An Exercise of Possibility for the 2023 Chicago White Sox

The 2022 San Diego Padres provide a great example of how changes on the margins can pay dividends.

The 2022 baseball season concluded a month ago and after the time-honored American tradition occurred for the 118 th time, the Houston Astros secured their second championship in franchise history. You may have strong opinions of the legitimacy of the Astros 2017 title. However, this is their 3rd American League Pennant in the last four years. In addition, they're now adding 2020 MVP and now-former White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu. They have earned a playoff berth either by a division title or wild card in seven of the last eight seasons. It wouldn’t be a stretch by any means to call them a model MLB franchise.

View the original article to see embedded media.

One of These Things is Like the Other

The similarities between the National League finalist San Diego Padres, and the Chicago White Sox run in parallel. The White Sox were picked by many to be the team to represent the American League in the fall classic. However, the team was lifeless throughout the vast majority of the season. You can take your pick from the buffet of blame for the 2022 White Sox. Tony La Russa, the poorly constructed roster, underperformance, and injury are your options. All of the above played a factor in their abysmal and disappointing season. How much weight you give to each is up to you.

Nevertheless, the White Sox have some issues to fix and it’s something that can be done. The Padres and Phillies played five games in the NLCS and four of them could have gone either way. The Padres were sent home in the NLCS and the Phillies went to the World Series, but didn’t achieve the only goal that counts - a World Series victory.

However, it’s important to take a look at how far the Padres have come despite falling short in 2022.

The Padres have been a very well-regarded team under GM A.J. Preller. They built their organization from the ground up and added marquee players into the mix as well. Most notably, winning the Manny Machado sweepstakes over the White Sox. Not to mention a little trade with the Sox that sent Fernando Tatis Jr. to San Diego in exchange for James Shields. Their rebuild, on the same timeline as the White Sox, started to come to fruition when they won a playoff series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

However, 2021 was a much different story in San Diego. They came into last season, like the 2022 White Sox did, as shoe-ins to make the playoffs. However, the Padres vastly underperformed despite the wealth of talent on the roster. They finished the 2021 season 28 games behind the San Francisco Giants for first place. San Diego was 67-49 after a win on August 10, but collapsed at the end of the year. They were shut out eight times in their final 50 games and finished 79-83. The Padres still had a talented roster, but it was obvious that changes had to be made. The first of which was firing manager Jayce Tingler, who had a winning record in his two-year stint.

First and Same Domino to Fall

Tingler was criticized for in-game decision-making, bullpen usage, and inconsistent batting orders . Pinning all the blame on him may be unfair as only one of their five starting pitchers finished the season without landing on the injured list. Their front office didn’t add any reinforcements at the trade deadline either. Sound familiar?

On November 1, 2021, the Padres announced the hiring of Bob Melvin as their new manager. Melvin was with Oakland for 11 seasons and also managed the Mariners and Diamondbacks. He earned manager of the year honors three times. Chicago did not hire a manager of Melvin’s pedigree, but they were in the same boat, it wasn’t working and a change was needed. The White Sox signed Kansas City Royals bench coach and first-time manager Pedro Grifol to replace Tony La Russa who stepped down for health reasons.

Preller didn’t wait to hire Melvin before hiring Ruben Niebla from Cleveland to replace Larry Rothschild, who was let go in August of that year. Niebla is/was a highly regarded pitching coach that the San Diego GM didn’t want to miss out on. The White Sox had a similar situation before hiring new manager Pedro Grifol. Rick Hahn chose to bring in former Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo to be the new bench coach. Hahn did call the hiring a “collaborative effort.” Whether you choose to believe Hahn or not, a GM hand-picking a coach for a new manager’s staff is not uncommon. Melvin brought over his bench coach and hitting coach from Oakland . Three of their coaches from the 2021 staff were retained. Also, worth noting is that San Diego employs roughly 14 coaches to the White Sox 11. Their GM likely has a hand in those hirings.

Don’t Stop Now

Preller made even more drastic changes before the 2022 campaign. There was a massive shakeup with their affiliated minor league teams and player development department. The managers and coaches in their farm systems, from Triple-A to Single-A, were completely replaced or re-assigned. In their player development department, 13 members of their personnel were hired or re-assigned. This occurred in the months between December and January. The White Sox are yet to formally announce their full 2023 coaching staff however, some changes have already been put into place.

It is still too early to tell if the White Sox front office or minor league affiliates or player development department will change this drastically, but the emphasis here is on the results of the big league club.

Acquisitions

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn stated there would not be wholesale changes to the roster. They will likely address their very glaring areas of need, starting pitcher, left-fielder, and second base. The White Sox have already begun that trend by agreeing to terms with RHP Mike Clevinger for the rotation.

The Padres took a similar approach. The most notable move of their last offseason was acquiring starting pitcher Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics before the start of the major league season. Manaea was a player that Chicago was linked to before the trade. The trade was a blessing in disguise for Chicago as Manaea turned in one of the worst years of his career. However, the less notable moves like Nick Martinez and Luis Garcia paid dividends to their pitching staff. They did of course add Josh Bell, Juan Soto, and Brandon Drury at the trade deadline, but a quick look into their post-trade numbers shows they didn’t perform well.

The White Sox have some areas to address and payroll will likely decrease. The current 40-man roster is at 35 after some light remodeling . The additions to their starting second base and right field vacancies will likely be fulfilled internally.

The Final Results

The Padres made the playoffs as the second wild card team. The Philadelphia Phillies, who made it to the World Series, were the newly added third wild-card team. San Diego outpitched the 2021 team by allowing fewer runs in 2022 (705-660). That was the main driver for their 10-game improvement. A new coaching staff, and some changes on the margins of their roster and in their dugout paid off despite not reaching the ultimate goal. San Diego was prudent to realize the potential of its roster and did not panic to make drastic changes.

The White Sox finished exactly .500 at 81-81. I can admit that rooting for your favorite team to win one of the three wild card spots doesn’t garner much excitement. Nevertheless, it is always exciting to make the playoffs. The American League’s third wild-card spot was filled by the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays finished with a record of 86-76, five games ahead of the White Sox . A tie with the Rays would have meant a playoff berth for Chicago, who owned the tie-breaker due to their head-to-head record (4-2). Anyone who closely followed the White Sox in 2022 can easily point out five games they should have won.

This is important food for thought for Sox fans heading into 2022. My goal isn’t to convince anyone that they should believe in the 2023 White Sox. The purpose here is to illustrate the potential impact of marginal changes and what a new year can make. The White Sox hope to make a few additions to their core of players , all while the core works on their health and doing what it takes to bounce back .

A question I will leave you with is this: if the 2023 White Sox reach the ALCS, would you be satisfied with that performance?