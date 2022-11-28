As I See It: Crime in Bandon

It was a little less than two years after the Bandon Fire, that Bandon again made big news on the front page of the Sept. 1, 1938, Western World with a story that appeared on the top margin of the front page in red type, as it happened too late to make the regular paper. Next week's paper carried the story of the robbers who entered the home of Otto and Geneva Shindler. Shindler, a pharmacist, owned the local Rexall Drug Store (first photo), built right after the Fire and now the home of Winter River Books.

"Two robbers entered the O.C. Shindler home at 8:30 Wednesday night. At gun point they bound and gagged Mr. and Mrs. Shindler and learning that there was a son at the show (second photo) called up to find out what time the show would be out," said the article referring to the Shindler's only son, Franz.

"Shortly before 10 p.m., with an accomplice outside, one took Shindler to his drug store and forced him to open the safe from which they took about $240. From there they drove to the theater and waited for the son. With father and son they drove to a deserted house at 11th and Elmira and put a rifle and a 'Tommy gun' in the car. Returning to the house, where one of the two who first entered the house remained with Mrs. Shindler, they bound all three and made their escape in the Shindler car. It took nearly a half hour for the victims to release themselves. The robbers had cut the telephone wire leading from the house, so state police could not be reached for nearly an hour after the robbers fled."

By the time the story came out in the following week's paper, two of what turned out to be three robbers had been apprehended and were in the county jail. The third, Wallace Crews, 34, leader of the gang, remained at large.

"When the Shindler car was discovered at the foot of Lampa mountain, the bandits were tracked into the woods of that area. The trio apparently didn't know that the Lampa mountain road was impassable.

"Crews (the wanted man) on Sunday night entered the Cecil Hartley home in Pleasant Valley where he bound Hartley, 28, his wife, 25, and their son, 5, after taking only food and cooking utensils. He displayed the same gentleness shown in the Shindler episode, handing back Hartley's wallet without taking any money, also giving him his car keys.

"One of the men, James Oliver Wayne, 29, was arrested a mile west of Arago. He emerged from the brush about 50 yards west of a hidden state police car, and the officer occupying the car got the drop on him before he had a chance to use the .45 caliber revolver he carried.

"Robert Bowersox, 32, wounded in one foot by accidental discharge of his own gun, shortly before the Bandon robbery, was found in the Peterson Brothers dairy barn between Arago and Myrtle Point.

"The Petersons noticed strange tracks near the barn and notified officers, who investigated and dug Bowersox out of the hay. Bowersox and Wayne each had $80 in cash, indicating Shindler's $240 was split three ways when the men parted company.

"The three men escaped from the Pocatello, Ida., county jail a month ago. A fourth member of their party is held in jail at Toledo. They are now held in the Coos county jail, with bail set at $18,000."

The third photo was taken in May of 1961 as staff and employees of Southern Coos Hospital prepared for National Hospital Week. The hospital, which at that time was on the bluff off Ocean Drive overlooking the river, opened in 1960. It was replaced by the existing hospital twenty years later.

Pictured from left are Pam (Mrs. Tom) McGinty, Mrs. Louise Loch, Eleanor (Mrs. Carl) Lorenz and Warren Croston. Mrs. Loch was the head nurse; Croston was the hospital administrator, and McGinty and Lorenz were members of the office staff.

Members of the hospital board were chairman Dr. B.E. Grant, Carl Lorenz, Edgar Capps, Margaret (Mrs. Jack) Dean and John H. Fasnacht.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

As a member of the present hospital board, I receive a publication titled Becker's Hospital Review, which contains articles concerning health care across the country.

A recent article listed the 15 best and the 15 worst cities to retire, based on four key indicators: affordability, activities, quality of life and health care.

The only Oregon city to make either list was Salem, and out of 182 cities listed, Salem was one of the 15 worst cities in the country in which to retire. It is interesting that none of the California cities made the "worst" list but three from the neighboring state of Washington were on the list: Tacoma, Spokane and Vancouver, with Vancouver second from the bottom, with that spot being occupied by Detroit.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

People are reminded that the annual Night of 10,000 Lights, sponsored by Greater Bandon Association, is Saturday, Nov. 26, in Old Town. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Washed Ashore from 3 to 5 p.m., during which time a wine/nog walk will be held, with glasses and maps available for purchase at Washed Ashore from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The lighting of the tree, with Southern Coos CEO Ray Hino doing the honors, will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the visitor center parking lot.

The holiday light parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. At 6 that night, the Bandon Chamber will hold its Ugly Sweater holiday party at Billy Smoothboars.

Also scheduled for Saturday night is the Holiday Spectacular All Jazzed Up program, put on by MarLo Dance Studio, at 7 p.m. at the Sprague Theater, with two more performances on Sunday, at 2 and 4 p.m. Tickets are at marlodance.com.

Dan and Lynn Barnett, owners of Billy Smoothboars, are hosting their 11th annual Community Christmas for children up to the age of 12 on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 7 at the restaurant.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

I've learned that Dr. Wesley Masterjohn, who practiced medicine here in the 1960s, died Oct. 29 in Waynesville, N.C., at the age of 97. Among his survivors are his daughter, Melissa Olson, and sons, James and Ronald Masterjohn. He graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine with the Class of 1957, and was joined locally in his practice by Dr. Donald Crane.

After leaving here, he practiced in Temecula, Calif., for many years.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

People in Coos County were stunned to learn of the death of a 10-month-old child, Owen Nichols, who died in Portland several days after he was rushed to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury. He was the son of Joe and Mandy Nichols, both of whom are reportedly elementary teachers in Coquille, and the grandson of Joe Nichols, long-time manager of McKay's Market in Myrtle Point.

The Nichols family, who also includes an older son, lives in the Fairview area on Bob Geaney Lane.

A 27-year-old Myrtle Point woman, Hayley Reanne Steele, who had been Owen's babysitter, was arrested in connection with his death and charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment. She is in jail under a million dollar bond.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

I was also sorry to learn of the death of the Sheriff's Office K9 Raven, who Bandon residents will remember as the beautiful shepherd who demonstrated his capture skills during the National Night Out event held Aug. 2 in City Park, sponsored by the Bandon Police Department.

A Facebook post said Raven had taken ill Nov. 16 and was rushed into surgery, but passed away the next morning.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

I also saw a press release about the death of 41-year-old Allen Shaffar of Brookings, who was killed Nov. 14 near milepost 344 in a single-vehicle roll over crash. I believe he is a cousin of Bob Shaffar of Bandon and the grandson of Dale Shaffar of Powers. He also at one time had a Bandon address. * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

People are invited to Join VFW 3440, American Legion Post 26 and the Bandon Veterans' Honor Guard at a special ceremony, Remember Pearl Harbor, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at the Port of Bandon crabbing dock. A wreath provided by VFW 3440 Auxiliary will be placed in the water.

"Let's come together to pay tribute to this event that forever changed America," said a VFW spokesman.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

The rainfall figure for October showed 1.80 inches of rain, compared to 7 inches the previous October.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

The CEO of Southern Coos Hospital was notified in early November that DNV's Accreditations Committee had approved a full three-year Accreditation designation for our hospital.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment by every member of our SCHHC family and an achievement that we can all be very proud of," said CEO Ray Hino. "To my knowledge, Southern Coos Hospital has never achieved accreditation status in our entire history and existence.

"Our DNV accreditation is full Medicare deemed status accreditation, which is the exact same accreditation status that Joint Commission Accreditation hospitals receive. We now join other DNV accredited hospitals in Oregon, including OHSU, all three Asante hospitals, all Samaritan Health Services hospitals, and other DNV hospitals nationwide," said Hino. * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

The police report for Nov. 7 through 12 indicated there was an explosion on Nov. 7 at 8:05 p.m. in the area of 15th St. SE and Baltimore Avenue. There were three disturbance reports, including one on Windhurst Lane Monday night, Lincoln Avenue Tuesday evening and in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue on Wednesday at 7:21 a.m. There were also two reports of counterfeit money and a fire on Two Mile Lane.