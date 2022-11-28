Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Falls pedestrian accident; woman in critical condition
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Sheboygan Falls Thursday, Dec. 1. It happened around 5:20 p.m. near Highway 32 and Forest Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed that a female pedestrian was attempting to walk across North Main Street when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
23rd and Hopkins fire displaces residents of 2 homes
MILWAUKEE - A fire on Milwaukee's north side displaced residents of two homes Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30. Two houses caught fire near 23rd and Hopkins around 2:20 p.m. Searches of both buildings found nobody trapped inside; no injuries were reported. The Milwaukee Fire Department said one of the homes sustained "significant" damage.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash at 30th and Capitol, 2 dead
MILWAUKEE - Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday night, Nov. 30 near 30th and Capitol. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. "I was looking out the window and there was a car coming from straight across there," said Marcus Blade. "The other car swerved and hit the tree, so I jumped down the stairs."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee collision involving ambulance; near 27th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a Curtis Ambulance near 27th and Vliet Street on Thursday evening, Dec. 1. Milwaukee fire officials say the ambulance was t-boned by another vehicle – and the driver of the ambulance was pinned inside. All the Curtis people from the...
Man who tried to save crash victims shares story
According to police, a car lost control and collided with a tree. Both the driver and passenger, police say, died at the scene.
One person in hospital after car crashes into Wisconsin River near Sauk City
Authorities are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into the Wisconsin River on the Highway 12 bridge heading into Sauk City on Thursday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged police officer impersonator nabbed in Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of impersonating a police officer by having and using a car that was outfitted like a real law enforcement squad. Daniel Nelson told FOX6 News he is not trying to pass himself off as anything other than what he is: a minister. However, the cops don't see it that way.
2 dead in fiery crash: Milwaukee medical examiner responds to 29th and Capitol
Two people have died following a fiery crash Wednesday night. The crash happened near 29th and Capitol around 7:45 p.m., according to police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
Man convicted of killing Milwaukee dispatcher in crash gets 18 years
The man convicted of crashing and killing a City of Milwaukee dispatcher was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting; 19-year-old man arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery has been arrested. The shooting happened at Graceland Cemetery during a funeral for Da'Shontay King. On Nov. 28 the Racine Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, COP Unit and Racine County Sheriff Department...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 apparent shooting; lanes reopen from 68th to Hawley
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings wound 4 Wednesday, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Wednesday, Nov. 30. Four people – including a 13-year-old boy – were wounded. One person was arrested. 19th and Finn. Around 8:30 a.m., police said a 13-year-old boy was wounded inside his home when a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Road police chase
Police released dashcam video from a recent pursuit down Mayfair Road that ended in a crash and arrest. (Courtesy: Wauwatosa Police Department)
Kenosha woman renovates 1915 firehouse into a home
Rhonda Dutton didn't want to live in just any home. So she bought a firehouse in Kenosha that was built in 1915. Dutton turned it into a home with her soon-to-be husband Kenny Rottmann.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
Crews fight blaze at home in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc police said in a statement they are helping the West Lakes Fire District with a residential structure fire.
WISN
Milwaukee activist killed in car crash
MILWAUKEE — Family and friends say Shannon King dedicated her life to steering Milwaukee's youth on a positive path. "I'm in disbelief because I can't believe God took my angel. Like, I don't understand why she was doing so much for the community," Shannon's daughter, Destiny King, said. King...
Comments / 0