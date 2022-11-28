Read full article on original website
Gonzales Inquirer
County contracts with Brazos, Bell for juvenile detention
Gonzales County on Nov. 14 agreed to additional contracts for secure, short-term detention services for juvenile offenders with both Brazos and Bell County during their regular meeting. The reason for contracting with those counties and six others — San Patricio, Fort Bend, Hays, Guadalupe, Victoria and Grayson — is a...
DPS names escaped Coryell County inmate Featured Fugitive
CORYELL COUNTY / AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has named Coryell County fugitive 37-year-old Brandon Wayne Hogan as December’s Featured Fugitive. Hogan is also one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. DPS says his reward is increased to $6,000 for the month of December if information leading to his […]
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
City Council evaluates recycling program
The Lampasas City Council has authorized staff to investigate more options for city recycling services. In a workshop prior to the regular session this week, city staff told council members Lampasas is running a slight deficit in its recycling program. City Secretary Becky Sims said the city spends $1,700 per month on recycling. “And that’s just the haul,” she added. That doesn’t include the…
KCEN TV NBC 6
Man indicted on early November murder of Killeen man
KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Carter was charged with...
Lawsuit calls work at Texas DPS a ‘Racially Hostile Environment’
Three DPS officers — two African American officers assigned to different units, and a Hispanic officer — all continue to work for the same agency they are suing.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Grand Jury November 2022 Indictments
During the November 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 10 true bills were returned against 10 people. Carl Lee Tomlinson: Possession of a controlled substance. George Lee Bishop: Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Camron Lee Creek: Possession of a controlled substance. Jamie Santana Martinez: Unauthorized use of...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Pope family speaks out after fatal collision
The family of a Lampasas woman who lost her life in a recent pedestrian-vehicle collision has spoken out about her death. Tammie Pope, mother of 30-yearold Corinna Lee Ann Nadine Pope, who was struck by two vehicles on Interstate 14 in Coryell County on the morning of Nov. 17, has issued a statement about her daughter’s death. “Our beloved Corinna was taken from her family’s residence … on a…
Vehicle fire reported on I-35 between Lorena and Hewitt
Witnesses said the incident took place around 685 Enterprise Boulevard in Hewitt, Texas.
Killeen Police: Driver not facing charges in deadly hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas — The driver of a deadly hit-and-run in early October will not face any charges for the accident, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen PD said the accident was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney's Office and decided not to file any charges for the accident, Killeen PD said in a news release Monday.
fox44news.com
No charges filed in deadly pedestrian hit and run crash
Killeen (FOX 44) — The Killeen Police Department says it has completed its investigation into a crash on Oct. 2nd, 2022. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to file any charges for the crash. Police say 38-year-old Kevin Roderick Gordon II died when a vehicle...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Coryell County (Coryell County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Monday afternoon in Coryell County. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
fox44news.com
Equipment stolen from Bosque County ranch
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two utility vehicles and several weapons have been stolen from a Bosque County ranch. The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that unknown people accessed a barn and a residence of a ranch located on County Road 2435. These unknown people committed burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building.
These Killeen roads to be impacted by projects over next few months
KILLEEN, Texas — Over the next few months, eight roads spanning over six miles will be impacted because of roadway projects, according to the City of Killeen. All of the projects are being done by the City of Killeen's Department of Public Works' Transportation Division. They are below and listed in order:
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
BRIEFLY
OUTDOOR BURNING ALLOWED County Judge Randy Hoyer on Monday signed an order to lift temporarily the restrictions on outdoor burning in Lampasas County. The burn ban now is scheduled to go back into effect at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Questions about outdoor burning may be directed to the county judge’s office at 512-5568271. PIERIAN CHRISTMAS CONCERT The 35th annual Pierian Christmas Concert will take…
KWTX
Temple resident says car theft attempted to hack into her key fob
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The holiday season is well underway and AAA said right now there’s an increased risk for car thefts. One alarming nationwide trend is what’s called “relay theft” where thieves can unlock a car using a device that taps into the car fob key signal.
KWTX
Belton police interviewing person of interest after woman’s body found inside home during welfare check
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department is investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman whose body was found on her property in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police officers conducting a welfare check at the home at around 1 p.m. found...
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
KWTX
Facebook post unlocks history of beloved Little River Academy teenager who died in crash more than 10 years ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The small community of Little River Academy is remembering a beloved teenager who lost her life more than a decade ago, that’s because a social media post is bringing her legacy back to life. Driving past roadside memorials is common but for Temple resident Jon...
brownwoodnews.com
Three seriously injured in Tuesday night wreck in Early
Just after 5pm Early Police and Fire units along with Lifeguard EMS responded to a major accident in the 1800 block of Early Blvd near CR 292 (Jenkins Springs Road). A small 4 door Toyota struck a construction trailer and pickup on the left rear corner. The pickup and trailer...
