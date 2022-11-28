Read full article on original website
Residents unhappy that neighborhood trees will be trimmed at some point
MIDLAND, Texas — We live out in the desert and because of that trees are particularly precious out here. So when residents in a Midland neighborhood heard the city planned on possibly cutting the trees to the curb on their street, it stirred up the hornets' nest. The trees...
City of Midland to replace pipeline at Hogan Park
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning the public about a pipeline replacement project at Hogan Park beginning in December. While the project is ongoing, there will be some road closures needed and some baseball field usage will be impacted. According to the city, Centurion Pipeline will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Parade of Lights
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– Lane closures for the 2022 Parade of Lights will begin at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade route will begin at 23rd street on Andrews Highway and travel south to 3rd street. At 3rd street it will take a right towards Medical Center Hospital. Lane closures will be located on Grant Avenue at 2nd street, 8th street at both Lee Avenue and Texas Avenue, and at Andrews Highway at University as well as throughout each side street along the parade route.
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/2/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/2/22: Gusty southwesterly winds look to move in on Friday warming temperatures to an unseasonable level. Winds will gust upwards to 40+ mph by the afternoon creating some localized blowing dust...especially in southeast New Mexico and the upper Trans-Pecos. Another...
List of Fun Christmas Parades Happening Here In The Permian Basin!
Yes, it's time once again to hit up a parade. But, not just any parade a CHRISTMAS PARADE! It really isn't the SEASON without a good Christmas Parade and there are several happening in the area this season! So grab the kiddos, grab some Hot Chocolate and pick your spot on the parade route, and get ready for a PARADE!
Vehicle flips on Highway 158 Tuesday morning
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, CBS7 News received preliminary reports of a crash on Highway 158. The crash occurred at 8:56 a.m. and involved two commercial motor vehicles. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, there were only minor injuries sustained. This is preliminary information only. The roadway...
Odessa Mayor discusses his goals for the city in 2023
MIDLAND, Texas — Mayor Javier Joven is ready to put in work at city hall with other City Council members to improve the city ahead of 2023. "The promises that we made was this, that we need to get back to the basics." said Mayor Javier Joven. Basics include...
Midland police investigating shooting near intersection of Andrews, Midland Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Midland Drive and Andrews Highway. Multiple viewers have reached out to NewsWest 9 after seeing a heavy police presence near the ReNew Andrews apartments. At this time the MPD representative says the shooting could involve multiple...
Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
Official sources from Odessa state that a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles occurred on Tuesday morning. Reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety personnel, fortunately, stated that there were only minor injuries sustained in the multi-vehicle accident.
Midland County Commissioners approves reinvestment zone for new wind energy farm
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Commissioners approved a new reinvestment zone with Pioneer Natural Energy during Monday's meeting. The new Pioneer Hutt Wind Energy Reinvestment Zone has been created, which must be done before Pioneer can be given a tax abatement agreement. Once this is all done, the...
Odessa man accused of stealing mattresses from local business
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been accused of breaking into a local business and stealing mattresses on multiple occasions. Kolby Slaughter, 27, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building. According to an affidavit, on November 17, the owner of a mattress store on Andrews Highway filed a report with […]
Now Open! Check Out Pics Of Awesome New Raising Cane’s In Midland!
It's HERE Permian Basin! Raising Cane's is NOW open and it's their 3rd location here in the Midland Odessa area! Yep, bring on the Chicken fingers!. The new location IS located at Loop 250 and Midkiff in Midland. Address: 3314 West Loop 250 North Midland, Texas. This location is right...
Several power outages around the Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: According to Oncor, most homes have their power back on around the Permian Basin. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Oncor is reporting outages across several towns in West Texas. According to Oncor, about 53 customers are affected in the Midland area, 117 customers in the Odessa area, 38 customers...
Santa sighting at Green Acres Golf Course
MIDLAND, Texas — With the end of Thanksgiving comes the beginning of Christmas, and the figurehead of the 25th of December is Old Saint Nick. "Santa Claus is a timeless, timeless character that is involved in every aspect of this holiday season," Santa Claus himself said. For years, children...
Midland Park Mall events to check out: 'Caring Santa' & 'Breakfast with Santa'
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Park Mall has two events that you might enjoy this holiday season. The first event is the Caring Santa (Dec. 4), which is exclusively for children with special needs. It's part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience and it starts from 9 - 10:30a.m. There...
17-year-old killed in Wednesday night shooting
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release, around 5:00 p.m. on November 30, MPD officers and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of N Midland Drive after someone called 911 to report […]
False 911 calls end in arrest for Odessa woman
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly called 911 multiple times and asked for help she didn’t truly need. Myra Ramirez, 37, has been charged with False Report to Induce Emergency Response. According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
Midland Police Department investigating murder
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A 17-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Midland Wednesday. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at around 5 p.m., the MPD and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to the 1900 block of N. Midland Drive about a gunshot victim. Crimes Against Persons Unit and MPD Crime...
Where can you go to get warm as Midland sees cold weather?
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Salvation Army plans on giving a helping hand to those in need of a warm place this season. Not too long ago the Midland Salvation army received a donation of 100 cots by Emergency Management. This means that they can accommodate more people during...
Pioneer Natural Resources one step closer to a wind farm south of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Oil and gas may be the bread and butter in West Texas, but the area is also home to other types of energy, like wind. On Monday, the Midland County Commissioners took a step towards helping one oil company, Pioneer Natural Resources, set up their own wind farm on their property in the county.
