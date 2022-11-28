(Above) Jacob Lane files petitions to be placed on Danville’s mayoral ballot with Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandra Delhaye. Danville now has three people running for mayor next spring. Incumbent Rickey Williams, Jr had already filed, and Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson had already filed. Then, it became official in the final hour of the Danville Election Commission’s filing window late Monday afternoon that local political consultant and free lance journalist Jacob Lane will also be on the ballot for Danville mayor. Lane was born in Danville and graduated from Schlarman High School. But he says his time away from Danville has given him some ideas that he can bring to the table.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO