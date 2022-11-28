ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mejuri's only sale of the year ends tonight—take 20% off your Cyber Monday jewelry order

By Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Mejuri's Cyber Monday sale ends tonight—shop now to take 20% off your order. Mejuri/Reviewed

Cyber Monday jewelry deals are in full swing, meaning it's the perfect time to save on holiday gifts this year—or a little bling for yourself. Mejuri is a great place to start to find all things glittery and gold, and through midnight EST , the brand is running its only sale of the year, offering shoppers 20% off their purchase of $150 or more.

Through 12 a.m. EST on Monday, November 28 , customers can take 20% off their order of $150 or more at Mejuri . The discount is automatically applied to your cart at checkout, no promo code required. Free shipping is also offered on orders of $75 or more.

Save on Mejuri's minimalist, fine jewelry, including chain necklaces, dome rings and more. Mejuri/Reviewed

From signet rings to diamond studs , there's plenty of trendy, top-rated baubles worth scooping up at a discount at Mejuri. If you're looking for an everyday favorite to layer with, this Boyfriend Bold Chain Necklace is versatile enough to wear day in, day out, and is available in both 14K yellow gold and white gold. It falls from $300 to $240 once in your cart for a total savings of $60. This Thin Croissant Dôme Ring is another best-selling option you won't want to take off, and dips to $280 in your cart, $70 off its usual $350 price.

We've deemed Mejuri jewelry well worth the price for its chic, minimalist style and hig-end quality, so if you're looking to score fine jewelry at a discount this Cyber Monday, this is one sale you won't want to pass up.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Mejuri's only sale of the year ends tonight—take 20% off your Cyber Monday jewelry order

