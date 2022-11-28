ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

New Restaurant Review: Noyes & Cutler in St. Paul

By Jason DeRusha
Minnesota Monthly
Minnesota Monthly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Llij7_0jQFN1Ae00
Rib-eye steak with lobster tail and Violet Pilot cocktail

Photo by Kevin Kramer

Minnesotans love steak. When you need to celebrate a special moment, or take a client out to dinner, or impress a first date, steakhouses are almost always at the top of the idea list. But it takes some bold tenderloins to go up against the big beef in town: icons like Murray’s, Jax, and Mancini’s, as well as modern-day legends like Manny’s and P.S. Steak .

Enter Noyes & Cutler on Mears Park in Lowertown St. Paul. It has taken over the former Public Kitchen & Bar, which never caught on, either despite of or because of the multiple high-profile chefs brought in to run it. Chef Justin Sutherland developed the concept along with executive chef Aaron Cave, a former co-worker of Sutherland’s in the rebirth of the Gnome Craft Pub.

“The goal was to have the same high-quality meat but intentionally less expensive so it’s more approachable,” Sutherland told me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbMs4_0jQFN1Ae00
The spacious dining room

Photo by Kevin Kramer

Approachable it is: We enjoyed a 16-ounce New York strip steak for just $40 and a 12-ounce ribeye for $38. (The same cuts would cost you twice as much at Manny’s.) Cave salts and peppers the meat, cooks it on a double-boiler oven that gets up to 1,000 degrees, and then finishes it with a butter made with bone marrow.

“I like to finish steaks with butter, and this adds just a little depth and developed flavor [and] also incorporates the beef flavor into the butter,” he explained. It works. A mound of slowly melting butter puts a sheen and a shine on that deeply charred crust. The kitchen nailed medium rare, as well, with great texture, chew, and flavor at a terrific value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASFAB_0jQFN1Ae00
Wagyu burger with fries

Photo by Kevin Kramer

Beef is where Noyes & Cutler excels. There’s an 8-ounce Wagyu bacon cheeseburger with creamy Gouda and incredible flavors from smoked tomato jam and a grilled scallion aioli. It’s juicy and messy and well worth the $18 price tag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04V8Hn_0jQFN1Ae00
Crab cake with Caesar salad and beef tartare

Photo by Kevin Kramer

We loved the beef tartare ($16), as well. Noyes & Cutler takes chopped New York strip steak and brings an Asian flair with a rice wine and fish sauce vinaigrette. Add Fresno chile and a salty/earthy note from seaweed furikake, and you’ve got a lot of contrasting textures and flavors, which is my recipe for a successful tartare.

There’s a wedge salad, which wasn’t really a wedge at all, rather a small head of iceberg lettuce sliced in half. Roasted tomatoes are the difference-makers here, adding a hint of tart sweetness to the creamy blue cheese and salty bacon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aUtR_0jQFN1Ae00
Powerhouse steak

Photo by Kevin Kramer

There are areas where Noyes & Cutler falls short on execution, however. The tostada had lots of charred octopus on avocado puree, but the chimichurri fell flat, and the octopus was under seasoned. Same was true of the trout. Sourced from the Great Lakes, our fish was relatively dry, likely because the prosciutto wrapping absorbed some of the fish’s juices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RiLE_0jQFN1Ae00
Risotto with Garden Gibson martini

Photo by Kevin Kramer

The cocktails are classics—don’t miss the barrel-aged boulevardier—and the wine list hits all the steakhouse necessities, with a solid Oregon pinot selection and plenty of California cabernets. As for the vibes, Noyes & Cutler’s service is much warmer than the very large, very open, somewhat sterile room. All too often, steakhouses are aspirational places, where if you’re not at a table on a corporate credit card you feel unwelcome. That’s not the case here. Hopefully that friendly approach, coupled with the budget-friendly prices, will finally make this Lowertown space last.

Noyes & Cutler
229 Sixth St. E., St. Paul
651-968-1050
noyescutler.com

The post New Restaurant Review: Noyes & Cutler in St. Paul appeared first on Minnesota Monthly .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

St. Paul's Union Depot getting into the holiday spirit

ST PAUL, Minn. — Another winter holiday tradition is getting ready to spark up some cheer in St. Paul. Union Depot is celebrating both the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and the 10th anniversary of the 2012 Union Depot building restoration. The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Twin Cities Morning News Anchor Leaving at the End of the Year

If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Influenza Hospitalizations Continue Climbing in Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The early influenza season in Minnesota has yet to exhibit any signs that it might be peaking anytime soon. The Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 350 influenza-related hospitalizations for the week that ended November 26, continuing a steady upward trend that began several weeks ago. In past weeks, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were being reported in the Twin Cities area, but those reports have become a bit more spread out across the state. Hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota now account for 10% of the total, while the Twin Cities share has dropped from around 80% to less than 70% of the statewide hospitalization total.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

See Where in Minnesota These Celebs Were Born

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
MINNESOTA STATE
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
Minnesota Monthly

Minnesota Monthly

Troy, MI
113
Followers
87
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spirit of Minnesota.

 https://www.minnesotamonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy