Panel on youth issues held at Clinton National Library as Little Rock homicide rate soars

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Rotary Club of Little Rock hosted a panel focusing on youth issues in the city on Tuesday. The event, held at the Clinton Presidential Library, was led by panelists Larry Clark, Sr., founder of Life Skills for Youth; Fitz Hill, founder of the Derek Olivier Research Institute for the Prevention of Gun Violence at Arkansas Baptist College; and Raymond Omar Long, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas.
Non profit partners with LR workforce providing jobs for youth

(Little Rock, KATV) — A Little Rock non-profit organization is gearing up to spread joy through service this holiday season. For the last 4 years the Pettus Foundation has gathered volunteers to serve the community of the unhoused, the at risk youth, returning citizens and more. They’ve now partnered with the Little Rock Workforce to pour back into the lives of the youth.
Non profit seeks donations for veteran holiday remembrance wreaths

(Little Rock, KATV) — Today is the deadline to purchase a Remembrance Wreath ahead of Arkansas Honor’s holiday ceremony at the Little Rock National Cemetery. Christmas is right around the corner and one Arkansas non-profit will be laying Christmas wreaths on the gravesites of Arkansas veterans. Since 2011...
Early voting begins for several mayoral runoff races in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Early voting began Tuesday in the general election runoff for several cities within Pulaski County. These elections will help decide the mayor of Jacksonville, Sherwood, Wrightsville, and select areas of Alexander. Early voting locations are:. Pulaski County Regional Building -- 501 W. Markham St., Little...
