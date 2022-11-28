ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayfair's Cyber Monday sale ends in 11 hours—here are the best sales you can still shop

By Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Shop Wayfair's hottest Cyber Monday deals now. Ebern / KitchenAid / GoWise

It's Cyber Monday and the deals are spectacular —especially if you're shopping at Wayfair, home to some of the world's best furniture deals. You can nab up to 80% off nearly everything else sitewide, including up to 60% off bakeware and kitchen goods. But hurry! These won't last long.

Featured deals

This recliner is 46% off during Wayfair Cyber Monday. Ebern

Right now, you can score a top-rated recliner for 46% off , or just under $230. The Ebern Designs Sanie Manual Recliner is highly rated from nearly 8,000 Wayfair shoppers, who say it's soft, comfortable and easy to assemble. The chocolate microfiber shade has already sold out, so pick this one up in beige before it's out of stock, as well.

$229.99 at Wayfair

This Nespresso machine is a rare Cyber Monday deal. Nespresso

If you're on the hunt for the best coffee maker deals, we recommend the Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine , which is on sale for just $188.30, or 30% off its regular price. It comes with an Aeroccino milk frother so you can get the fanciest cuppa imaginable.

$188.30 at Wayfair

The 5 best Wayfair Cyber Monday deals

  1. Sanie Manual Recliner for $229.99 (Save $200)
  2. Faux Leather Power Lift Recliner for $369.99 (Save $49.99)
  3. KitchenAid Artisan Series for $349.99 (Save $100)
  4. Cuisinart Pro Custom 11 Cup Food Processor for $163.99 (Save $166.01)
  5. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker for $188.30 (Save $80.70)

Cyber Monday Wayfair furniture deals

Shop all the best furniture Wayfair Cyber Monday deals. Wayfair

Wayfair is one of the best places to shop furniture sales this Cyber Monday. We love a good recliner on sale, and right now, the Ebern Sanie Manual Recliner is 46% off, selling for just $229.99 ($200 off). If you're hunting for a new loveseat, we recommend the Mercury Row Garren loveseat , which is on sale for $245.99 (save $204).

Cyber Monday Wayfair kitchen deals

Keurig, KitchenAid, Cuisinart and more are on sale right now. Keurig

Wayfair sells all the best kitchen brands we've tested, from Nespresso and Keurig to KitchenAid and Cuisinart. Right now, we're eyeing the KitchenAid Artisan Series 10-speed Stand Mixer , on sale for $349.99, or $100 off. Here are all the top kitchen deals we're seeing at Wayfair today.

