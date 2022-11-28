ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Woman accused of stabbing, robbing victim in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is accused of stabbing and robbing a victim while in part of Horry County earlier this week. A police report obtained by WMBF News states that officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to an area off Highway 501 in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Myrtle Beach. Police were called around midnight Thursday to Hemingway Street in between Graham and Randall avenues for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with life-threatening injuries....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting someone with a machete in the Longs area. Records and documents obtained by WMBF News state Zaire Stevenson was arrested and charged with attempted murder following an incident Monday evening. According to a police report, officers from the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 suffer life-threatening injuries after gunshots reported on Hemingway Street in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting on Hemingway Street in Myrtle Beach, police said. The two people were found by officers, who responded to the 1300 block of Hemingway at about midnight after gunshots were reported. No additional information […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 displaced, investigation underway after Longs-area fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire that left one person displaced in the Longs area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Usher Road at 9:20 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported. HCFR said the fire was placed under control as...
WMBF

Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Conway man, 25, dies from injuries suffered in Nov. 21 crash on Highway 66, Horry County Coroner’s Office says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 21 on Highway 66 in Horry County, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Benjamin “Ryan” Lewis, 25, of Conway, died Wednesday from injuries suffered in the crash, which authorities said happened at about 11 a.m. near Bumpy Road. Bethany […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 injured in shooting; Lumberton police searching for suspect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Drive. Officers say the 27-year-old victim was shot in...
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Man facing larceny charge after allegedly stealing Latta rescue vehicle

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing a larceny charge after Latta Police say he broke into the town Fire Station and took a rescue vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Monday. He was found about eight hours later in Nash County North Carolina, thanks in part to an alert Circle K gas station Manager, who saw the suspect pull in and thought something wasn’t right.
LATTA, SC

