arlnow.com
Lorcom Lane upgrades aimed at improving safety for kids walking to school
A stretch of Lorcom Lane on the northern edge of the Cherrydale neighborhood is slated to get pedestrian safety upgrades, particularly aimed at improving a school walking route for kids. Between N. Quebec Street and Nelly Custis Drive, the county will install sidewalks where there are none, widen existing sidewalks...
arlnow.com
Here’s what an AI had to say about the Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola proposal
(Updated at 10:35 a.m.) The proposal to build a Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola remains just a gleam in the eye of aerial lift transport fans and Georgetown business owners. But it has captured the imagination of Arlington residents to a degree few issues have. With interest in the gondola far from fading...
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Hamm Middle School Closed — Updated at 11 a.m. — From Arlington Public Schools: “Closure Alert: Dorothy Hamm Middle School is closed today, Fri, Dec 2… The closure is due to impacts from a water leak that have affected both water and heating in the building.” [Twitter]
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
More Changes Coming to GW Parkway in Alexandria
The George Washington Memorial Parkway could see more changes south of the City of Alexandria, according to the National Park Service. Changes could improve widening the Mount Vernon Trail, improving crossing and intersections for trail users, and could "include the potential for the implementation of a road diet, crosswalks, and intersection improvements." Further details and specifics will be available during a virtual meeting scheduled for Dec. 6.
WJLA
Does your commute make the list? Transportation officials rank 10 worst bottlenecks in DMV
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — As much bad traffic as the D.C. area has, one particular stretch is head and shoulders worse than any other, according to an analysis by the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) that its members will discuss Friday. According to the analysis, the southbound...
WTOP
Va. Gov. Youngkin celebrates completion of long-awaited I-66 Express Lanes
Commuters have been able to enjoy the new Interstate 66 Express Lanes outside the Capital Beltway for a week now, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin was in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday to cut the ribbon and celebrate the lanes’ completion. The new I-66 express lanes now stretch 22 1/2 miles...
WTOP
Kline Farm project clears Prince William Planning Commission; property could house Greater Manassas Baseball League
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Kline Farm project has once again cleared a major regulatory hurdle, but there’s still work to do before it’s a done deal. In a...
arlnow.com
Santa and his fire engine will roll through parts of Arlington near Falls Church ahead of Christmas
Just before Christmas, Santa Claus and his helpers are coming to town, on a fire engine instead of an eight reindeer-powered sleigh. From Dec. 20-23, Saint Nick and his elves will visit Arlingtonians who live near the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department station, located near Fairfax Drive and Langston Blvd at 6950 Little Falls Road. He will be riding a decked-out reserve fire engine, dubbed the “Santamobile” and decorated by the department.
theburn.com
Breaking News: Fuel truck overturns, snarls traffic in Loudoun
(Updated 1:30 p.m.) Local officials have cleared an overturned tanker truck that made for a rush hour nightmare Wednesday morning and all lanes on Route 7 have reopened. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel when it rolled over in the pre-dawn hours early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on one of the cloverleaf entrance ramps connecting to the highway.
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County considers turning vacant commercial space into emergency homeless shelters
Closed sign (via Tim Mossholder/Unsplash) With a high office and commercial vacancy rate and over 1,000 locals experiencing homelessness, Fairfax County is considering a zoning change that could use one problem to help solve the other. The proposal would allow unused commercial spaces, including office and hotel space, to be...
arlnow.com
Arlington home hunt highlights for Dec 2, 2022
We have new list of open houses to browse this weekend, whether you’re looking to rent of buy. Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this weekend:. 4714 20th Street N., North Arlington — The Clark*. 2 BR, 2 BA single-family detached. Noteworthy:...
restonnow.com
NEW: Developers propose turning Reston’s golf courses into open space with housing
Developers are seeking permission to redevelop Reston’s two golf courses through a process where Fairfax County considers land use changes to its comprehensive plan. The county is currently considering dozens of nominations throughout the county for the Site-Specific Plan Amendment process, including the redevelopment of Reston National Golf Course and Hidden Creek Country Club.
Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons
TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
fox5dc.com
Crane called to remove overturned vehicle that flipped over concrete barrier in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A crane was called to remove an overturned vehicle that flipped over a concrete barrier in Woodbridge early Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 am. on southbound I-95 after VA-123. Traffic was limited to a single lane. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash...
Route 1 reopened in Stafford after ‘police activity’
UPDATE: All lanes on Route 1 have now been reopened at Potomac Creek Drive, according to VDOT. STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound and southbound traffic on Route 1 are closed in Stafford County near Potomac Creek Drive due to police activity. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a detour, which will take […]
arlnow.com
Daily Debrief for Dec 1, 2022
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 6802 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Dec 1, 2022. Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (Oct-Nov 2022) 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s...
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend to ring in December | Dec. 2-4
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: WUSA9 staff will be involved in two of this week's events, including coverage of the District's Holiday Boat Parade and Get Up DC Anchor Annie Yu as an announcer of the Manassas Christmas parade. The last month of the year is finally here! Whether 2022...
alxnow.com
After 35 years of administrative chaos, Alexandria zoning change could make developers pay for transit
An upcoming zoning change could both cut through some development red tape and make funding for transportation projects more accessible after years of noncompliance from developers. The city is looking at reshaping Transportation Management Plans (TMP), one of the core pieces of any new development that’s remained basically unchanged since...
3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide emergency in Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Va. — Three people were taken to an area hospital due to a "carbon monoxide emergency" in Centreville, Virginia Thursday evening. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported the incident at a home in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court. Officials say they recorded high levels of CO...
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on Lee Highway in Fairfax
Fairfax Police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday night crash involving a pedestrian on Lee Highway in Centreville.
