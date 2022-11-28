(Little Rock, KATV) — A Little Rock non-profit organization is gearing up to spread joy through service this holiday season. For the last 4 years the Pettus Foundation has gathered volunteers to serve the community of the unhoused, the at risk youth, returning citizens and more. They’ve now partnered with the Little Rock Workforce to pour back into the lives of the youth.

