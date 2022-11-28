Read full article on original website
Icy street in Sioux Falls causes fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. Shortly after 1 p.m., fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
SFPD: Search warrant leads to the recovery of construction materials worth $80,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation into stolen construction materials by Sioux Falls Police led to an arrest and the recovery of construction equipment worth more than $80,000. Police say they first received a report of stolen equipment from a construction site on November 28. Surveillance footage from...
City of Sioux Falls hosting open house Thursday for South Veterans Parkway project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls, along with the South Dakota Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration are hosting an open house this Thursday for the South Veterans Parkway project. The proposed South Veterans Parkway will be a limited access six-lane roadway with a...
Parole absconder arrested after ramming vehicle into SFPD patrol car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A parole absconder is back in jail today, but not after causing problems for Sioux Falls Police. Officer Sam Clemens explains the situation. The incident took place around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East 10th Street. 38-year-old Gary Bordeaux was arrested...
