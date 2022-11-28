ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KELO-FM

Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
VERMILLION, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Parole absconder arrested after ramming vehicle into SFPD patrol car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A parole absconder is back in jail today, but not after causing problems for Sioux Falls Police. Officer Sam Clemens explains the situation. The incident took place around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East 10th Street. 38-year-old Gary Bordeaux was arrested...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy