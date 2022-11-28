Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Mattoon brothers to bring winery to central Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Warren James Winery announced it would open in May of 2023. The winery, located on Lerna Road in Mattoon, is owned by Blake and Cole Pierce. The owners said their love for the community and their family inspired them to start the business. “The vision began...
fordcountychronicle.com
Equalization results in big spike in homes’ assessed values in Iroquois County
WATSEKA — Unless local taxing bodies decide to reduce their tax rates this fall, most residential taxpayers in Iroquois County should see a sizable increase in their real estate tax bills next summer, the county’s supervisor of assessments said Tuesday. Admittedly, the new property assessment equalization factor that...
First Democratic sheriff in 80+ years sworn in a second term in Champaign County
Sheriff: Jail consolidation plans, hiring are ‘full steam ahead’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s first Democratic sheriff since 1934 was sworn into his second term at the county courthouse Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is the first democrat to take the oath of office since former Sheriff Fred Shoaf held the office for one term […]
U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop […]
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
Christmas thieves hit Urbana overnight
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The grinch came early to one Urbana neighborhood. Homeowners woke up this morning to find some of their Christmas decorations missing. It happened near Ridge Park Road and Myra Ridge Drive. One man caught the theft on camera. First you see the thief’s car pull up and stop. A minute later […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Has Three Mayoral Candidates; Jacob Lane Steps In
(Above) Jacob Lane files petitions to be placed on Danville’s mayoral ballot with Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandra Delhaye. Danville now has three people running for mayor next spring. Incumbent Rickey Williams, Jr had already filed, and Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson had already filed. Then, it became official in the final hour of the Danville Election Commission’s filing window late Monday afternoon that local political consultant and free lance journalist Jacob Lane will also be on the ballot for Danville mayor. Lane was born in Danville and graduated from Schlarman High School. But he says his time away from Danville has given him some ideas that he can bring to the table.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Colder air rushing into Central Illinois
Illinois Public Media News is monitoring winds and storms on Tuesday. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Updated Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. From meteorologist Andrew Pritchard: A Wind Advisory is in effect into the overnight in Champaign County and surrounding portions of central Illinois. Winds are gusting out of the south up to 45 miles per hour, shifting out of the west late tonight. A ‘marginal risk’ (level 1 of 5) for severe storms is in place across portions of Illinois & Indiana on today’s outlook from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Pritchard says the greater severe risk exists to the south, but a few intense storms may develop ahead of the cold front and produce strong winds late this evening.
vincennespbs.org
Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident
A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
Danville’s Habitat for Humanity needs donations after fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville’s Habitat for Humanity is asking for the community’s help to re-open their doors. Three weeks ago, the Restore closed after a garage fire led to an explosion. It caused damage to the roof, items throughout the store and the loss of the store’s truck. Now they need donations to get […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Three Danville Mayoral Candidates; What Happens Next?
(Above, L to R) Danville’s three mayoral candidates: Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr; Jackie Vinson; Jacob Lane. With Jacob Lane having officially filed to run for mayor prior to Monday’s filing deadline at the Danville Election Commission, there are indeed three mayoral candidates for next spring’s municipal election. Lane, a Danville native and Schlarman High School graduate, is a political consultant and free lance journalist by trade. And he views himself as the alternate choice.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion County Farmers Hear Message of “Keep Active, Communicate with Legislators”
The Vermilion County Farm Bureau heard a message of “stay involved and keep communicating with lawmakers” during their annual meeting Tuesday evening (Nov 29th). Mark Gebhards, Illinois Farm Bureau Governmental Affairs and Commodities Division Executive Director, pointed to several issues on both the domestic and international fronts. On the national level there’s a proposed law from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which would require farmers to provide complete documentation of carbon emissions on their land to food and ag companies because the farmers are part of the production chain. Gebhards says this must be fought, because it simply doesn’t make sense.
WCIA
“We have nothing”: Danville family loses everything in fire.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is experiencing a heartbreaking loss. Everything the owned was destroyed in an overnight house fire. It happened near Illinois and Williams streets. Now, the family of five is asking for help of any kind. While the family was asleep, a small space...
WAND TV
Champaign firefighters called to fire outside of home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a fire outside of a Champaign home Thursday morning. Crews responded to a home in the 600 block of E. Eureka St. just before 10:30 a.m. They were able to quickly put out a fire outside of the home that had started...
WTHI
"That was like the 4th of July for us" Vermillion County finds first of many section corner monuments. Here's what that means for local taxpayers
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County surveyor's office is helping start a project that could save taxpayers money. Not only that, but it will also save time for workers in the county too. The county is looking to locate "section corner monuments." Jim Swift is hard at work...
chambanamoms.com
Monticello: a Christmas Capital in Central Illinois
There are endless reasons Monticello tops the list for Christmas season fun in Central Illinois. From the Polar Express to lights at Allerton Park and many other happenings, we have everything you want to know about Monticello, Illinois at Christmas. Between the Polar Express, the quaintly decorated downtown, and several...
New UI study reveals what really happens when scaring geese away
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — When you’re driving in Champaign, you may be familiar with a certain roadblock on North Prospect Avenue. Not an orange traffic cone, but geese. Researchers at the U of I are studying their behavior and what really happens when humans try to chase them away in parks and ponds. Mike Ward, […]
1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
Not ready to buy a new car with car payments going up, auto experts say cars can last 12 years
The Federal Reserve continues to raise the federal funds rate which is also having a rippling effect on auto loans. The average cost of a new car is above $48,000, leading to high monthly payments.
