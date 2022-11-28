Trying to think of any reason why we need her back and none come to mind! She beat up her ex-wife, stated she did not feel free in America, said the national anthem should not be played at WNBA games, kneeled for it, then tried to smuggle drugs into all places Russia…so yea Russia can keep her for 8.5 years and then maybe she will want to stay there…sure that 99.999% of this country would agree!!
So these idiots are promoting breaking the law in other countries? As they say, do the crime, do the time!! Every thing is fine here in the USA with out him!!
It can’t demand anything. It pleaded guilty. Was stupid enough to take drugs into another country. Leave it. Needs education.
Related
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Sports World Reacts To Michael Jordan Friendship Breakup
Sports World Reacts To Kate Middleton's Surprise Appearance
Celebrity Personal Trainer Eric Fleishman Has Died at 53
Serena Williams Is Standing By Her Man Alexis Ohanian After His Classy Clapback To Drake’s ‘Groupie’ Diss
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
Yara's before and after pics show how 90 Day Fiance star's look has evolved over the years
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
Savannah Chrisley Makes Startling Claims About Her Ex-Boyfriend, NBA Star Luke Kennard
Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Responded to Drake Calling Him a Groupie On ‘Her Loss’
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
Jason David Frank Has Died at Age 49
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 19