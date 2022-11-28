It’s December, and you know what that means: social commitment pandemonium. It’s arguably the only month of the year when one’s calendar is flooded with such a wide range of obligations, from family reunions and office happy hours to festive outings and intimate dinner parties. It’s a great time, there’s no denying that, but this flurry of events can feel demanding from a wardrobe perspective, especially if you don’t have an arsenal of ready-to-go looks to wear throughout the next few weeks. Does this mean you need a new outfit for each and every event you’ve RSVP’d “yes” to? Certainly not. Rather, a handful of go-to statement pieces and several combinations to keep things fresh should do the trick.

1 DAY AGO