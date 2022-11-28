ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

4 Family Medicine Centers data breach-related lawsuits combined into one action in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four civil lawsuits involving Family Medicine Centers, listed as FMC Services, LLC, have been combined in the 320th Judicial District Court in Potter County, according to documents recently filed in Potter County District Court. These lawsuits, according to their respective petitions obtained by MyHighPlains.com, are in response to a cybersecurity attack […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Panhandle auto dealership recognized nationally for its ethics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner and team at Cross Pointe Auto were recognized by the Better Business Bureau as one of the most ethical businesses in the nation. Cross Pointe Auto was one of 400 businesses nationwide up for the award and owner Dean Sather say it’s an honor to be presented with the award.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Does Amarillo Really Need A New Transportation Center?

Amarillo is stepping up its game, so to speak, when it comes to public transportation. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for a new "multimodal transportation center." What the heck is a "multimodal transportation center," and why do we need one in Amarillo, Texas of all places?. So What Is...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly Lawsuit Ruling Stands: City Broke State Law

Motions made by both The City of Amarillo and the legal team of businessman Alex Fairly to modify the ruling in Fairly’s lawsuit against the city were denied by Judge William Sowder today. The lawsuit alleged Amarillo City Council broke the law by using anticipation tax notes to resurrect...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter County receives $22 million in COVID-19 recovery funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County recently opened a grant program after receiving $22 million in COVID-19 recovery funds. “Automatically, we were thinking, ‘Okay, what are we doing with this money?’ We had a bunch of nonprofits come and say, we need this,” says Potter County Judge, Nancy Tanner.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire

Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Area school districts dealing with the early arrival of the flu outbreak

FOLLET, Texas (KFDA) - Flu outbreaks are running rampant across the state and here in the Panhandle some area school districts have cancelled classes. Follet Independent School District and Groom Independent School District have had to suspended classes due to extreme absences allowing the districts to disinfect the schools. Follet...
GROOM, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police: Incident at JBS led to Dumas ISD lockdown

DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — Dumas police say one person was taken into custody after an incident at JBS in Cactus on Thursday. According to the Dumas Police Department's Facebook page, after "an incident in Cactus at JBS," the Dumas Independent School District decided to lockdown schools as a precaution.
DUMAS, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas woman remains still missing after 6 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the beginning of December 2016, then-28-year-old Nicole “Nikki” Moore was seen for the last time. Despite the involvement of at least a dozen law enforcement agencies and the arrest and indictment of Billy Ivy, Jr. for his alleged involvement in her death, Moore’s family and friends have not yet been able to bury her.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Good News: The ‘Together We Can’ food drive begins next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Next week, an important holiday event will take place and all of our viewers are invited to participate in the annual Together We Can Food and Fund Drive. The holidays are known for food and festivity, but not everyone will be well fed. “Current statistics that...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Code Blue Warming Station open Tuesday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Housing First announced that the Code Blue Warming Station has been activated because of the cooler temperatures reported for Tuesday evening. According to an announcement from the organization, doors will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo Housing First Facility at […]
AMARILLO, TX

