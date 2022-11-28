Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad which was released a little over a month ago is currently on sale at Amazon at below Cyber Monday pricing. With so much emphasis on flashy specs that the average person doesn't need, it's easy to get coerced into buying a pricey gadget that's overkill for you. That's why, the basic iPad may not sound as appealing as the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it's the perfect fit if all you want is a tablet that's excellent at being a tablet, and not a laptop-grade slate.

21 HOURS AGO