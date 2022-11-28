Read full article on original website
Equity Metals boosts indicated silver resources by 297% at the Silver Queen project in BC
In its press release, the company said that the MRE update features a significant increase in contained silver...
Zijin says brine evaporation has begun at its 3Q lithium project in Argentina
In its press release, the company said that brine was injected into the pond, initiating brine evaporation one...
'It's a big, bulk-tonnage open-pit style deposit' - FPX Nickel advances its Decar district
FPX Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate in November.
Returning to Alaska's first underground gold mine - Heliostar Metals' Unga project
(Kitco News) - Due to his past work at Newcrest, Charles Funk had a clear goal for Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR). Last month Funk spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Funk is the CEO of Heliostar. Heliostar is focused on its Unga project, a 250-square-km land package...
Rio Tinto expects to mine up to 600 kt of copper in 2023, says iron ore guidance remains subject to risks
According to a press release, Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) of 320 to 335Mt are expected in...
SolGold completes $50 million royalty financing with Osisko
In its press release, the company said that Osisko has been granted a 0.6% royalty interest to be...
Gold prices holding major gains above $1,800 as U.S. core PCE rises 5% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce but is not seeing any new momentum following weaker-than-expected inflation data.2. On a monthly basis, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was cooler than expected, as consensus forecasts called for a 0.3% rise.
American Lithium increases indicated LCE resources 129% at Tonopah project
The company said that measured and indicated lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resources increased by 64% to 8.83 Mt...
Growing gold footprint to 1 to 5 million ounces - Heliostar Metals
Due to his past work at Newcrest, Charles Funk had a clear goal for Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR).
'Very significant to the bottom line' - FPX Nickel's Martin Turenne on updated resource estimate
(Kitco News) - FPX Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate in November. Last month CEO Martin Turenne spoke to Kitco Mining at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. FPX Nickel (TSX-V: FPX) is a Vancouver-based junior nickel mining company advancing the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. FPX...
Lundin expects gold production at Fruta del Norte to be ‘well in excess of 400 koz' in coming years
The company reported that gold production at Fruta del Norte in 2023 is estimated to be between 425,000...
Alamos Gold reports fatality at its Young-Davidson mine in Ontario
"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague. Nothing is more important than the...
How the deal went down - Fireweed Metals on Lundin Family's big investment
(Kitco News) - When the Fireweed Metals-Lundin Family deal suddenly came together, Fireweed CEO Brandon Macdonald had to hustle to Geneva. This week Macdonald spoke to Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris at Mines and Money London. Yesterday Fireweed Metals announced today a non-brokered private placement of $27 million investment by...
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 bln of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) will join HSBC (HSBA.L) in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Friday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake...
Chile's mining sector expands in October as local copper production up 3%
INE said that the 0.7% increase in Chile's mining sector (IPMin index) in October 2022 was due to...
HSBC eyes New Zealand sale as once global empire shrinks
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) is reviewing its retail banking business in New Zealand with a view to selling it, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, in what would be the latest in a string of asset sales in recent years as the bank tries to improve returns. "Like...
South African platinum producer Tharisa expects up to 44% increase in FY22 basic earnings
According to a press release, this is an increase of between 41% and 44% relative to the EPS...
Why electric vehicles are not yet a worry for the platinum metals sector - WPIC's Trevor Raymond
(Kitco News) - A supply deficit and growing industrial and investor demand set the stage for a platinum price recovery according to Trevor Raymond, CEO of the World Platinum Investment Council. This week Raymond spoke to Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris at Mines and Money London. Compared to other metals,...
Egypt to auction $990 mln in one-year dollar T-bills on Thursday- central bank
CAIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Egypt will auction $990 million in one-year dollar T-bills on December 5, the Egyptian central bank said on Thursday. The auction will be settled on December 6, the bank added. Reporting by Alaa Swilam; writing by Yomna Ehab;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle.
