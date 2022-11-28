Read full article on original website
American Lithium increases indicated LCE resources 129% at Tonopah project
The company said that measured and indicated lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resources increased by 64% to 8.83 Mt...
Equity Metals boosts indicated silver resources by 297% at the Silver Queen project in BC
In its press release, the company said that the MRE update features a significant increase in contained silver...
Generation Mining receives environmental approval for its Marathon palladium copper project
"The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and The Honourable David Piccini, Ontario Minister...
SolGold completes $50 million royalty financing with Osisko
In its press release, the company said that Osisko has been granted a 0.6% royalty interest to be...
Roscan inks royalty financing agreement with Osisko to advance its gold project in Mali
The company said that Osisko has initially acquired a 1.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty for upfront consideration...
Gold begins December zooming above key resistance at $1800
After ending an unprecedented seven-month losing streak by rising over 7% in November, gold began December with its largest one-day gain in two years. And since its triple bottom at $1620 in late October, Gold Futures on Thursday closed just $17 from where it began 2022 at $1833, outperforming the stock market by a wide margin this year.
Gold prices trying to hold the line at $1800 as U.S. created 263,000 jobs in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trying to hold on to support at $1,800 an ounce as traders react to significant strength in the U.S. labor market, which continues to defy expectations of an impending slowdown. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in November....
Gold prices holding near session highs above $1800 as ISM manufacturing contracts to 49
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs, holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce as recession fears continue to grow, with the manufacturing sector falling into contraction territory, according to the latest report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Thursday, the ISM said its manufacturing...
Wesdome declares commercial production at the Kiena gold mine in Quebec
In its press release, the company said that the commissioning of the paste fill plant has progressed well...
Barksdale Resources is adjacent to a $1.7 billion mine development
(Kitco News) - DBarksdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman is keeping a close eye on his neighbor. Last month Trotman spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Barksdale Resources (TSX-V:BRO) is a base-metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. The company is advancing its Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project in southern Arizona.
Italy to impose a 26% capital gains tax on crypto sales in 2023
According to a report from Bloomberg, a provision in Italy's 2023 budget plan looks to implement a 26%...
Silver rally stops TD Securities out of tactical short
March silver futures have rallied more than 9% this past week, last trading at $23.40 an ounce. Silver...
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
Returning to Alaska's first underground gold mine - Heliostar Metals' Unga project
(Kitco News) - Due to his past work at Newcrest, Charles Funk had a clear goal for Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR). Last month Funk spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Funk is the CEO of Heliostar. Heliostar is focused on its Unga project, a 250-square-km land package...
Benchmark German yield falls to two-month low as Powell signals smaller hikes
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields dropped on Thursday, following U.S. Treasuries, after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalled the central bank could slow its pace of policy tightening as soon as its December meeting. Powell said the Fed was "slowing down" from the previous pace of three-quarter...
Growing gold footprint to 1 to 5 million ounces - Heliostar Metals
Due to his past work at Newcrest, Charles Funk had a clear goal for Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR).
German exports fall more than expected as demand cools in Europe, U.S.
BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than expected in October, as high inflation and supply chain snags hit demand in its key trading partners, further raising the spectre of recession for Europe's largest economy. Exports declined by 0.6% on the month, twice as much as analysts had...
Copper processing company gets backing from BMW
German car maker BMW announced on Thursday that it had invested in Jetti Resources, which has the technology to extract copper from low grade material. On Saturday mining audiences manager Michael McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable. McCrae also covered gold's big run in November.
Gold price powers to 3.5-mo. High, more upside likely
(Kitco News) -The gold and silver market bulls have hit the accelerator in the wake of a dovish lean on U.S. monetary policy by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in comments delivered Wednesday afternoon. February gold futures this morning hit a 3.5-month high of $1,814.50 as of this writing. March...
UK's FTSE 100 index closes flat, logs third-straight weekly gain
Dec 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index was subdued on Friday as gains in financials and consumer staple stocks were offset by losses in oil majors BP and Shell, and stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data also depressed sentiment after a strong week. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) closed flat. It rose...
