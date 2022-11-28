PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Additional details have been released in the shooting of a woman Wednesday morning in Pike County. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. According to reports, the woman was shot in a vehicle along the 15000 block of Route 772. The suspect, identified as Joseph Scowden, 40, pulled into a nearby recovery center. Dispatchers told responding deputies that the man was attempting to flee with the wounded woman.

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO