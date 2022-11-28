ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

WJLA

Man hospitalized, found shot in parking lot of in Silver Spring apartment complex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting in Silver Spring, police said. The Montgomery County Police Department says at approximately 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of 16th Street for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

All Metro train lines will have reduced service this weekend. Here's what you need to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — Every single Metrorail line will have reduced service this weekend due to track and other work. On the Red Line, the North Bethesda (formerly White Flint) and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations will be closed for the installation of radio cables. Shuttle buses will replace trains in that area. Trains are scheduled to arrive every 10 minutes at all other Red Line stations.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Expect delays on I-66 due to leak in Rosslyn Tunnel, VDOT warns

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Leaking water in a major I-66 tunnel led VDOT to issue a warning Tuesday morning about possible delays. Water dripped from the ceiling onto cars and down the wall on the eastbound side of the tunnel, which is located in Rosslyn below what’s called Gateway Park and below streets such as Nash Street, Fort Myer Drive, and Lynn Street.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

