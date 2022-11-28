ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 4

one eye
3d ago

Oh it’ll happen, crime will spike. Hella people need to get presents for their kids who’ll most likely become criminals like their parents. 😁🤢🤮

Reply
4
micki
3d ago

It used to be a treat to go to Union Square during the holidays, not any more.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in San Mateo, CA

San Mateo, CA, is on the Peninsula, just 20 miles south of San Francisco. But with its wealth of restaurants, you don’t need to leave the Peninsula to enjoy many of the same culinary delights available in San Francisco. You can savor a wide range of cuisines in San...
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Secret SF

21 Kid-Friendly Holiday Activities In The Bay Area For 2022

There are so many holiday activities happening in and around San Francisco, that it can be hard to know where to start! While adults might get their fill of Christmas spirit at seasonal pop-up bars, holiday markets, or the Guardsmen’s annual crab dinner, we can’t forget about the joy this time of year brings to the under-18 crowd. Read on for a full breakdown of our favorite kid-friendly holiday activities in the Bay Area, ordered by date. Dec 2-11 Downtown SF is once again pulling out all the stops with Let’s Glow SF, their popular holiday light display that uses projection mapping on four buildings around the Financial District. The displays will be up are easily viewed via a self-guided walking tour. Let’s Glow SF was a total hit for its inaugural event last year, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll step it up this time around.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sonomamag.com

Petaluma Restaurant Seems Michelin-Bound

Michelin ratings for California restaurants will be revealed Monday, Dec. 5, and my money is on newcomer Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma to win its first star. Chefs and owners Stéphane Saint Louis and Steven Vargas have created a destination restaurant that recently attracted the attention of the San Francisco Chronicle, landing them on the coveted Top 25 Restaurants for Fall list. A recent visit and exploration of their 10-course tasting menu was even more impressive than my first visit in January.
PETALUMA, CA
sfstandard.com

Empty Offices Are Dragging Down San Francisco Home Prices

When asked about a recent Axios article proclaiming a broad “collapse” in housing prices nationwide—complete with the scare quotes—Patrick Carlisle, a Bay Area market analyst for real estate firm Compass, had a similarly strident retort. “It’s a bullshit story,” Carlisle said. “A collapse is what happened...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local

When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

13th annual Drag Queens on Ice show returns to dazzle at SF Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO -- It is a San Francisco tradition that brings color and entertainment to Union Square. Drag Queens on Ice returns for its 13th year.The making of a drag queen is an art and 'Jubilee' is Joe Wadlington's masterpiece.It is a four-hour process of meticulously applying makeup, wardrobe and the hair. All before it is time to take the stage. For Wadlington to be Jubliee, the transformation happens in his garage in San Francisco, a space also transformed into his costume/sewing/makeup/dressing room.The time pays off though when Jubilee gets to shine.  But this week, Jubilee will sparkle on a different...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

New tenant sought for Autodesk’s former Marin County HQ

Autodesk officially exited Marin County in October, 40 years after the design software giant got its start there. And now the 130,000-square-foot former headquarters building at 111 McInnis Parkway in San Rafael is on the market to get only its second tenant since it was built in the mid-1990s. “It’s...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy