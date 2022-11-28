ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kitco.com

How the deal went down - Fireweed Metals on Lundin Family's big investment

(Kitco News) - When the Fireweed Metals-Lundin Family deal suddenly came together, Fireweed CEO Brandon Macdonald had to hustle to Geneva. This week Macdonald spoke to Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris at Mines and Money London. Yesterday Fireweed Metals announced today a non-brokered private placement of $27 million investment by...
kitco.com

Wesdome declares commercial production at the Kiena gold mine in Quebec

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press release, the company said that the commissioning of the paste fill plant has progressed well...
kitco.com

Liberty Gold adds more water rights

Liberty gold said today that it purchased historic Black Pine Mine water rights, securing an additional water supply and further de-risking its black pine oxide gold deposit in Idaho. Liberty Gold is focused on exploring and developing the Great Basin of the United States. Black Pine in Idaho is a...
IDAHO STATE
kitco.com

Gold prices holding major gains above $1,800 as U.S. core PCE rises 5% in October

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce but is not seeing any new momentum following weaker-than-expected inflation data.2. On a monthly basis, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was cooler than expected, as consensus forecasts called for a 0.3% rise.
kitco.com

Bitcoin climbs to $16,450 as several analysts warn about a potential 40% pullback

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traditional markets weren’t so lucky as the protests in China had far-reaching consequences for global markets. At the...
kitco.com

Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
kitco.com

HSBC eyes New Zealand sale as once global empire shrinks

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) is reviewing its retail banking business in New Zealand with a view to selling it, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, in what would be the latest in a string of asset sales in recent years as the bank tries to improve returns. "Like...
kitco.com

Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

SolGold completes $50 million royalty financing with Osisko

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press release, the company said that Osisko has been granted a 0.6% royalty interest to be...
kitco.com

Gold prices holding near session highs above $1800 as ISM manufacturing contracts to 49

(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs, holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce as recession fears continue to grow, with the manufacturing sector falling into contraction territory, according to the latest report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Thursday, the ISM said its manufacturing...
kitco.com

UBS not seeking to benefit from crisis at Credit Suisse- chair

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) is not actively benefiting from the crisis at rival Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher told a Financial Times banking conference on Wednesday. Credit Suisse has reported sharp outflows as wealthy clients turn their back on the embattled Swiss bank. "We are...

