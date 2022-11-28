ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

Kirkland Ca$h returns in time for the holidays, thanks to federal stimulus

By By Spencer Pauley | The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – A gift certificate program is being resurrected for a second stint to boost tourism and local businesses in the City of Kirkland, Washington.

The “Kirkland Ca$h” program works as a form of community currency. Certificates function as cash and can be used at 80 participating businesses throughout Kirkland.

The city rebranded the Kirkland Ca$h program with the name “Stay & Play” for this second stint.

The program’s first run spanned from April through June of 2022 with nearly 700 Kirkland Ca$h certificates issued at local hotels, according to the city. That totaled more than $17,000 in community currency coupons to help local businesses. Kirkland used federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to establish the Kirkland Ca$h certificates.

Kirkland has spent over $15 million in COVID-19 recovery funds as of September. According to the city, it has dedicated $2.6 million of those funds to supporting small businesses.

To boost Kirkland’s small businesses during the holiday season, the program is running from Nov. 21 through Feb. 28, 2023.

“Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26, and now is a perfect time to take advantage of this program to enjoy a stay in Kirkland while supporting local business,” Kirkland Citycouncilmember Kelli Curtis said in a statement. “The ‘Stay and Play’ program helps us toward our goal of a thriving, diverse and business-friendly economy.”

Visitors who book a stay at one of the participating hotels in Kirkland will be eligible to receive up to $100 in vouchers from the program. The vouchers work for a range of businesses from restaurants to retail stores, but can only be used once.

The city established that hotel stays must take place between Nov. 21, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023. Vouchers expire on June 30, 2023.

