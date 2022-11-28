ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner

SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Suspect Arrested in 1998 Cold-Case Killing of Young Western Washington Woman

A man was arrested Monday in the cold-case homicide of a 19-year-old Marysville woman found dead in her bedroom over 20 years ago, police said. Advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to match the suspect's DNA to the ax used to kill Jennifer Brinkman, who was found when her father and his then-girlfriend returned from a vacation in 1998.
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation

SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

First witnesses testify in Pierce County sheriff's trial

TACOMA, Wash. — The first witnesses took the stand Thursday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that a Black newspaper carrier threatened to kill him in January 2021. He retracted those statements when police arrived.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor

Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
GIG HARBOR, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more burglary cases

Late last night, we reported on the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into a west Admiral home. He’s in jail this afternoon; the register shows it’s his fifth time there this year. Meantime, we have information on two other burglary cases, both early this morning:. MULTIPLE...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

DOJ: Bothell drug dealer sentenced 10 years for involvement in 2020 drug ring takedown

SEATTLE - A Bothell man who was involved in a major drug ring bust in 2020 was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). 36-year-old Gabriel Vasquez-Ruiz has been in custody since 2020’s drug ring takedown, where authorities seized more than 247 pounds of meth, 35 pounds of heroin, 42,000 fentanyl pills, 24 firearms and more than $625,000 in cash and bank accounts. According to court records, Vasquez-Ruiz was a high-volume distributor in the drug ring, making him able to purchase meth by the pound for his customers.
BOTHELL, WA
KING 5

Tacoma woman faces murder charge, additional arson charges

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman accused of starting a series of fires now faces a murder charge. Sarah Jane Ramey, 42, was charged with first- and second-degree murder earlier in November. She's accused of a starting a fire that resulted in the death of James Elliott on Dec. 31, 2021.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Transient Olympia man accused of assaulting with axe

A transient Olympia man, Brandon James Jackson, 37, was charged with a felony after allegedly assaulting another individual using an axe, causing the victim’s head to bleed. Jackson, was charged with first-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 18. Olympia police arrested Jackson on November 17,...
OLYMPIA, WA
