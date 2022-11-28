ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Falls pedestrian accident; woman in critical condition

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Sheboygan Falls Thursday, Dec. 1. It happened around 5:20 p.m. near Highway 32 and Forest Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed that a female pedestrian was attempting to walk across North Main Street when...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

23rd and Hopkins fire displaces residents of 2 homes

MILWAUKEE - A fire on Milwaukee's north side displaced residents of two homes Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30. Two houses caught fire near 23rd and Hopkins around 2:20 p.m. Searches of both buildings found nobody trapped inside; no injuries were reported. The Milwaukee Fire Department said one of the homes sustained "significant" damage.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash at 30th and Capitol, 2 dead

MILWAUKEE - Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday night, Nov. 30 near 30th and Capitol. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. "I was looking out the window and there was a car coming from straight across there," said Marcus Blade. "The other car swerved and hit the tree, so I jumped down the stairs."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee collision involving ambulance; near 27th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a Curtis Ambulance near 27th and Vliet Street on Thursday evening, Dec. 1. Milwaukee fire officials say the ambulance was t-boned by another vehicle – and the driver of the ambulance was pinned inside. All the Curtis people from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alleged police officer impersonator nabbed in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of impersonating a police officer by having and using a car that was outfitted like a real law enforcement squad. Daniel Nelson told FOX6 News he is not trying to pass himself off as anything other than what he is: a minister. However, the cops don't see it that way.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting; 19-year-old man arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery has been arrested. The shooting happened at Graceland Cemetery during a funeral for Da'Shontay King. On Nov. 28 the Racine Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, COP Unit and Racine County Sheriff Department...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 apparent shooting; lanes reopen from 68th to Hawley

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings wound 4 Wednesday, 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Wednesday, Nov. 30. Four people – including a 13-year-old boy – were wounded. One person was arrested. 19th and Finn. Around 8:30 a.m., police said a 13-year-old boy was wounded inside his home when a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Road police chase

Police released dashcam video from a recent pursuit down Mayfair Road that ended in a crash and arrest. (Courtesy: Wauwatosa Police Department)
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat

WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee activist killed in car crash

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends say Shannon King dedicated her life to steering Milwaukee's youth on a positive path. "I'm in disbelief because I can't believe God took my angel. Like, I don't understand why she was doing so much for the community," Shannon's daughter, Destiny King, said. King...
MILWAUKEE, WI

