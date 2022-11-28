ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

NewsWest 9

City of Midland to replace pipeline at Hogan Park

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning the public about a pipeline replacement project at Hogan Park beginning in December. While the project is ongoing, there will be some road closures needed and some baseball field usage will be impacted. According to the city, Centurion Pipeline will...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Parade of Lights

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– Lane closures for the 2022 Parade of Lights will begin at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade route will begin at 23rd street on Andrews Highway and travel south to 3rd street. At 3rd street it will take a right towards Medical Center Hospital. Lane closures will be located on Grant Avenue at 2nd street, 8th street at both Lee Avenue and Texas Avenue, and at Andrews Highway at University as well as throughout each side street along the parade route.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/2/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/2/22: Gusty southwesterly winds look to move in on Friday warming temperatures to an unseasonable level. Winds will gust upwards to 40+ mph by the afternoon creating some localized blowing dust...especially in southeast New Mexico and the upper Trans-Pecos. Another...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Vehicle flips on Highway 158 Tuesday morning

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, CBS7 News received preliminary reports of a crash on Highway 158. The crash occurred at 8:56 a.m. and involved two commercial motor vehicles. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, there were only minor injuries sustained. This is preliminary information only. The roadway...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of stealing mattresses from local business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been accused of breaking into a local business and stealing mattresses on multiple occasions. Kolby Slaughter, 27, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building.  According to an affidavit, on November 17, the owner of a mattress store on Andrews Highway filed a report with […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Several power outages around the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: According to Oncor, most homes have their power back on around the Permian Basin. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Oncor is reporting outages across several towns in West Texas. According to Oncor, about 53 customers are affected in the Midland area, 117 customers in the Odessa area, 38 customers...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Santa sighting at Green Acres Golf Course

MIDLAND, Texas — With the end of Thanksgiving comes the beginning of Christmas, and the figurehead of the 25th of December is Old Saint Nick. "Santa Claus is a timeless, timeless character that is involved in every aspect of this holiday season," Santa Claus himself said. For years, children...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

17-year-old killed in Wednesday night shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one person dead.  According to a news release, around 5:00 p.m. on November 30, MPD officers and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of N Midland Drive after someone called 911 to report […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

False 911 calls end in arrest for Odessa woman

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly called 911 multiple times and asked for help she didn’t truly need. Myra Ramirez, 37, has been charged with False Report to Induce Emergency Response.  According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

