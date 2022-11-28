ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
arlnow.com

Lorcom Lane upgrades aimed at improving safety for kids walking to school

A stretch of Lorcom Lane on the northern edge of the Cherrydale neighborhood is slated to get pedestrian safety upgrades, particularly aimed at improving a school walking route for kids. Between N. Quebec Street and Nelly Custis Drive, the county will install sidewalks where there are none, widen existing sidewalks...
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

Hamm Middle School Closed — Updated at 11 a.m. — From Arlington Public Schools: “Closure Alert: Dorothy Hamm Middle School is closed today, Fri, Dec 2… The closure is due to impacts from a water leak that have affected both water and heating in the building.” [Twitter]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

More Changes Coming to GW Parkway in Alexandria

The George Washington Memorial Parkway could see more changes south of the City of Alexandria, according to the National Park Service. Changes could improve widening the Mount Vernon Trail, improving crossing and intersections for trail users, and could "include the potential for the implementation of a road diet, crosswalks, and intersection improvements." Further details and specifics will be available during a virtual meeting scheduled for Dec. 6.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

Santa and his fire engine will roll through parts of Arlington near Falls Church ahead of Christmas

Just before Christmas, Santa Claus and his helpers are coming to town, on a fire engine instead of an eight reindeer-powered sleigh. From Dec. 20-23, Saint Nick and his elves will visit Arlingtonians who live near the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department station, located near Fairfax Drive and Langston Blvd at 6950 Little Falls Road. He will be riding a decked-out reserve fire engine, dubbed the “Santamobile” and decorated by the department.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
theburn.com

Breaking News: Fuel truck overturns, snarls traffic in Loudoun

(Updated 1:30 p.m.) Local officials have cleared an overturned tanker truck that made for a rush hour nightmare Wednesday morning and all lanes on Route 7 have reopened. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel when it rolled over in the pre-dawn hours early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on one of the cloverleaf entrance ramps connecting to the highway.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Fairfax County considers turning vacant commercial space into emergency homeless shelters

Closed sign (via Tim Mossholder/Unsplash) With a high office and commercial vacancy rate and over 1,000 locals experiencing homelessness, Fairfax County is considering a zoning change that could use one problem to help solve the other. The proposal would allow unused commercial spaces, including office and hotel space, to be...
arlnow.com

Arlington home hunt highlights for Dec 2, 2022

We have new list of open houses to browse this weekend, whether you’re looking to rent of buy. Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this weekend:. 4714 20th Street N., North Arlington — The Clark*. 2 BR, 2 BA single-family detached. Noteworthy:...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

NEW: Developers propose turning Reston’s golf courses into open space with housing

Developers are seeking permission to redevelop Reston’s two golf courses through a process where Fairfax County considers land use changes to its comprehensive plan. The county is currently considering dozens of nominations throughout the county for the Site-Specific Plan Amendment process, including the redevelopment of Reston National Golf Course and Hidden Creek Country Club.
RESTON, VA
WUSA9

Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons

TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WRIC - ABC 8News

Route 1 reopened in Stafford after ‘police activity’

UPDATE: All lanes on Route 1 have now been reopened at Potomac Creek Drive, according to VDOT. STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound and southbound traffic on Route 1 are closed in Stafford County near Potomac Creek Drive due to police activity. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a detour, which will take […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Daily Debrief for Dec 1, 2022

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 6802 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Dec 1, 2022. Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (Oct-Nov 2022) 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide emergency in Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Va. — Three people were taken to an area hospital due to a "carbon monoxide emergency" in Centreville, Virginia Thursday evening. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported the incident at a home in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court. Officials say they recorded high levels of CO...
CENTREVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy