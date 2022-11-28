Read full article on original website
December kicks off AIDS awareness month with 'World AIDS Day' observation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's December and although most are gearing up to celebrate the holiday season, people across the country use the month to bring awareness about the AIDS virus in hopes of preventing its spread. Since 1988, Dec. 1 has been known as World AIDS Day, which...
Panel on youth issues held at Clinton National Library as Little Rock homicide rate soars
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Rotary Club of Little Rock hosted a panel focusing on youth issues in the city on Tuesday. The event, held at the Clinton Presidential Library, was led by panelists Larry Clark, Sr., founder of Life Skills for Youth; Fitz Hill, founder of the Derek Olivier Research Institute for the Prevention of Gun Violence at Arkansas Baptist College; and Raymond Omar Long, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas.
More than $7M in equipment grants awarded to over 100 Arkansas law enforcement agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — More than $7 million in equipment grants were awarded to over 100 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. Approximately 90 percent of the funds will be received by local police and sheriff's...
Artwork by disabled Arkansan draws crowds to downtown Little Rock storefront
Little Rock (KATV) — The Blue Umbrella a Department of Human Services (DHS) lead storefront that provides clients with disabilities the opportunity to engage in the community and experience independence. This storefront opened almost four years ago and is the only one of its kind in the state of...
Non profit partners with LR workforce providing jobs for youth
(Little Rock, KATV) — A Little Rock non-profit organization is gearing up to spread joy through service this holiday season. For the last 4 years the Pettus Foundation has gathered volunteers to serve the community of the unhoused, the at risk youth, returning citizens and more. They’ve now partnered with the Little Rock Workforce to pour back into the lives of the youth.
Day after announcing retirement, LR police interim chief joins staff of AG-elect Griffin
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Just one day after announcing his retirement from the Little Rock Police Department, Interim Chief Wayne Bewley was named the incoming Chief of Investigations for the Arkansas Attorney General's Office. In a statement released Thursday by Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin, Griffin said he welcomes Bewley's...
Arkansas Tech University students spread holiday cheer through an angel tree drive
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Tech University students will be helping 105 children in Pope and Yell County have a brighter holiday season this year. This is all due to the efforts of Arkansas Tech University College Panhellenic Council. Sorority members at the University came together to support an...
Police: A North Little Rock school has been evacuated after possible gas leak
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 11:45 a.m.:. Students of a junior high school within the Pulaski County Special School District were sent home early after a gas leak was reported Friday morning. In an update via Twitter, the Sherwood Police Department said students of Sylvan Hills Junior High School...
ACLU shows support to Conway group advocating for school change with possible litigation
CONWAY (KATV) — The Conway School District could be facing litigation from the ACLU. On Tuesday Conway Superintendent, Jeff Collum told his staff members that he had received a letter of notice from the ACLU. According to the email, Collum said the legal action could include requests for records...
Non profit seeks donations for veteran holiday remembrance wreaths
(Little Rock, KATV) — Today is the deadline to purchase a Remembrance Wreath ahead of Arkansas Honor’s holiday ceremony at the Little Rock National Cemetery. Christmas is right around the corner and one Arkansas non-profit will be laying Christmas wreaths on the gravesites of Arkansas veterans. Since 2011...
Firearms restoration bill could allow felons of non-violent crimes to carry a firearm
Little Rock (KATV) — Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session HB 1013 or Firearms Restoration bill is receiving a lot of attention since it was filed earlier this week. The bipartisan legislation was put together by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-District 17, State Senator Gary Stubblefield, R-District 6, and State Senator Ronald Caldwell, R-District 23.
Interim Chief Wayne Bewley retires after more than three decades of service
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department Interim Chief Wayne Bewley announced Wednesday he is retiring from LRPD after 36 years of service. Mayor Frank Scott released a statement in regard to Bewley's retirement. Today I received a letter from Interim Chief Wayne Bewley informing me he...
Early voting begins for several mayoral runoff races in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Early voting began Tuesday in the general election runoff for several cities within Pulaski County. These elections will help decide the mayor of Jacksonville, Sherwood, Wrightsville, and select areas of Alexander. Early voting locations are:. Pulaski County Regional Building -- 501 W. Markham St., Little...
More than 1 lb of 'green leafy substance' seized during Jacksonville traffic stop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Packages of "Church OG," more than a pound of a "green leafy substance," digital scales, packaging items, and over $1,500 were seized during a traffic stop in Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, Officer Greenwood pulled over a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Javiah Johnson...
North Little Rock police searching for a suspect wanted for domestic battery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for domestic battery in the first degree. Police said the name of the suspect is 33-year-old Quinton Earl Settles. He was last seen in the Little Rock area. Police ask that anyone with...
PCSO deputies continue to search for answers on anniversary of 18-year-old cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is still searching for answers in an 18-year-old cold case of a Little Rock man. On the morning of November 30, 2004, officials said 27-year-old Gregory Johnson was found dead near Fletcher Road and Zeuber Road. Lt. Cody Burk of...
