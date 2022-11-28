ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zijin says brine evaporation has begun at its 3Q lithium project in Argentina

In its press release, the company said that brine was injected into the pond, initiating brine evaporation one...
'It's a big, bulk-tonnage open-pit style deposit' - FPX Nickel advances its Decar district

FPX Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate in November.
SolGold completes $50 million royalty financing with Osisko

In its press release, the company said that Osisko has been granted a 0.6% royalty interest to be...
Gold prices holding major gains above $1,800 as U.S. core PCE rises 5% in October

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce but is not seeing any new momentum following weaker-than-expected inflation data.2. On a monthly basis, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was cooler than expected, as consensus forecasts called for a 0.3% rise.
Growing gold footprint to 1 to 5 million ounces - Heliostar Metals

Due to his past work at Newcrest, Charles Funk had a clear goal for Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR).
Alamos Gold reports fatality at its Young-Davidson mine in Ontario

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague. Nothing is more important than the...
How the deal went down - Fireweed Metals on Lundin Family's big investment

(Kitco News) - When the Fireweed Metals-Lundin Family deal suddenly came together, Fireweed CEO Brandon Macdonald had to hustle to Geneva. This week Macdonald spoke to Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris at Mines and Money London. Yesterday Fireweed Metals announced today a non-brokered private placement of $27 million investment by...
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 bln of gold bars with JPMorgan

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) will join HSBC (HSBA.L) in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Friday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake...
Chile's mining sector expands in October as local copper production up 3%

INE said that the 0.7% increase in Chile's mining sector (IPMin index) in October 2022 was due to...
HSBC eyes New Zealand sale as once global empire shrinks

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) is reviewing its retail banking business in New Zealand with a view to selling it, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, in what would be the latest in a string of asset sales in recent years as the bank tries to improve returns. "Like...
Egypt to auction $990 mln in one-year dollar T-bills on Thursday- central bank

CAIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Egypt will auction $990 million in one-year dollar T-bills on December 5, the Egyptian central bank said on Thursday. The auction will be settled on December 6, the bank added. Reporting by Alaa Swilam; writing by Yomna Ehab;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle.

