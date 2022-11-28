Read full article on original website
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad which was released a little over a month ago is currently on sale at Amazon at below Cyber Monday pricing. With so much emphasis on flashy specs that the average person doesn't need, it's easy to get coerced into buying a pricey gadget that's overkill for you. That's why, the basic iPad may not sound as appealing as the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it's the perfect fit if all you want is a tablet that's excellent at being a tablet, and not a laptop-grade slate.
Vote now: Do you have dual SIM on your phone?
Do you remember the time when you had to carry several phones in your pocket in order to stay connected to all the possible branches of your life? One phone for your coworkers and boss to call you during your work hours. One for your family and friends, and who knows, maybe a burner phone for your mistress (you naughty you) or whatever shady business you're up to in your life.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: what to expect
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is right around the corner and with a new chip strategy and a brand new camera system, it has all the ingredients to become one of the most successful phones of 2023. But how does it compare against the surprisingly great Google Pixel 7 Pro?
How I re-fell in love with Samsung's magic beans (Sorry, Apple, don't want your AirPods Pro)
True wireless earbuds… By now – the end of 2022 – they have really, really improved. Remember the first AirPods that started this craze? I wasn't exactly on board back then, since they looked ridiculous, and didn't seem like a worthy solution to any existing problem. But...
Get the great stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus at half price now!
If you want a phone with a stylus, there's no need to throw a grand at Samsung and wait for the S22 Ultra to arrive. There's a more clever and affordable way to do it: by opting for a mid-range Moto headset. Motorola's Moto G-series devices are a great bargain,...
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Neuralink brain-machine interface to enter human trial phase
We're slowly moving toward a cyberpunk future where we won't need phones in our pockets and instead communicate with imps, making us kind of cyborgs. Elon Musk is one of the biggest supporters and advocates of brain-machine interface technology, and his Neuralink company will be ready to test prototypes on humans in six months.
Galaxy S23 Ultra stops by the FCC: Multiple key aspects get confirmed
The European dual-SIM version of the anticipated Galaxy S23 Ultra, rolling under the SM-S918B/DS, has just appeared on the FCC regulation site, disclosing intriguing specs and information about the upcoming Samsung super-flagship. First and foremost, thanks to the latest appearance of the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the FCC, we get...
Samsung might be expanding its self-service repair program to include more devices
The topic of self-repair is, thankfully, an increasingly developing one. Tech manufacturers are starting to open up more and more to it thanks to the push that enthusiasts, governments, and eco-activists are constantly engaging in. As one of the most successful and large contributors to the mobile tech scene, Samsung...
OnePlus set to beat Google at its own game in 2023: longer software support on OnePlus phones
More and more people are keeping their phones for longer periods, delaying the moment when a new one has to be purchased. In turn, this has led customers to seek out phones that would last them for more than just 2 or even 3 years, which is something that has not gone unnoticed by the manufacturers making our pocket companions we take with us everywhere we go.
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is $400 off at Best Buy!
Smartwatches and other wearables are appealing, but they all have one major drawback: battery life. Or should we say its absence. It is basic physics that if you want to have good characteristics, you must sacrifice longevity. Not all smartwatches, however, are created equal. Physics also informs us that all...
Samsung reports rising interest in Galaxy Fold 4 phones from enterprise partners
Samsung has revealed a report showcasing the adoption rate and demand for its Galaxy Z series of foldable smartphones, for enterprise customers specifically. And things seem to be looking great for them, with a 105% increase when compared to last year. Samsung’s own projections confirm that folding phones seem to...
Apple sold more than half of the world's 'high-level' smartwatches in Q3 2022
If you felt like some of the global smartwatch market reports released in the last few years by the world's most trusted analytics firms didn't do Apple's towering industry dominance justice by comparing vastly different devices, Counterpoint Research has an absolutely astounding new number to share that seems to paint a clearer and more accurate picture than ever.
Gmail and Google Calendar might be coming to the Pixel Watch and other Wear OS devices
It has been more than a month since Google released its first wearable device, the Pixel Watch. Like with many other newly released devices, however, there is plenty of work to be done before the Pixel Watch could feel like a well-rounded and complete tech product. Google has been working...
Creaseless Oppo Find N2 foldable previewed strutting a quirky cover screen
Since in our Oppo Find N review we found it to be the most well thought-out and balanced phone of the vertical folding type with bendable display, we were very intrigued when we heard that Oppo is preparing to launch a Find N2 sequel, but of the horizontal folding type, or the so-called clamshell or flip phone design.
Xiaomi reschedules the launch event for the Mi 13 series, but the reason and new date are unclear
The Mi 13 smartphones are to be the latest in the competitive and capable flagship series, manufactured by Xiaomi. After they had their renders leaked last month, Xiaomi went ahead and announced a launch event, scheduled for December 1. However, instead of bringing you the latest news from the event...
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
You know that "clearance" sale Best Buy was running a few days ago for unlocked Pixel 6 Pro units with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM? If you found it difficult to justify a $700 purchase of a somewhat divisive phone released in 2021, you might be interested in picking up a 128 gig storage variant (with the same towering memory count) at $584.99 right now.
Best Buy has a banger of a deal on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but hurry
The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 had everything going for them except for the price, but right now, they are available at their lowest price on Best Buy. The Bose 700 are over-ear headphones that offer both wired and wireless connectivity. So, while battery life is impressive at 20 hours (with ANC on), you'll be able to use them passively with an audio cable when the battery dies.
Here's our first look at Google's 2023 mid-ranger, the Pixel 7a
The Pixel 7a mid-ranger will once again allow consumers to spend less for a phone with an outstanding photography system including Google's highly-praised image processing software. And previous rumors have the phone equipped with the 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor along with a 13MP IMX712 sensor on the back. The Pixel 7a is also rumored to feature a 90Hz refresh rate (compared to the old-school 60Hz display found on the Pixel 6a).
Leaks reveal possible Galaxy S23 Ultra color options and an example of what one might look like
The other day, we passed along a vague rumor out of South Korea stating that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series would be unveiled during the company's next Unpacked event in early February. Today, we have some information from tipster rquandt who tweeted a list of the color options and materials for the various Galaxy S23 cases:
