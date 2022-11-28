Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre: Residents react to George Wagner IV's guilty verdict
WAVERLY, Ohio — Feelings of relief and respect for the rule of law are abundant in and around Waverly, Ohio, given what was at stake in George Wagner IV's murder trial, a trial that put Waverly and other communities under the microscope. Before Wagner was found guilty on the...
wosu.org
George Wagner found guilty on 22 counts related to 2016 Pike County massacre
George Wagner IV has been found guilty on 22 counts connected to a 2016 massacre that happened in Pike County. The jury returned its verdict on Wednesday afternoon. Wagner was accused in the fatal shootings of eight members of the Rhoden family. He was found guilty on all counts, including...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Chillicothe principal files to have conviction overturned
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher wants a court to throw out his conviction after he was sent to prison for having sex with students. Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, saying that new evidence...
Jury deciding George Wagner IV’s fate in Rhoden family massacre trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The jury in George Wagner IV’s trial is set to begin deliberations Wednesday, hoping to reach a verdict regarding his involvement in the Rhoden family massacre. The jury in Pike County began receiving instructions Tuesday on each of the 22 counts that George IV faces, after both the prosecution and defense […]
Man accused of assaulting Columbus woman for 28 hours found 6 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jermaine Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
Sheriff: Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck in Pike County
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing charges after police said he admitted to accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the neck. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph James Scowden, 40, of Piketon, is charged with felonious assault, improper handling of firearms, and using weapons while intoxicated. Scowden is also on probation for […]
iheart.com
Piketon Man Charged After Non-Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend
A Piketon man is facing charges after a non-fatal shooting Wednesday morning. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the vicinity of 15221 State Route 772 around 7am November 30th after receiving a call that a woman had been shot in the neck by her boyfriend.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman shot in Pike Co. early Wednesday morning
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Additional details have been released in the shooting of a woman Wednesday morning in Pike County. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. According to reports, the woman was shot in a vehicle along the 15000 block of Route 772. The suspect, identified as Joseph Scowden, 40, pulled into a nearby recovery center. Dispatchers told responding deputies that the man was attempting to flee with the wounded woman.
Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial of a man accused of murder in a Franklin County cold case dating back more than 30 years began Tuesday morning. Robert Edwards, 67, is accused of killing Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Court records allege Edwards raped and killed Lake before leaving her naked body in the […]
George Wagner IV guilty on all charges in Rhoden family massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury on Wednesday found George Wagner IV guilty on all 22 charges for his role in the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family. Jury deliberations started in the morning, and by the afternoon, had wrapped with a verdict. It came after three months in court, where family members […]
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Woman Shot in Possible Domestic Situation in Serious Condition
Pike County – A woman is in serious condition after being shot this morning in Pike County. According to sources, the woman was shot in a possible domestic situation on Beavers Ridge Road. She was transferred to Pike Adena after a 911 call was made. Sheriff’s department and police...
Two charged in death of 10-month-old girl in Hocking County
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been charged in the death of a 10-month-old girl who spent three days on life support after suffering multiple severe injuries, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Daisha L. Sommers, 24, of Logan, and her boyfriend, Jerry K. Johnson IV, 33, of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drug raid nets four arrests in Athens Co.
Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a raid at 128 North Plains Road in Athens County on Thursday for alleged drug trafficking activity at the residence. Agents, reports say, located numerous individuals inside the home with active arrest warrants. Those persons were secured by Task Force agents...
16-year-old arrested for alleged threats to Ohio school district
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A teenager has been arrested in connection to a series of bomb threats made against the Rock Hill School District, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a 16-year-old, female Rock Hill High School student is now charged with four counts of making Terroristic Threats, a […]
Hocking County woman texted family, then went missing
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County woman has been reported missing and has not been heard from since Wednesday afternoon. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kayla Young sent a text message and family photographs to a family member out of state but did not communicate further. After a residence check […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Pike County Woman in Critical Condition after Boyfriend Shoots Her in the Neck with Gun
Pike County – Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 0700hrs, deputies were dispatched in the vicinity of 15221 SR 772 Piketon, Ohio in reference to a female who had just been shot in the neck. The caller stated that a male subject had...
Man beaten, shot with semi-automatic gun during robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was beaten with a semi-automatic weapon and shot in the hand in Franklinton while trying to fend off two individuals Wednesday night. Columbus police responded to reports of a robbery and shooting in the 1500 block of West Broad Street, where a man was allegedly robbed and beaten with […]
Bexley probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
live5news.com
Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - An 18-year-old in Ohio died Monday after he was allegedly stabbed early in the morning by two teens, according to officials. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the two minors, ages 14 and 16 years old, were arrested and charged with murder. The...
