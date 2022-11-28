ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message About Wolverines Planting Flag At Midfield

By Cameron Flynn
 3 days ago

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 on Saturday to notch their first win in Columbus since 2000.

After dominating the Buckeyes on the ground and stifling an explosive Ohio State passing attack, Michigan added insult to injury by planting a Wolverine flag at midfield just moments after the final whistle.

While some fans have classified the move as disrespectful, Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh seems to believe Saturday's flag-planting display was harmless fun in a rivalry filled with dramatic flair.

Asked if he approved of the act following Michigan's victory, Harbaugh said "I want to get that flag and put it in our museum."

Harbaugh continued by downplaying Saturday's demonstration as it relates to adding extra fuel to the rivalry.

"I think there's plenty of fuel to the rivalry. There are songs, I don't give a damn about the whole state of Michigan. It's all good. It's been going on for over a century. It's all good," the Wolverine coach said.

Michigan's victory over Ohio State on Saturday marks their second straight win over the Buckeyes after being held winless in the series between 2012 and 2022.

Additionally, and for the second consecutive year, the Wolverines will head to the Big Ten Championship in prime position to earn a spot in the elusive four-team College Football Playoff.

As for the Buckeyes, missing out on a conference championship appearance has left Ohio State on the outside looking in as it relates to the College Football Playoff. They'll likely need several conference championship matchups to go their way in order to back their way into the top four.

While Ohio State hopes for the best this week, Michigan will take on Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, December 3rd.

