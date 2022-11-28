Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Holiday Homes Tour features stops at four area residences
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” is the theme for the Lampasas County Museum’s 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes. The annual event is Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at the museum Friday or Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., or on the day of the tour. The museum is at 303 S. Western St. in Lampasas. Information on the featured homes appears below. The houses on the tour…
fox44news.com
Salado Lighted Christmas Parade returning in 2022
SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Salado!. The annual Salado Lighted Christmas Parade returns on Thursday night. The event will kick off at 371 South Main Street at 6 p.m. – at the corner of the Sugar Shack and the Stagecoach Inn. The parade will rune south to north along Main Street and end at the Salado Civic Center, located at 671 N Main Street.
Come Jingle And Mingle At The CTC Bell Tower in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) - Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? Christmas is finally coming, and there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday season than to enjoy a lighting ceremony with your family complete with fun, food, and opportunities to create memories. If that sounds good to you, Central Texas college has an event coming up you simply must attend.
News Channel 25
Christmas kicks off early in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — If you live in Killeen and you're wondering what Christmas events you get involved in... Texas A & M University-Central Texas has a few things going on. Today, the university will be having a free music program with Christmas Carolers and a band in their Heritage Hall from 12:30 p.m. for a few hours.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Putting a harness on hope
On a sunny morning in mid-October at a ranch in eastern Lampasas County, a single rider trots a gelding around a small arena. She is observed by a collection of onlookers, both men and women, some in work wear suited to a Texas ranch, and others dressed as if they have simply stepped out to do their weekly grocery shopping. For those gathered around the arena, the air was thick with the smell of…
KWTX
Harker Heights restaurant owner back in business at new location days after losing kitchen in fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A small business owner is starting over after a fire destroyed parts of his restaurant the day before Thanksgiving. The fire started in the pit inside the kitchen, and he says an unhoused resident he would pay to do small jobs around the restaurant ignited the pit.
KWTX
Facebook post unlocks history of beloved Little River Academy teenager who died in crash more than 10 years ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The small community of Little River Academy is remembering a beloved teenager who lost her life more than a decade ago, that’s because a social media post is bringing her legacy back to life. Driving past roadside memorials is common but for Temple resident Jon...
Drive-thru food distribution in Killeen hosted by The Military Family Advisory Network
KILLEEN, Texas — The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Food Care Center in Killeen. With the help of Tyson Foods, the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the Food Care Center, MFAN...
These Killeen roads to be impacted by projects over next few months
KILLEEN, Texas — Over the next few months, eight roads spanning over six miles will be impacted because of roadway projects, according to the City of Killeen. All of the projects are being done by the City of Killeen's Department of Public Works' Transportation Division. They are below and listed in order:
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
New clothing boutique opens in Lampasas
Elisa Grace Boutique at 303 S. Key Ave. is among the newest business ventures in Lampasas. Owner Elisa Miller is shown holding the scissors, with family, friends and chamber of commerce staff joining her for the ribbon-cutting event.
Calling All Killeen, Texas Chefs – Here’s How to Help a Fellow Small Business Owner After Devastating Fire
(Killeen, Texas) - While the rest of us were enjoying Thanksgiving last week local restaurant owner Arthur Lee Scott was dealing with a fire that devastated his beloved restaurant. Never the sort of man to give up, Arthur's going to be rebuilding, and one Central Texas' top event organizers is hoping the community will come together for a special event aimed at helping him do that.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
City Council evaluates recycling program
The Lampasas City Council has authorized staff to investigate more options for city recycling services. In a workshop prior to the regular session this week, city staff told council members Lampasas is running a slight deficit in its recycling program. City Secretary Becky Sims said the city spends $1,700 per month on recycling. “And that’s just the haul,” she added. That doesn’t include the…
Thieves Are Doing What Exactly To Take Cars In Temple, Texas?
Technology in our cars is continuously evolving. Every day, it seems like new additions pop up on vehicles. But there is one very important thing that all cars must have if they are even start moving. Besides tires, every car needs a key to start it. Technology has evolved as...
fox44news.com
Major Belton traffic signal out of service
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. TxDOT says that traffic signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) are operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor are working...
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Ms. McBride
Jo Lea McBride, 66, died on Nov. 24, 2022, at her home in Round Rock. Services will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel in Lampasas on Dec. 2 at 11 a.m., with a visitation an hour prior. Jo Lea was born on July 22, 1956 in Lampasas to Dale and...
KWTX
Temple resident says car theft attempted to hack into her key fob
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The holiday season is well underway and AAA said right now there’s an increased risk for car thefts. One alarming nationwide trend is what’s called “relay theft” where thieves can unlock a car using a device that taps into the car fob key signal.
Killeen Police trying to locate family, friends of Fort Hood soldier's reported murder victim
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the family and/or friends of the woman who was reportedly murdered by her Fort Hood soldier boyfriend in September. Police told 6 News that they haven't been able to locate the next of kin...
WacoTrib.com
Temple’s Harrison-Pilot soaring to All-American Game
The Army can always use a good pilot, and Temple senior utility player Mikal Harrison-Pilot is a highly skilled one. Harrison-Pilot will play for the West team in the upcoming U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Harrison-Pilot (6-0, 190) stands out as one of the state’s top uncommitted prospects in the Class of 2023. He holds offers from a slew of schools, and last May he narrowed his top five choices to Texas, TCU, Cal, Houston and Oklahoma.
