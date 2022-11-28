Read full article on original website
New gun-control bill could bring extra measures for Ohioans purchasing a firearm
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The long-stalled issue of gun regulation was discussed at a hearing conducted by the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. Republican Senator Matt Dolan believes Senate Bill 357 could bring safety measures to gun laws. Dion Green, who lost his father in the Oregon District Mass Shooting in 2019, is a supporter of the bill.
Crews on scene of fire at Riverside car wash
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to Riverside Police and Fire Dispatch, there is a car on fire in the Flying Ace Express Car Wash on Airway Rd. Dispatch says that crews are on scene. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
Person of interest in Riverside homicide charged with murder, assault, burglary
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Riverside Police say a man identified as a person of interest in a Nov. 27 homicide has been charged. Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, of Dayton is facing murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, while being held still in a Logan County, Kentucky, jail. Police say Brogan was arrested Sunday night at a mobile home park in Russellville, Kentucky.
