Huntington Adds Shade Trees to Senior Center Entranceway

Huntington officials on Monday celebrated the planting of 20 shade trees along the entranceway to the Flanagan Senior Center.

The trees will also provide shade for a bus waiting area for seniors leaving the center

“Keeping Huntington green is exactly what today’s tree planting effort is all about. I applaud the efforts of the town’s team and the Arbor Day Foundation as Huntington continues its prestigious Tree City USA distinction,” Supervisor Ed Smyth said. “We hope other communities will embrace the environmental importance of planting trees, especially when it benefits not only the environment but like we did, our precious seniors.”

Town Clerk Andrew Raia joked, “I love trees. Just because you don’t hug them doesn’t mean you don’t love them.”

The planting was partially funded by a Tree City USA Reward Grant from the New York State Urban Forestry Council.

Councilman Dr. Dave Bennardo also attended the announcement.







