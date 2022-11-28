Read full article on original website
LAB:SYNC Director Aston McCullough Presents at National HBCU Week Conference
Earlier this semester, Aston K. McCullough, assistant professor and director of the Laboratory for the Scientific Study of Dance (LAB:SYNC), was invited to present some of the important research innovations that are in development among current NEA Research Labs at the 2022 National Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week Conference. LAB:SYNC is supported in part by a National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Research Lab award to the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
W. E. B. Du Bois Department Announces Chester Davis Scholarship Recipients
The W. E. B. Du Bois Department has announced its recipients for this year's Chester Davis Scholarship: Bertovah Michel '22 and Zachary Steward '23. This award is named in honor of Chester Davis, a beloved professor and mentor who taught in the Du Bois Department for over 20 years. Bertovah...
New Smudging Policy Clears the Way for Native Campus Community Members to Engage in Traditional Practice
The new Policy for the Burning of Material Offerings for Ceremonial, Cultural, Traditional, or Religious Observance (a.k.a. the Smudging Policy), initiated by the Native Advisory Council and implemented in partnership with the Office of Environmental Health and Safety (EHS), recently cleared the way for Native students and others to safely engage in traditional practices like smudging, offering incense or lighting candles.
Fall 2022 Rising Researchers Announced
Eight UMass Amherst undergraduates have been named Fall 2022 Rising Researchers in recognition of their outstanding research, scholarship and creative activity in a variety of fields. From studying potential health effects of "forever chemicals" to analyzing conversations on social media, from using wastewater to track the spread of COVID-19 to investigating how cells fight off invading viruses, these young researchers are advancing their fields and developing important skills for future success.
Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, receive an update on Andy Yee palliative Care Unit
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Medical Center welcomed Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and families and friends of the late Andrew “Andy” Yee Thursday afternoon to receive an update on the palliative care unit named after the late restaurateur and businessman. During a press conference, it was...
Protein Mutation that Causes Parkinson’s May Prevent Another Neurodegenerative Disease
AMHERST, Mass. – A University of Massachusetts Amherst scientist has discovered that a mutation in the misfolding protein that causes Parkinson’s disease offers protection against another fatal neurodegenerative disorder – multiple system atrophy (MSA), which is caused by the same misfolding protein. The research findings, published today,...
Fall River man nominated by Governor Baker as Associate Justice of the Superior Court
BOSTON – This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Michael A. Cahillane as Associate Justice of the Superior Court and Acting Clerk Magistrate Jennifer Lennon as Clerk Magistrate of the Marlborough District Court. “Attorney Cahillane and Acting Clerk Magistrate Lennon will bring valuable knowledge and experience to their new...
Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965
WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Berkshire County health organizations issue warning about spike in dangerous trifecta of respiratory illnesses among young people
Two of Berkshire County’s major healthcare providers have issued a joint warning to parents about taking protective measures to shield their children against surging seasonal respiratory illnesses. Berkshire Health Systems and Community Health Programs say that between the flu, rising RSV cases, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a triple threat has emerged for young people that is straining public health resources both here and across the U.S. WAMC spoke with CHP Chief Medical Officer Andrew Beckwith about what parents can do to protect their children and the public health system.
Two Mass. counties at elevated COVID risk level before holiday, CDC says
Entering Thanksgiving, most of Massachusetts was at low risk from COVID-19, according to data analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. But two counties were the exception — and that was before a surge of travelers during the holiday weekend. The CDC found the COVID...
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
Bathrooms at LHS are a disgrace
At Ludlow High School, school bathrooms are the bane of students’ existence. The waiting, the lines, and the smell of weed make using the bathroom horrible. Students who need to go to the bathroom should not have to wait in line just to relieve themselves. It’s ridiculous. The...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Fires, Power Outages Following High Winds
(Franklin County, MA) With the high winds in yesterday’s storm, many downed trees and wires resulted in electrical fires and power outages across Franklin County. In Northfield, there were at least two reported fires and multiple downed wires causing a transformer to blow. Wires on a home on Caldwell...
Nearly a dozen COVID-19 cases seen at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is currently has almost a dozen positive COVID-19 cases. Now, lawmakers want to make sure this outbreak is handled properly. We’ve learned from the state there is currently 11 long-term care veterans that are COVID-19 positive in the...
PHOTOS: Suspect allegedly stole from Westfield package store
The Westfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who allegedly stole from a package store.
Crews searching in Chesterfield for missing hunter
CHESTERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Crews are searching in western Hampshire County for a missing hunter. Mass. State Police received a call around 5 p.m. Wednesday indicating that the missing man had contacted someone and said that he would stay where he was. A drone was used until the early...
Hit and run on Chicopee Street Wednesday
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Chicopee Street Wednesday night, the second deadly crash this week.
