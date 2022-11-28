ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing

Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad which was released a little over a month ago is currently on sale at Amazon at below Cyber Monday pricing. With so much emphasis on flashy specs that the average person doesn't need, it's easy to get coerced into buying a pricey gadget that's overkill for you. That's why, the basic iPad may not sound as appealing as the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it's the perfect fit if all you want is a tablet that's excellent at being a tablet, and not a laptop-grade slate.
Phone Arena

Vote now: Do you have dual SIM on your phone?

Do you remember the time when you had to carry several phones in your pocket in order to stay connected to all the possible branches of your life? One phone for your coworkers and boss to call you during your work hours. One for your family and friends, and who knows, maybe a burner phone for your mistress (you naughty you) or whatever shady business you're up to in your life.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: what to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is right around the corner and with a new chip strategy and a brand new camera system, it has all the ingredients to become one of the most successful phones of 2023. But how does it compare against the surprisingly great Google Pixel 7 Pro?
Phone Arena

Get the great stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus at half price now!

If you want a phone with a stylus, there's no need to throw a grand at Samsung and wait for the S22 Ultra to arrive. There's a more clever and affordable way to do it: by opting for a mid-range Moto headset. Motorola's Moto G-series devices are a great bargain,...
Phone Arena

Neuralink brain-machine interface to enter human trial phase

We're slowly moving toward a cyberpunk future where we won't need phones in our pockets and instead communicate with imps, making us kind of cyborgs. Elon Musk is one of the biggest supporters and advocates of brain-machine interface technology, and his Neuralink company will be ready to test prototypes on humans in six months.
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 Ultra stops by the FCC: Multiple key aspects get confirmed

The European dual-SIM version of the anticipated Galaxy S23 Ultra, rolling under the SM-S918B/DS, has just appeared on the FCC regulation site, disclosing intriguing specs and information about the upcoming Samsung super-flagship. First and foremost, thanks to the latest appearance of the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the FCC, we get...
Phone Arena

Samsung might be expanding its self-service repair program to include more devices

The topic of self-repair is, thankfully, an increasingly developing one. Tech manufacturers are starting to open up more and more to it thanks to the push that enthusiasts, governments, and eco-activists are constantly engaging in. As one of the most successful and large contributors to the mobile tech scene, Samsung...
Phone Arena

OnePlus set to beat Google at its own game in 2023: longer software support on OnePlus phones

More and more people are keeping their phones for longer periods, delaying the moment when a new one has to be purchased. In turn, this has led customers to seek out phones that would last them for more than just 2 or even 3 years, which is something that has not gone unnoticed by the manufacturers making our pocket companions we take with us everywhere we go.
Phone Arena

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is $400 off at Best Buy!

Smartwatches and other wearables are appealing, but they all have one major drawback: battery life. Or should we say its absence. It is basic physics that if you want to have good characteristics, you must sacrifice longevity. Not all smartwatches, however, are created equal. Physics also informs us that all...
Phone Arena

Samsung reports rising interest in Galaxy Fold 4 phones from enterprise partners

Samsung has revealed a report showcasing the adoption rate and demand for its Galaxy Z series of foldable smartphones, for enterprise customers specifically. And things seem to be looking great for them, with a 105% increase when compared to last year. Samsung’s own projections confirm that folding phones seem to...
Phone Arena

Apple sold more than half of the world's 'high-level' smartwatches in Q3 2022

If you felt like some of the global smartwatch market reports released in the last few years by the world's most trusted analytics firms didn't do Apple's towering industry dominance justice by comparing vastly different devices, Counterpoint Research has an absolutely astounding new number to share that seems to paint a clearer and more accurate picture than ever.
Phone Arena

Creaseless Oppo Find N2 foldable previewed strutting a quirky cover screen

Since in our Oppo Find N review we found it to be the most well thought-out and balanced phone of the vertical folding type with bendable display, we were very intrigued when we heard that Oppo is preparing to launch a Find N2 sequel, but of the horizontal folding type, or the so-called clamshell or flip phone design.
Phone Arena

Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached

You know that "clearance" sale Best Buy was running a few days ago for unlocked Pixel 6 Pro units with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM? If you found it difficult to justify a $700 purchase of a somewhat divisive phone released in 2021, you might be interested in picking up a 128 gig storage variant (with the same towering memory count) at $584.99 right now.
Phone Arena

Best Buy has a banger of a deal on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but hurry

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 had everything going for them except for the price, but right now, they are available at their lowest price on Best Buy. The Bose 700 are over-ear headphones that offer both wired and wireless connectivity. So, while battery life is impressive at 20 hours (with ANC on), you'll be able to use them passively with an audio cable when the battery dies.
Phone Arena

Here's our first look at Google's 2023 mid-ranger, the Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a mid-ranger will once again allow consumers to spend less for a phone with an outstanding photography system including Google's highly-praised image processing software. And previous rumors have the phone equipped with the 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor along with a 13MP IMX712 sensor on the back. The Pixel 7a is also rumored to feature a 90Hz refresh rate (compared to the old-school 60Hz display found on the Pixel 6a).

Comments / 0

Community Policy