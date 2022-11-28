Read full article on original website
Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events
Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
fox44news.com
Salado Lighted Christmas Parade returning in 2022
SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Salado!. The annual Salado Lighted Christmas Parade returns on Thursday night. The event will kick off at 371 South Main Street at 6 p.m. – at the corner of the Sugar Shack and the Stagecoach Inn. The parade will rune south to north along Main Street and end at the Salado Civic Center, located at 671 N Main Street.
Smoke from Fort Hood will be from controlled burns
Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – Smoke seen coming from Fort Hood on Thursday and Friday will be from prescribed burns. The Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will conduct the burns within Training Area 35 and Training Area 36. These training areas are located on the […]
saladovillagevoice.com
Salado Christmas Stroll kicks off with Parade on Dec. 1
Experience the magic of Christmas in the idyllic Village of Salado during its 62nd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll historically held the first two weekends of December and presented by the Salado Chamber of Commerce. The weekends of the Stroll will kick off with the Parade at 6 p.m. The parade...
RG3 Foundation hosts Walmart shopping spree for Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
City Council evaluates recycling program
The Lampasas City Council has authorized staff to investigate more options for city recycling services. In a workshop prior to the regular session this week, city staff told council members Lampasas is running a slight deficit in its recycling program. City Secretary Becky Sims said the city spends $1,700 per month on recycling. “And that’s just the haul,” she added. That doesn’t include the…
These Killeen roads to be impacted by projects over next few months
KILLEEN, Texas — Over the next few months, eight roads spanning over six miles will be impacted because of roadway projects, according to the City of Killeen. All of the projects are being done by the City of Killeen's Department of Public Works' Transportation Division. They are below and listed in order:
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove teachers receive VFW post honors
Three Copperas Cove educators were recognized on Saturday by VFW Post 8577 and will go on to the district level where it is hoped they will continued to be honored. Andrew Pence served as a role model to the nation as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces and to the community as a police officer. Today, he is a role model in the classroom at Hettie Halstead Elementary where he teaches students to be productive, responsible, caring, and contributing members of society.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Holiday Homes Tour features stops at four area residences
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” is the theme for the Lampasas County Museum’s 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes. The annual event is Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at the museum Friday or Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., or on the day of the tour. The museum is at 303 S. Western St. in Lampasas. Information on the featured homes appears below. The houses on the tour…
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Waco Holiday Cheer Truck | Check to see if it's stopping in your neighborhood
WACO, Texas — Get ready to roll and catch the Waco Holiday Cheer Truck this holiday season!. The truck is a Waco Fire Department truck that's decked out in holiday lights and decorations for neighborhoods across the city to enjoy. From now until Dec. 23, the truck will be...
News Channel 25
Christmas kicks off early in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — If you live in Killeen and you're wondering what Christmas events you get involved in... Texas A & M University-Central Texas has a few things going on. Today, the university will be having a free music program with Christmas Carolers and a band in their Heritage Hall from 12:30 p.m. for a few hours.
WacoTrib.com
NeighborWorks Waco renovating offices as Magnolia works on new HQ nearby
Just call them the odd couple. One costs $21 million and involves converting the old Tribune-Herald home at Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia headquarters. The other, just a few steps away, has NeighborWorks Waco spending $400,000 to renovate a building it bought 20 years ago to serve as its nerve center.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
CBS Austin
More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing
AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
Cedar Park, Georgetown fire officials recommend safety precautions when heating homes
Cedar Park and Georgetown fire officials urge caution when heating homes during the winter months. (Courtesy Pexels) Homeowners might want to start using their fireplaces now that the Austin metro area is experiencing colder conditions, but fire officials are encouraging the public to take precautions before tossing wood on the log stands.
TxDOT says 'expect significant delays' as crews fix broken traffic signals on Sixth Avenue
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other construction projects happening in Waco. TxDOT says crews are currently working to fix the traffic signals on FM 93 (Sixth Avenue). The signal is expected to stay flashing red while repairs are made throughout the week,...
fox44news.com
Major Belton traffic signal out of service
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. TxDOT says that traffic signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) are operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor are working...
coveleaderpress.com
Krist Kindl Markt kicks off Thursday in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove’s City Park will be transformed beginning Thursday this week for the annual Krist Kindl Markt, held by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce. The free festival begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m., opening again on Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., then from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. There is no admission or parking fee for the festival.
