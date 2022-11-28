ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

WATCH: Here's Where to Find Dazzling Holiday Light Displays in San Diego County

Tis' the season for joy and peace and several communities across San Diego County truly tap into the holiday spirit by showcasing stunning light displays right outside their homes. Whether you’re a hot chocolate person or an egg nog aficionado, one thing that can be agreed upon is that the displays local residents work hard on each year surely lift the holiday spirit.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?

Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegolocaldirectory.org

Best Places To Eat In San Diego

San Diego is a beautiful city with plenty to see and do. Whether you’re looking for the best places to eat, the must-see attractions, or the best beaches, this blog post has you covered. We’ll also touch on some of the best hiking trails, where to find the best views, and locals’ favorite spots. And for those looking for something a little off the beaten path, we’ve got you covered there too. So whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, this blog post has something for everyone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California

Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

Rain in the forecast for San Diego County

Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting this afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
News 8 KFMB

Did you feel it? Earthquake near Ocotillo felt across San Diego

OCOTILLO, Calif. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo and was about 2 miles deep. It was 26.8 miles west of Imperial and 27.4 miles west...
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
VISTA, CA
whatnowsandiego.com

Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego

Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Rancho Santa Fe Covenant won’t change racist coding

Rancho Santa Fe’s Covenant Association, basically a quasi-governmental homeowners association dating to the community’s founding in the 1920s, refuses to change the covenant designation that harkens back to racist restrictions in its original 1928 documentation despite the 1948 outlawing of the practice by the United States Supreme Court, sources say.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA

