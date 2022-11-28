Read full article on original website
Related
Westmoreland fire damages pool house; Occupants of nearby 911 center smelled smoke
A fire call that came in early this morning in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, brought out a number of fire departments. The fire chief told Channel 11 it all started with the smell of smoke in the 911 dispatch center. The fire turned out to be at a two-story pool...
Upland man accused of beating wife to death, abandoning young daughter at Mojave Desert gas station
An Upland man was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death, left her on the side of a road and then abandoned his young daughter at a gas station.
Hearing postponed for teen girl, boyfriend accused of killing mother
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of two teens charged in the killing of an Oildale woman won’t be heard until next year. Attorneys for Emily Evil Reznick and NIkolai Thorn Roach on Wednesday asked for a postponement during a brief hearing at the Juvenile Justice Center, noting coroner’s reports had not yet become available. […]
kclu.org
Members of Central Coast badly injured in camping accident: Hundreds contribute to GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of people are stepping up to help a Central Coast family hit by tragedy over the holiday weekend. Lompoc High School teacher Gretchen Flaherty, her father, her husband, and their 16-year old son were all seriously burned during a camping trip. An outdoor heating device apparently caught on fire, spewing burning fuel.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Humpday Kern County today is the "Calm Before the Storm"
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday everyone it's been a perfect Fall week. Changes are on the way starting tomorrow as rain moves our way. An area of Low Pressure is pushing two systems into Southern California hoping to bring a quarter inch of rain. Strong winds and cooler...
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, after he was arrested for transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office – District of Oregon, said that 42-year...
Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening
A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
The ‘Dark Watchers’ of California’s Big Sur Have Been Reported to Terrify Lonely Hikers for the Past 300 Years
Dark foggy mountainPhoto byPhoto by Little Visuals. The Santa Lucia Mountains are a rough mountain range on the Central Coast of California, positioned between Carmel and Cuyama River, apparently rising from the Pacific Ocean. Big Sur, the more rugged part of this mountainous area, also has the most thrilling scenery.
How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 29
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery
PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues
Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
Local gas station owner slashes prices across all his locations
A local gas station owner has slashed his location's gas prices to help people fill up and save on costs this Holiday.
SFGate
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
abc10.com
His daughter's life was changed by an alleged DUI driver. His message to everyone behind the wheel.
CALIFORNIA, USA — California Highway Patrol plans to launch their maximum enforcement period Wednesday night. Their message is simple: don’t drink and drive. “We are putting the word out there that we are going to be out there with as many officers as we can, and hopefully that will deter some people from making that decision to get behind the wheel after having too much to drink,” said Officer Ricardo Ortiz, of the California Highway Patrol.
