle tractor-trailer crash that resulted in the death of a man in Shenandoah County.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, state troopers were called to I-81 southbound near the Route 730 exit.

An investigation revealed that a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer had been traveling south on I-81 when it struck a 2003 Honda Accord that was stopped in the right travel lane due to an unknown mechanical issue.

Police said the impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the road and overturn in the median. The Honda was reportedly pushed to the right side of the road and into a guardrail.

The driver of the Honda — now identified as 39-year-old Arturo Garcia Silverio of Winchester, Virginia — died at the scene due to his injuries. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two passengers in the Honda — a 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman — received minor injuries. Police said that both women ran from the scene of the crash but were later located and transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the tractor-trailer — a 23-year-old man from Brampton, Ontario — was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

