SEATTLE - A Bothell man who was involved in a major drug ring bust in 2020 was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). 36-year-old Gabriel Vasquez-Ruiz has been in custody since 2020’s drug ring takedown, where authorities seized more than 247 pounds of meth, 35 pounds of heroin, 42,000 fentanyl pills, 24 firearms and more than $625,000 in cash and bank accounts. According to court records, Vasquez-Ruiz was a high-volume distributor in the drug ring, making him able to purchase meth by the pound for his customers.

BOTHELL, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO