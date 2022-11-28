ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's Is Introducing a New Hamburger for the First Time in Two Years

As if we really needed another excuse to head to the McDonald's drive-thru, Mickey D's just announced two new additions to its nationwide menu. The new menu items are fun, upgraded takes on a couple of classics that we already love: the Quarter Pounder and the Oreo McFlurry. Starting November...
ComicBook

Arby's Is Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Items

While the rest of the fast-food game is focusing on all things pretzel buns and chicken sandwiches, Arby's is going back to the basics. Earlier this year, the sandwich chain introduced its first-ever burger in the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. A limited-time item, the burger quickly sold out due to rave reviews. Now, it's coming back later this month.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua's Tiny Pair of 'Crocs' Totally Made Our Day

One of the reasons people love buying baby clothes is because the small versions of normal clothes are just adorable. For those who prefer dogs to children, this dog is showing off the way you can still buy tiny shoes for the 'baby' in your life. TikTok user @hotrod552 recently...
The Kitchn

The Costco Pie That’s Actually Two Desserts in One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco shoppers expect to get a lot for their money. A set of tires includes balancing and rotation, gift cards come at a hefty discount, and two jars of the best pasta sauce cost the same price as one at a regular grocery. At this time of year when food and festivities push budgets to the breaking point, I’ve uncovered a deal that turned out to be a two-for-one dessert. And I can’t wait to serve it this holiday season. It’s Costco’s bakery apple pie!
TheStreet

Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
Thrillist

Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty

Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.
Thrillist

You Can Get a Free Quesadilla at Taco Bell Right Now

We are days out from the biggest shopping weekend of the year, but if you want to stand a chance in those competitive Black Friday lines, you'll need to fuel up. Luckily, the savings extend beyond just the mall. Taco Bell is giving away free quesadillas through next week. Whether...
