losgatan.com
Planning Commission sides with homeowner in dispute with County Fire
A homeowner who sought an exception to new fire-safe rules recently rolled out by the State won over Planning Commissioners and was granted development approval. Despite Santa Clara County Fire Department representatives appearing in the special Zoom meeting on Nov. 21 to argue against allowing the Wade family to move forward with their project at 17121 Crescent Drive, in Los Gatos’ hills, the town officials went with the staff recommendation for an exception.
Supervisors approve controversial senior development near Walnut Creek
CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN) — After hearing from at least 50 speakers including two callers on other continents spanning about six hours, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the Spieker Senior Development residential care facility in unincorporated Walnut Creek. Spieker will build 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an […]
calmatters.network
Hopes dim for restoring former Fry's building
When Palo Alto leaders struck a deal with The Sobrato Organization in June to redevelop the large Ventura property that used to house Fry’s Electronics, the developer agreed to preserve and enhance a portion of the building that a century ago stood out as the world’s third largest cannery of fruits and vegetables.
Transportation officials consider plan for commuters to pay tolls on busy Bay Area freeways
Transportation officials are considering the proposal as part of an effort to ease traffic congestion and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New tenant sought for Autodesk’s former Marin County HQ
Autodesk officially exited Marin County in October, 40 years after the design software giant got its start there. And now the 130,000-square-foot former headquarters building at 111 McInnis Parkway in San Rafael is on the market to get only its second tenant since it was built in the mid-1990s. “It’s...
San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters
A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Silicon Valley
Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel
Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
socketsite.com
Prestigious High-Rise Unit Trades for 23 Percent Less
Speaking of “San Francisco’s best condominium project,” the apples-to-apples-to-apples re-sale of the three-bedroom, three-bath unit #32E in the Lumina tower at 338 Main Street has closed escrow. Purchased for $3.25 million in May of 2016, the 1,791-square-foot unit resold for $3.5 million in August of 2019, representing...
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
sfstandard.com
Two Former Mayors—Willie Brown and Art Agnos—Ask for Leniency in Sentencing of Felon Victor Makras
A long list of supporters, including former mayors Willie Brown and Art Agnos, have voiced their support for a lenient sentence for politically connected real estate mogul Victor Makras, who was found guilty on federal charges earlier this year. Makras was convicted in U.S. District Court earlier this year for...
calmatters.network
Planned auto dealership gives bicyclists reason to cheer
Bicyclists rarely get excited about new car dealerships, but the one currently proposed for the former site of Ming’s Restaurant would come with a rare and valuable amenity: a new bike path to the Baylands. The application from Swickard Auto Group, which the City Council is set to review...
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
Contra Costa supes consider senior residential care development near Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether a developer can transform 30 acres of mostly open space that's nearly surrounded by the City of Walnut Creek, near Heather Farm Park. Spieker Senior Development Partners wants to build a large senior residential care development at the site known as Seven Hill Ranch, including 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an 85,000-square-foot medical center, a multi-story clubhouse, a recreation building, a maintenance building, and a parking garage. It also wants to remove up to 353 trees from the site. The medical center would...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some families in Santa Clara County will be the latest in the Bay Area to receive money in a guaranteed program. The pilot program will offer $1,000 over the next two years starting this December. This project is one of few that will focus specifically on...
Each Bay Area county got a little redder in 2022
An SFGATE analysis of last year's gubernatorial recall and this year's general election shows that each Bay Area county was a little redder in 2022.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in San Mateo, CA
San Mateo, CA, is on the Peninsula, just 20 miles south of San Francisco. But with its wealth of restaurants, you don’t need to leave the Peninsula to enjoy many of the same culinary delights available in San Francisco. You can savor a wide range of cuisines in San...
metrosiliconvalley.com
Sam’s Downtown Closes Its Stables
Across the street from a swanky new West San Carlos Street apartment complex sits an old brick building bedecked with the “Sam’s DOWNTOWN FEED & PET SUPPLY” sign in a vintage western font. The vestige of the valley’s agricultural legacy, shrouded by a shrinking business district that...
NBC Bay Area
Neighbors Concerned About More Tiny Homes Coming to South San Jose
The San Jose City Council Tuesday approved using pieces of property in South San Jose as temporary locations for the unhoused. However, some neighbors are fighting back and said the area already has a disproportionate number of emergency housing projects. Resident Izzac Khayo and neighbors fought the plan to put...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. The San Francisco Playhouse has paused performances of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” through Dec. 2 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the play’s cast. The theater plans to contact people who had tickets to any of the affected dates and allow them to exchange their tickets for a different date or receive a refund.
