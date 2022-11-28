ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Report: Mother of missing Orangeburg child was murdered

By Chase Laudenslager
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jyerg_0jQFISdZ00

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has released additional details about a woman who they believe was murdered in her home, and her child who is missing.

OCSO searching for missing child after mother found dead

According to OCSO, deputies conducted a welfare check on Thanksgiving after the child’s mother was reported missing by her cousin. The cousin said that she usually speaks to the mother every day, but had not heard from her since November 7.

The cousin also told OCSO that the child’s father had been staying with the mother and that the two do not get along.

Deputies arrived to the home and “observed an odor associated with decomposition coming from the back part of the residence” as well as “multiple insects on the inside of the windows.”

After entering the home, deputies found the victim “in an advanced state of decomposition” lying in a bed.

The child, five-year-old Aspen Jeter, was not in the home.

Deputies did not indicate whether the father is considered a suspect.

OCSO said that finding the child is their priority at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO at (803) 534-3550.

