WASHINGTON (7News) — Every single Metrorail line will have reduced service this weekend due to track and other work. On the Red Line, the North Bethesda (formerly White Flint) and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations will be closed for the installation of radio cables. Shuttle buses will replace trains in that area. Trains are scheduled to arrive every 10 minutes at all other Red Line stations.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO