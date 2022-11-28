Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle the day before Thanksgiving in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the crash happened in the area of Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on Nov. 23. She added the woman was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by the vehicle.
WMBF
North Charleston man being extradited back to Dillon County after allegedly stealing Latta rescue vehicle
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing a larceny charge after Latta Police say he broke into the town Fire Station and took a rescue vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant identified the suspect as Ricky Norris from North Charleston. Norris was found about eight...
WMBF
Woman accused of stabbing, robbing victim in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is accused of stabbing and robbing a victim while in part of Horry County earlier this week. A police report obtained by WMBF News states that officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to an area off Highway 501 in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Myrtle Beach. Police were called around midnight Thursday to Hemingway Street in between Graham and Randall avenues for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with life-threatening injuries....
WMBF
Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting someone with a machete in the Longs area. Records and documents obtained by WMBF News state Zaire Stevenson was arrested and charged with attempted murder following an incident Monday evening. According to a police report, officers from the...
2 suffer life-threatening injuries after gunshots reported on Hemingway Street in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting on Hemingway Street in Myrtle Beach, police said. The two people were found by officers, who responded to the 1300 block of Hemingway at about midnight after gunshots were reported. No additional information […]
WMBF
Deputies: Argument leads to shooting in Florence County, man arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Cornelius Cade was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder. Investigators said the charge stems from an incident that happened...
WMBF
Coroner: pregnant woman, boyfriend identified as victims of two-car crash near Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A third person has died after a 2-vehicle crash near Highway 66 on November 21. Thursday afternoon, Horry County Coroner’s Office released details of a third victim killed in the crash. On Nov. 30, Benjamin “Ryan” Lewis, 25, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
WMBF
‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and material being handed out. The Horry County Police Department released a statement Friday stating it is aware of flyers circulating nationwide citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.
WMBF
1 displaced, investigation underway after Longs-area fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire that left one person displaced in the Longs area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Usher Road at 9:20 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported. HCFR said the fire was placed under control as...
WMBF
Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
Woman hit by vehicle on Highway 17 day before Thanksgiving dies from injuries, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A New York woman died Wednesday from injuries suffered when she was hit by a vehicle the day before Thanksgiving, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Justine Roberts, 64, of Yonkers, New York, was hit on Nov. 23 while trying to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop, […]
Conway man, 25, dies from injuries suffered in Nov. 21 crash on Highway 66, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 21 on Highway 66 in Horry County, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Benjamin “Ryan” Lewis, 25, of Conway, died Wednesday from injuries suffered in the crash, which authorities said happened at about 11 a.m. near Bumpy Road. Bethany […]
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on new fire station amid call volume increase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday. It's located at 120 Burcale rd. in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two...
WMBF
Report: Speeds in excess of 100 mph reached in chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged after leading deputies on a pursuit across two counties with speeds reaching more than 100 mph Tuesday night. Matthew Phillip Conner, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, jail records show.
WMBF
1 injured in shooting; Lumberton police searching for suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Drive. Officers say the 27-year-old victim was shot in...
wpde.com
Retired law enforcement officers form Myrtle Beach cold case review team
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether a case has been cold for a few months, years, or even decades, families and friends have a new chance for closure thanks to the Myrtle Beach Police Department's new Cold Case Review Team, which launched a few months ago. Volunteer Vincent Tucci...
WMBF
Man facing larceny charge after allegedly stealing Latta rescue vehicle
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing a larceny charge after Latta Police say he broke into the town Fire Station and took a rescue vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Monday. He was found about eight hours later in Nash County North Carolina, thanks in part to an alert Circle K gas station Manager, who saw the suspect pull in and thought something wasn’t right.
WMBF
Florence County woman accused of beating vulnerable adult while working as caretaker
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is accused of beating a vulnerable adult while working as their caretaker, according to authorities. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 57–year-old Falicia Ann Scott was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult. Investigators...
WMBF
1 killed in Georgetown County crash involving school bus with 20+ students on board
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash involving a school bus carrying over 20 students early Friday. The Georgetown County School District said the wreck happened at a railroad crossing on Highway 521 when the bus was struck from behind. The district said 23 students...
Comments / 0