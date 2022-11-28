Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Docs: Man yelled about 'China virus' during racially-motivated assault in Seattle
SEATTLE - A man accused of yelling racial epithets while assaulting two people in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood has pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. According to court documents, the 38-year-old suspect approached the two victims, who were standing near the campus of City University of Seattle on Nov. 8.
Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner
SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
Man tears off wheel while fleeing Seattle police in stolen moving van
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after trying to run away from Seattle Police officers in a stolen U-Haul, tearing off the wheel in the process. Just before 7 a.m., a patrolling officer saw the suspect passed out in a running moving truck parked at 25th Avenue South and South Hill Street.
Vigil grows as friends remember Jose Velez who was shot and killed in his Puyallup barbershop Wednesday
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A vigil was held outside of JQ’s Barbershop in Puyallup where the owner of the barbershop, Jose Velez, was killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Puyallup police are still looking for the suspect in this shooting. Customers, friends and owners of neighboring businesses came to leave...
q13fox.com
SPD: Driver arrested for following, flashing gun at victim over a dispute from a day earlier
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he followed another driver through downtown Seattle and flashed a gun at them early Tuesday morning. Police say the suspect did it because of an argument about cutting in line at a convenience store a day earlier. According to the Seattle Police Department...
KOMO News
Gig Harbor burglaries linked to thefts in King, Kitsap counties, police say
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who they said committed multiple burglaries in the Gig Harbor North neighborhood early on Tuesday morning. The suspects have also been linked to other burglaries in western Washington. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department, two people entered three separate...
Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School
Some school employees called police about a 'partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct.'
22 years later, case of kidnapped Tacoma toddler remains unsolved
TACOMA, Wash. — Teekah Lewis, who was kidnapped as a child from a Tacoma bowling alley, remains missing after 22 years. She was only 2 years old when she vanished. As the case remains open, detectives have released an age-progression photo showing how she may look now that she would be in her mid-20s.
Gun, drugs seized from man found with pants down in stolen truck near West Seattle school
Seattle police arrested a felon Wednesday and seized a loaded gun, a brick of cocaine and other drugs after finding the man passed out with his pants down in a stolen pickup truck near an elementary school. According to police, officers received calls around 7:40 a.m. about a partially nude...
teslarati.com
Police: “no information” on whether man arrested near Tesla store tied to Antifa
On Friday afternoon, the Lynnwood Police arrested a suspect near a Tesla store, which led to reports circulating around Twitter that this was possibly Antifa-related. Earlier Friday, there were reports of an Antifa call to arms to burn down Tesla. Lynnwood Police told Teslarati in a statement that the suspect...
Tri-City Herald
Homicide in Puyallup: Police say barber was shot multiple times as child sat in chair
A Puyallup barber was shot and killed while he was cutting a child’s hair Wednesday evening, according to Puyallup police. The call for the shooting in the 100 block of East Stewart Avenue came in at 5:09 p.m., according to Puyallup police spokesperson Ryan Portmann. Portmann said the 43-year-old...
Tri-City Herald
Dad found daughter dead in home 24 years ago. DNA just led to an arrest, WA cops say
A father came home from vacation in 1998 and found his 19-year-old daughter dead, but a suspect was never identified, authorities in Washington said. DNA testing helped identify the suspect 24 years after Jennifer Brinkman was killed, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release. Brinkman stayed behind at...
Chronicle
Suspect Arrested in 1998 Cold-Case Killing of Young Western Washington Woman
A man was arrested Monday in the cold-case homicide of a 19-year-old Marysville woman found dead in her bedroom over 20 years ago, police said. Advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to match the suspect's DNA to the ax used to kill Jennifer Brinkman, who was found when her father and his then-girlfriend returned from a vacation in 1998.
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
First witnesses testify in Pierce County sheriff's trial
TACOMA, Wash. — The first witnesses took the stand Thursday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that a Black newspaper carrier threatened to kill him in January 2021. He retracted those statements when police arrived.
Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor
Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more burglary cases
Late last night, we reported on the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into a west Admiral home. He’s in jail this afternoon; the register shows it’s his fifth time there this year. Meantime, we have information on two other burglary cases, both early this morning:. MULTIPLE...
q13fox.com
DOJ: Bothell drug dealer sentenced 10 years for involvement in 2020 drug ring takedown
SEATTLE - A Bothell man who was involved in a major drug ring bust in 2020 was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). 36-year-old Gabriel Vasquez-Ruiz has been in custody since 2020’s drug ring takedown, where authorities seized more than 247 pounds of meth, 35 pounds of heroin, 42,000 fentanyl pills, 24 firearms and more than $625,000 in cash and bank accounts. According to court records, Vasquez-Ruiz was a high-volume distributor in the drug ring, making him able to purchase meth by the pound for his customers.
Tacoma woman faces murder charge, additional arson charges
TACOMA, Wash. — A woman accused of starting a series of fires now faces a murder charge. Sarah Jane Ramey, 42, was charged with first- and second-degree murder earlier in November. She's accused of a starting a fire that resulted in the death of James Elliott on Dec. 31, 2021.
thejoltnews.com
Transient Olympia man accused of assaulting with axe
A transient Olympia man, Brandon James Jackson, 37, was charged with a felony after allegedly assaulting another individual using an axe, causing the victim’s head to bleed. Jackson, was charged with first-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 18. Olympia police arrested Jackson on November 17,...
