Pike County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Chillicothe principal files to have conviction overturned

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher wants a court to throw out his conviction after he was sent to prison for having sex with students. Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, saying that new evidence...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sheriff: Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing charges after police said he admitted to accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the neck. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph James Scowden, 40, of Piketon, is charged with felonious assault, improper handling of firearms, and using weapons while intoxicated. Scowden is also on probation for […]
WAVERLY, OH
iheart.com

Piketon Man Charged After Non-Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend

A Piketon man is facing charges after a non-fatal shooting Wednesday morning. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the vicinity of 15221 State Route 772 around 7am November 30th after receiving a call that a woman had been shot in the neck by her boyfriend.
PIKETON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman shot in Pike Co. early Wednesday morning

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Additional details have been released in the shooting of a woman Wednesday morning in Pike County. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. According to reports, the woman was shot in a vehicle along the 15000 block of Route 772. The suspect, identified as Joseph Scowden, 40, pulled into a nearby recovery center. Dispatchers told responding deputies that the man was attempting to flee with the wounded woman.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial of a man accused of murder in a Franklin County cold case dating back more than 30 years began Tuesday morning. Robert Edwards, 67, is accused of killing Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Court records allege Edwards raped and killed Lake before leaving her naked body in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two charged in death of 10-month-old girl in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been charged in the death of a 10-month-old girl who spent three days on life support after suffering multiple severe injuries, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Daisha L. Sommers, 24, of Logan, and her boyfriend, Jerry K. Johnson IV, 33, of […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drug raid nets four arrests in Athens Co.

Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a raid at 128 North Plains Road in Athens County on Thursday for alleged drug trafficking activity at the residence. Agents, reports say, located numerous individuals inside the home with active arrest warrants. Those persons were secured by Task Force agents...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hocking County woman texted family, then went missing

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County woman has been reported missing and has not been heard from since Wednesday afternoon. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kayla Young sent a text message and family photographs to a family member out of state but did not communicate further. After a residence check […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, shot with semi-automatic gun during robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was beaten with a semi-automatic weapon and shot in the hand in Franklinton while trying to fend off two individuals Wednesday night. Columbus police responded to reports of a robbery and shooting in the 1500 block of West Broad Street, where a man was allegedly robbed and beaten with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
live5news.com

Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - An 18-year-old in Ohio died Monday after he was allegedly stabbed early in the morning by two teens, according to officials. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the two minors, ages 14 and 16 years old, were arrested and charged with murder. The...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

