The George Washington Memorial Parkway could see more changes south of the City of Alexandria, according to the National Park Service. Changes could improve widening the Mount Vernon Trail, improving crossing and intersections for trail users, and could "include the potential for the implementation of a road diet, crosswalks, and intersection improvements." Further details and specifics will be available during a virtual meeting scheduled for Dec. 6.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO