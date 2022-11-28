ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

The Great Disconnect: Remote positions drying up as growing number of U.S. workers want to toil from home

By Art Raymond
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41weFZ_0jQFNlUh00
Tyson Oldham works in his home office as his son Carson, 7, rattles his chair in Highland on Aug. 14, 2020. More and more U.S. workers want to work from home. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Even amid an ultra-tight U.S. jobs market, where unfilled positions outnumber people available to fill them by nearly 2 to 1 , when it comes to the places where we toil, employers and workers appear to be moving away from each other. And remote work is the issue now marking the divide.

Seismic impacts on the function and philosophy of where we do our work, first wrought by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, continue to be felt by business owners and employees as new definitions of the workplace are still being written.

While public health rules limiting in-person interactions and public gatherings have long passed, current workplace dynamics look nothing like those of the pre-pandemic world and a new normal may be emerging.

Where remote work once held the place of exception over rule, toiling from home is now baked into the landscape. A statewide poll conducted last month by the Deseret News in partnership with the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics found 46% of Utah workers spend at least a portion of their schedule clocked in from home. And, a national survey conducted in the summer by McKinsey and Co. , found 58% of U.S. workers are in positions that offer the opportunity to work at least part of their time from home.

But data coming in from national employment specialists reflects a decline in remote work opportunities even as more workers seek to bring home the bacon without leaving their castles.

Scoring remote gigs becoming more remote

Back in February, LinkedIn reported 20% of all U.S. job listings were for remote positions, an all-time high that attracted 50% of all applications . But that figure has since been on the decline and, as of September, LinkedIn found remote gig offerings had dropped to 14% of all advertised positions even as they drew 52% of all application traffic.

“It’s the ‘great remote work mismatch,’” Rand Ghayad, head of economics and global labor markets at LinkedIn, who wrote the recent report, told The Washington Post . “In the past, labor mismatches have been about skills. Now we’re seeing a different kind of mismatch, where workers are looking for jobs that offer certain attributes — like the ability to work remotely — that employers aren’t willing to offer.”

Other jobs sites are reporting similar trends, according to the Post. At the hiring platform Indeed, for example, remote-job postings have slowed in recent months, even in tech-heavy areas such as software development. Monster.com, meanwhile, saw a 21% spike in job seekers looking for work-from-home positions between September and October, even as postings for remote jobs declined 6%.

Tech job drop-off could be playing a role

Pandemic-driven restrictions on in-person transactions and forced home isolations drove enormous growth among a wide swath of online goods and services providers. So, they hired like crazy to keep up with the new business. And, offering remote work options became a powerful recruiting tool as companies competed to attract a limited talent pool.

But now, a slowing economy and consumers’ collective return (more or less) to pre-pandemic spending habits is compelling tech businesses to adjust to new realities.

The last several months has seen waves of large-scale layoffs, with HP as the latest in the tech industry to join the ranks.

During its fourth quarter earnings report, the company announced that it will downsize its workforce by 6,000 people by the end of the fiscal year in 2025, according to Gizmodo .

According to an online layoffs tracker , more than 150 tech companies have laid off nearly 65,000 employees worldwide in November alone.

Other significant recent layoffs in the tech industry in November include:

  • Meta: Earlier this month, the company announced its plans of slashing its workforce by 11,000.
  • Amazon: The e-commerce company plans to lay off nearly 10,000 employees, as Hanna Seariac reported for the Deseret News .
  • Twitter: CEO Elon Musk has laid off nearly half of the 7,500-person workforce while hundreds of employees resigned, per The Verge .
  • Cisco Systems: This company announced plans earlier this month to cut 5% of its 83,300 workers, per reporting from online technology news magazine CRN .

Comments / 224

William Michael
3d ago

Why the HELL would anyone who is able to work from home voluntarily go back to the office and deal with people they can’t stand?? The problem here is companies keep creating toxic work environments and now they’re confused as to why people don’t want to work there. Duh?

Reply(14)
66
Emily Hanners-Zulliger
3d ago

I've done it all and I prefer to work from home. Zero commute, saves me money because I eat at home also and can complete other tasks on my breaks. ie Laundry or going outside and throwing the ball for the dogs. It takes some serious discipline though.

Reply(14)
30
Domaorn
3d ago

y'all do realize someone has to work the assembly lines right, package, and ship a product. not all of us sit behind an office desk

Reply(6)
30
Related
The Hill

Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows

Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior.    The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
48K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy