NBC San Diego
WATCH: Here's Where to Find Dazzling Holiday Light Displays in San Diego County
Tis' the season for joy and peace and several communities across San Diego County truly tap into the holiday spirit by showcasing stunning light displays right outside their homes. Whether you’re a hot chocolate person or an egg nog aficionado, one thing that can be agreed upon is that the displays local residents work hard on each year surely lift the holiday spirit.
San Diego Channel
MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
NBC San Diego
Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?
Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
December Nights returns to Balboa Park
San Diego's largest free holiday festival is returning to Balboa Park in full force on Dec. 2 and 3 after two years of limitations due to the pandemic.
sandiegolocaldirectory.org
Best Places To Eat In San Diego
San Diego is a beautiful city with plenty to see and do. Whether you’re looking for the best places to eat, the must-see attractions, or the best beaches, this blog post has you covered. We’ll also touch on some of the best hiking trails, where to find the best views, and locals’ favorite spots. And for those looking for something a little off the beaten path, we’ve got you covered there too. So whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, this blog post has something for everyone.
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California
Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
High demand for The Black Santa in San Diego and Los Angeles
SAN DIEGO — For many kids, seeing a Santa that looks like them makes the holiday even more magical. It turns out Old Saint Nick comes from all different backgrounds and ethnicities, reflecting the diversity in the community. Kenneth White, who calls himself The Black Santa, is spreading joy...
thevistapress.com
Escondido Holiday Festival December 10th
Escondido, CA –Escondido Holiday Festival on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Grape Day Park in Escondido from 11AM to 6 PM.
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
KPBS
Rain in the forecast for San Diego County
Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting this afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake near Ocotillo felt across San Diego
OCOTILLO, Calif. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo and was about 2 miles deep. It was 26.8 miles west of Imperial and 27.4 miles west...
Close Call Between Two Navy Ships on San Diego Bay
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
whatnowsandiego.com
Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego
Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
Earthquake Felt in Parts of San Diego County
escondidograpevine.com
Rancho Santa Fe Covenant won’t change racist coding
Rancho Santa Fe’s Covenant Association, basically a quasi-governmental homeowners association dating to the community’s founding in the 1920s, refuses to change the covenant designation that harkens back to racist restrictions in its original 1928 documentation despite the 1948 outlawing of the practice by the United States Supreme Court, sources say.
Woman hit, killed while crossing Pacific Beach street identified
A woman who hit and killed while crossing a Pacific Beach street on the night of Nov. 10 has been identified by authorities.
Compost bins rolling out in San Diego
Green waste bins are being prepared to be rolled out to homes across the city of San Diego as the Department of Environmental services starts up their green waste program.
Small earthquake reported in Ocotillo, east of San Diego County
An earthquake registered at a magnitude 3.8 struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border and east of San Diego County at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri visits South Park food truck for 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'
SAN DIEGO — A local food truck is getting big national attention right now. Shawarma Guys opened in 2019 at the corner of Grape and 30th in South Park. Recently, celebrity chef Guy Fieri paid them a visit to film an episode of his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”
