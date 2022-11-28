Read full article on original website
How the deal went down - Fireweed Metals on Lundin Family's big investment
(Kitco News) - When the Fireweed Metals-Lundin Family deal suddenly came together, Fireweed CEO Brandon Macdonald had to hustle to Geneva. This week Macdonald spoke to Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris at Mines and Money London. Yesterday Fireweed Metals announced today a non-brokered private placement of $27 million investment by...
Why electric vehicles are not yet a worry for the platinum metals sector - WPIC's Trevor Raymond
(Kitco News) - A supply deficit and growing industrial and investor demand set the stage for a platinum price recovery according to Trevor Raymond, CEO of the World Platinum Investment Council. This week Raymond spoke to Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris at Mines and Money London. Compared to other metals,...
Wesdome declares commercial production at the Kiena gold mine in Quebec
In its press release, the company said that the commissioning of the paste fill plant has progressed well...
Liberty Gold adds more water rights
Liberty gold said today that it purchased historic Black Pine Mine water rights, securing an additional water supply and further de-risking its black pine oxide gold deposit in Idaho. Liberty Gold is focused on exploring and developing the Great Basin of the United States. Black Pine in Idaho is a...
Lundin expects gold production at Fruta del Norte to be ‘well in excess of 400 koz' in coming years
The company reported that gold production at Fruta del Norte in 2023 is estimated to be between 425,000...
There is nothing that can pull the U.S. out of this multi-year 'real recession,' warns 'Big Short' Michael Burry
(Kitco News) Despite the better-than-expected Q3 GDP data Wednesday morning, "The Big Short" investor Michael Burry is projecting an unavoidable, "real" multi-year recession for the U.S. In a now-deleted tweet, Burry told his followers: "What strategy will pull us out of this real recession? What forces would pull us so?...
Gold has a path to $2,000 and silver to $25 in the second half of 2023 - Bank of America
However, gold still has a solid path to $2,000 by the end of the year, according to the...
Gold prices holding major gains above $1,800 as U.S. core PCE rises 5% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce but is not seeing any new momentum following weaker-than-expected inflation data.2. On a monthly basis, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was cooler than expected, as consensus forecasts called for a 0.3% rise.
Thor touts 'another outstanding quarter' as gold production in Nigeria continues at a steady rate
The company also reported a net profit of $10,431,167 ($0.016 profit per share) for the nine months to...
Equity Metals boosts indicated silver resources by 297% at the Silver Queen project in BC
In its press release, the company said that the MRE update features a significant increase in contained silver...
Now is the time to build a small position in gold even if prices can move lower - DeCarley Trading's Carley Garner
In an interview with Kitco News, Garley Garner, co-founder of the brokerage firm DeCarley Trading, said that investors...
Bitcoin climbs to $16,450 as several analysts warn about a potential 40% pullback
Traditional markets weren't so lucky as the protests in China had far-reaching consequences for global markets. At the...
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
South African platinum producer Tharisa expects up to 44% increase in FY22 basic earnings
According to a press release, this is an increase of between 41% and 44% relative to the EPS...
HSBC eyes New Zealand sale as once global empire shrinks
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) is reviewing its retail banking business in New Zealand with a view to selling it, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, in what would be the latest in a string of asset sales in recent years as the bank tries to improve returns. "Like...
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
SolGold completes $50 million royalty financing with Osisko
In its press release, the company said that Osisko has been granted a 0.6% royalty interest to be...
Gold prices holding near session highs above $1800 as ISM manufacturing contracts to 49
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs, holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce as recession fears continue to grow, with the manufacturing sector falling into contraction territory, according to the latest report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Thursday, the ISM said its manufacturing...
Binance finally big in Japan: World's largest crypto exchange purchases 100% of Sakura
"The Japanese market will play a key role in the future of cryptocurrency adoption," said Takeshi Chino, general...
UBS not seeking to benefit from crisis at Credit Suisse- chair
ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) is not actively benefiting from the crisis at rival Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher told a Financial Times banking conference on Wednesday. Credit Suisse has reported sharp outflows as wealthy clients turn their back on the embattled Swiss bank. "We are...
