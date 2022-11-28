Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Montgomery County first responders share insight on Maryland plane crash rescue efforts
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Following a nightmare plane crash in Montgomery County earlier this week, technical rescue crews with the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service (MCFRS) on Wednesday morning will be sharing their experience handling the incident. At 10 a.m., the Technical Rescue Team will talk about...
17 MCFRS recruits graduate training as department deals with retention, hiring challenges
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County firefighters and first responders have been extremely taxed recently with some high-profile events, from a building explosion to a plane crash and of course all the emergencies in between. The reality is, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, like so many...
Does your commute make the list? Transportation officials rank 10 worst bottlenecks in DMV
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — As much bad traffic as the D.C. area has, one particular stretch is head and shoulders worse than any other, according to an analysis by the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) that its members will discuss Friday. According to the analysis, the southbound...
WATCH: Fire torches multi-family dwelling in Laurel; 44 residents affected in 14 units
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A fire broke out in a 3-story multi-family dwelling in the 13000 block of Briarwood Dr. Laurel Wednesday afternoon. WATCH: SkyTrak 7 was over the scene where flames could be seen coming through the roof. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters found the structure...
Pilot who crashed into power lines tells 7News fog was thick and landing was 'miraculous'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — In his initial 911 call after crashing his plane into a power tower Sunday night, Patrick Merkle sounds like the pilot with decades of flying experience that he is. "I've flown into a tower to the northwest of Gaithersburg Airport. It's one of the...
String of shootings reported in Takoma Park, Md., police to increase patrol in area
TAKOMA PARK, Md (7News) — Police in Takoma Park, Md. responded to calls reporting gunshots in Toatley-Fraser park in the early hours of Thursday morning. The incident happened between Roanoke Avenue and Hudson Avenue at a local park, authorities said. This comes a a day after another shooting incident was reported in the same area.
Person taken to hospital after falling through DC building under construction
WASHINGTON (7News) — A person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after they fell through a building under construction in northwest D.C., officials said. D.C. Fire and EMS said technical rescue crews responded to the 1100 block of V Street NW after a person fell into the basement of a building under construction.
Driver of Wegmans truck fatally struck on I-495 after exiting vehicle following crash: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The driver of a Wegmans tractor-trailer was struck and killed Wednesday after he exited his vehicle following a crash on the northbound lane of Interstate 495, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. It all took place around 7:53 p.m. VSP said a tractor-trailer and a...
Man hospitalized, found shot in parking lot of in Silver Spring apartment complex
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting in Silver Spring, police said. The Montgomery County Police Department says at approximately 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of 16th Street for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Male bicyclist struck by vehicle in Rockville, suffers life-threatening injuries: Police
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A male bicyclist is in the hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Rockville, Montgomery County police said. The crash took place around 8:41 p.m. in the area of Rockville Pike and Talbott Street. The man was immediately...
MPD deploys more than 100 recruits, cadets to keep DC safe during holiday season
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday released their safety plan for this holiday season. Police Chief Robert Contee announced the deployment of more than 100 MPD recruits and cadets for safety in neighborhoods and along business corridors during the holiday season.
Group used fake gold, broken-down car to lure motorists into robberies: Fairfax Co. police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — What started off as a good deed ended with a victim forced to drain his bank accounts. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man stopped to lend a hand to three people who appeared to be broken down on the side of I-495.
Cold case murder victim identified after nearly 30 years, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A cold case murder victim was identified by Fairfax County detectives after nearly 30 years. Sharon Kay Abbott Lane was identified by detectives after extensive DNA testing, provided by Othram Inc. Funding for these tests was provided by donors from DNASolvers, stated a release from Fairfax County police.
All Metro train lines will have reduced service this weekend. Here's what you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — Every single Metrorail line will have reduced service this weekend due to track and other work. On the Red Line, the North Bethesda (formerly White Flint) and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations will be closed for the installation of radio cables. Shuttle buses will replace trains in that area. Trains are scheduled to arrive every 10 minutes at all other Red Line stations.
'Life-saving possibility': Fairfax Co. stocks overdose reversal med Narcan in all schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Public Schools will now stock each of its 198 schools with the opioid overdose reversal medication known as Narcan, or Naloxone. "The decision to stock all of our schools with Narcan was really made about saving lives," FCPS Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid told 7News on Thursday.
Tanker with 8,000 gallons of fuel overturns on Route 7 in Ashburn, all lanes reopen
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel overturned on Route 7 in Loudoun County early Wednesday morning, causing significant traffic delays. As of 1:30 p.m., all lanes have since reopened. according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Northern Virginia. The scene took hours to...
Expect delays on I-66 due to leak in Rosslyn Tunnel, VDOT warns
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Leaking water in a major I-66 tunnel led VDOT to issue a warning Tuesday morning about possible delays. Water dripped from the ceiling onto cars and down the wall on the eastbound side of the tunnel, which is located in Rosslyn below what’s called Gateway Park and below streets such as Nash Street, Fort Myer Drive, and Lynn Street.
Police arrest man for rape committed 40 years ago in Silver Spring, Md.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department's Cold Case Unit has arrested a North Carolina man for a rape and sexual assault committed more than 40 years ago. In March of 2022, police began work on an open rape case from April, 1981, and submitted evidence collected...
'Safe December': Fairfax Co. Police Dept.'s DUI Squad begins holiday enforcement campaign
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department's DUI Squad is ramping up DUI enforcement efforts with a campaign known as 'Safe December,' timed to coincide with the holiday season. "That's high visibility, zero tolerance, and aggressive patrols focused on apprehending people who are driving under the...
Photo of Montgomery Co. bank fraud suspect released, police ask for help
GAITHERSBURG, Md (7News) — Montgomery County police released a photo on Thursday of the suspect in a credit union fraud case. The man, whose identity is currently unknown to police, was captured by security footage at one of the credit unions he went to. Police said he traveled to...
