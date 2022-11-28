ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Top Executives To Meet At The Match To Discuss LIV Golf Threat

By Mike Hall
Chief executives of the game’s main tours and the heads of at least three of the Majors will congregate at The Match in Florida next month to discuss the ongoing LIV Golf threat, according to a report from the Telegraph’s Golf Correspondent James Corrigan .

Bosses including PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the USGA Mike Whan and chief executive of the PGA of America Seth Waugh will be in attendance at the Pelican Golf Club on 10 December, where Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods will team up against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the made-for-TV exhibition event.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

It has not yet been confirmed whether Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley will be in attendance. However, the fact that some of the most prominent bosses in the game are meeting suggests that they continue to take the threat posed by LIV Golf seriously.

Before the 150th Open at St Andrews, Slumbers explained that banning players from the Open was not on the R&A’s agenda. However, there has been speculation about whether LIV Golf players will be eligible to compete in future Majors. While it is unclear if that will be a point of discussion, the appearance of chief executives representing each Major except The Masters indicates it could be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nbebh_0jQFFcpq00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the PGA Tour, several tournaments have been granted elevated status for 2023, meaning they will have a minimum purses of $20m as the organisation tries to encourage players to remain with the Tour rather than join LIV Golf. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour has also strengthened its strategic alliance with the DP World Tour as the two tours attempt to counter its threat.

Woods and McIlroy headed a player-only meeting in August to discuss proposals for the PGA Tour’s future direction. It is likely significant that the powers-that-be have chosen a tournament the pair will be competing in to form the ‘war council.’ McIlroy, in particular, has emerged as one of the most vocal proponents of the PGA Tour, and, when discussing the possibility of peace talks, called for LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to quit so there would be “an adult in the room” during any discussions.

Confirmation of the schedule for the 2023 LIV Golf season is expected in the coming days. It will involve an expanded 14-tournament League with $405m in prize money as it seeks to gain further ground in its ambition of establishing itself at the top of the game. Meanwhile, more high-profile players are expected to follow the likes of Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith in joining the PGA Tour’s big rival, with Norman recently saying LIV Golf was targeting seven new signings .

