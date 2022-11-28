Read full article on original website
4 Family Medicine Centers data breach-related lawsuits combined into one action in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four civil lawsuits involving Family Medicine Centers, listed as FMC Services, LLC, have been combined in the 320th Judicial District Court in Potter County, according to documents recently filed in Potter County District Court. These lawsuits, according to their respective petitions obtained by MyHighPlains.com, are in response to a cybersecurity attack […]
KFDA
Panhandle auto dealership recognized nationally for its ethics
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner and team at Cross Pointe Auto were recognized by the Better Business Bureau as one of the most ethical businesses in the nation. Cross Pointe Auto was one of 400 businesses nationwide up for the award and owner Dean Sather say it’s an honor to be presented with the award.
Does Amarillo Really Need A New Transportation Center?
Amarillo is stepping up its game, so to speak, when it comes to public transportation. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for a new "multimodal transportation center." What the heck is a "multimodal transportation center," and why do we need one in Amarillo, Texas of all places?. So What Is...
KFDA
City of Amarillo Public Health Department hosting free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Public Health Department will be hosting free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics. The mobile vaccine clinics will have first and second doses and the new booster available. The COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are currently free but will not be in the near future....
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly Lawsuit Ruling Stands: City Broke State Law
Motions made by both The City of Amarillo and the legal team of businessman Alex Fairly to modify the ruling in Fairly’s lawsuit against the city were denied by Judge William Sowder today. The lawsuit alleged Amarillo City Council broke the law by using anticipation tax notes to resurrect...
KFDA
Potter County receives $22 million in COVID-19 recovery funds
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County recently opened a grant program after receiving $22 million in COVID-19 recovery funds. “Automatically, we were thinking, ‘Okay, what are we doing with this money?’ We had a bunch of nonprofits come and say, we need this,” says Potter County Judge, Nancy Tanner.
KFDA
Randall County deputy’s vehicle rolls over while responding to call
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A deputy with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was in a single-vehicle rollover today. RCSO officials said a deputy was responding to a call when the patrol vehicle rolled over on State Highway South Farm-to-Market Road 1541. No injuries were reported, but the deputy involved...
Amarillo Fire Department responds to tire shop fire at 27th & Ross
UPDATE: 3:57 p.m. The Amarillo Fire Department reports that the fire was out as of around 1 p.m. This story will be updated as information becomes available. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at a tire shop near east Amarillo at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to […]
Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire
Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
KFDA
Siblings facing federal charges after DPS finds $4 million worth of drugs in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Siblings are facing federal charges after DPS found $4 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Oldham County. According to criminal complaint, on Nov. 24, at around 10:25 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped a Nissan Murano on I-40 for speeding. After identifying the...
After Nearly Fifty Years Canyon Business Will Be Closing Doors
This is the case of Johnston's Hardware in Canyon. They have been in Canyon for nearly fifty years. They have been there helping a lot of families get the stuff they need to fix up their first home. They have been there when new fences are being put up in the Canyon area.
KFDA
Area school districts dealing with the early arrival of the flu outbreak
FOLLET, Texas (KFDA) - Flu outbreaks are running rampant across the state and here in the Panhandle some area school districts have cancelled classes. Follet Independent School District and Groom Independent School District have had to suspended classes due to extreme absences allowing the districts to disinfect the schools. Follet...
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Incident at JBS led to Dumas ISD lockdown
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — Dumas police say one person was taken into custody after an incident at JBS in Cactus on Thursday. According to the Dumas Police Department's Facebook page, after "an incident in Cactus at JBS," the Dumas Independent School District decided to lockdown schools as a precaution.
Campuses in Dumas ISD placed under lockdown Thursday, 1 person arrested
Update: 4:19 p.m. According to Dumas ISD Superintendant, Monty Hysinger, the district was notified by law enforcement that one person was arrested after multiple campuses in the Dumas Independent School District went on lockdown Thursday afternoon. Officials said the individual who was arrested was found to be in possession of a gun at the time […]
2 Amarillo schools shut off water due to line break
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Mann Middle School and Allen 6th Grade Campus had to shut off their water due to a water main line break near the area on Wednesday. AISD detailed that water was shut off to both campuses as Seventh Street, just north of […]
everythinglubbock.com
Texas woman remains still missing after 6 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the beginning of December 2016, then-28-year-old Nicole “Nikki” Moore was seen for the last time. Despite the involvement of at least a dozen law enforcement agencies and the arrest and indictment of Billy Ivy, Jr. for his alleged involvement in her death, Moore’s family and friends have not yet been able to bury her.
Child and woman dead, 4 hurt in Thanksgiving head-on crash in Lamb Co.
A woman and a child died, and four people were seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Lamb County on Thanksgiving evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Patients seek other resources after Amarillo substance use treatment clinic closes
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Monday, a number of patients arrived at the West Texas Counseling & Rehab building on Line Avenue to find a notice that the facility would be, “closed until further notice due to staffing.” The facility’s closure during its regular weekly dosing hours left some confused about the next steps to […]
KFDA
Good News: The ‘Together We Can’ food drive begins next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Next week, an important holiday event will take place and all of our viewers are invited to participate in the annual Together We Can Food and Fund Drive. The holidays are known for food and festivity, but not everyone will be well fed. “Current statistics that...
Code Blue Warming Station open Tuesday evening
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Housing First announced that the Code Blue Warming Station has been activated because of the cooler temperatures reported for Tuesday evening. According to an announcement from the organization, doors will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo Housing First Facility at […]
