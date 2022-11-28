Three Copperas Cove educators were recognized on Saturday by VFW Post 8577 and will go on to the district level where it is hoped they will continued to be honored. Andrew Pence served as a role model to the nation as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces and to the community as a police officer. Today, he is a role model in the classroom at Hettie Halstead Elementary where he teaches students to be productive, responsible, caring, and contributing members of society.

