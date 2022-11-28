ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers promote Marti Wronski, say MLB’s only female COO

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Marti Wronski to chief operating officer, making her the franchise’s highest-ranking female executive since Wendy Selig-Prieb was the president and chair of the board in the early 2000s. Brewers officials also said Wronski is the only woman to currently hold...
