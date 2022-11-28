Read full article on original website
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
This project is one of the few that will focus specifically on families experiencing homelessness. Advocates say giving families this money gives them the ability to use the money for what they need the most.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Homeless Community Dealing With Cold Weather
A federal judge has given permission for San Jose to continue clearing out a homeless encampment at Columbus Park. As of this time, there are about 50 people still living at the encampment. Most of them in RVs and trailers. The city said it won’t clear them out Thursday because...
Paradise Post
San Jose wins $20 million to turn downtown motel into homeless housing
San Jose scored nearly $20 million in state funds to transform a motel downtown into homeless housing, as Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded his last Homekey grants of 2022. The $19.9 million will allow the city to purchase the 72-room Pacific Motor Inn on South Second Street. For now, the motel will serve as temporary housing for homeless residents. But ultimately, city officials plan to redevelop the site — replacing the motel with two apartment buildings for low-income and homeless tenants, as well as market-rate housing.
‘Almost hopeless’: SJ homeless prepare for winter, doubt new leadership will fix things
WHILE MANY SANTA Clara County residents gathered for Thanksgiving in warm settings this past week, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their...
sanjoseinside.com
San José Awarded $19.9M to Buy Former Motel for Housing Homeless
Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the state will award the City of San José $19.9 million in Homekey Funds to acquire the 72-room Pacific Motor Inn, located in the SoFA district of Downtown San José. The Pacific Motor Inn will provide interim housing for 72 formerly unhoused individuals...
sanjoseinside.com
150 Homeless Families in Santa Clara County to Receive $1,000 per Month for Two Years
A coalition of community partners today launched the Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project, a two-year project that will give 150 Santa Clara County families who are experiencing homelessness or unstable housing $1,000 per month in no-strings-attached cash assistance for 24 months. The $3.6 million program is designed “to help participants...
Columbus Park homeless camper wants San Jose to return his belongings as promised
By Itay HodSAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- At 46, Rudy Ortega never imagined he'd end up here. For the past seven years Ortega has lived at Columbus Park in San Jose, along with his two chihuahuas Boo Boo and Pokie Bear. Back in 2015, he was working as a property manager when, he says, a dispute with his landlord cost him his job and his home on the same day. He's been at the park ever since. Living between his RV and a van. "What I have here is what I've earned with my two hands dumpster diving for more than two and a...
svvoice.com
Be a Santa to a Senior and Share Cheer with Older Adults
As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead® encourages residents of Cupertino up to Belmont to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through Be a Santa to a Senior®, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters
A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
losgatan.com
Los Gatos High principal recalls helpless moments cradling student overdosing on opioid
Los Gatos High School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn’t the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student—watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more shallow.
UPDATE: San Jose nonprofit raises six figures for proposed landmark
Three years after unveiling an ambitious proposal to build a world-class landmark in Silicon Valley, organizers on Tuesday raised $170,000 to bring the plan one step closer to reality. Leaders from Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, the nonprofit behind the project, also announced this week the proposed landmark in downtown San Jose will now include a... The post UPDATE: San Jose nonprofit raises six figures for proposed landmark appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Bay Area
Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime
Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
Anatomy of an upset: How Cindy Chavez lost the SJ mayor’s race she was supposed to win
A VETERAN PUBLIC official with a long list of endorsers and major financial backing had almost every South Bay politico betting on her securing the mayoral seat in the 10th largest U.S. city. Then, she lost. Days after the November election, it became clear Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez...
Food bank volunteer driven by her own hunger experience
FAIRFIELD -- A Bay Area food bank volunteer knows what it's like to grow up hungry and her experience is driving her to help others like her. This holiday season, inflation and the pandemic are impacting the demand on Bay Area food banks, and the person standing next to you in line or passing you in the halls at school or church may very well be hungry."We wound up living in a tent at Lake Meade where we relied on the generosity of those around us," said Karen, who volunteers at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano and...
Paradise Post
San Jose can resume clearing notorious homeless encampment, judge rules
San Jose can resume clearing a prominent homeless encampment in Columbus Park, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, less than two weeks after a lawsuit abruptly halted the city’s efforts in an ongoing battle to relocate more than two dozen people with nowhere else to go. The encampment has created...
Silicon Valley
Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel
Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
21 Kid-Friendly Holiday Activities In The Bay Area For 2022
There are so many holiday activities happening in and around San Francisco, that it can be hard to know where to start! While adults might get their fill of Christmas spirit at seasonal pop-up bars, holiday markets, or the Guardsmen’s annual crab dinner, we can’t forget about the joy this time of year brings to the under-18 crowd. Read on for a full breakdown of our favorite kid-friendly holiday activities in the Bay Area, ordered by date. Dec 2-11 Downtown SF is once again pulling out all the stops with Let’s Glow SF, their popular holiday light display that uses projection mapping on four buildings around the Financial District. The displays will be up are easily viewed via a self-guided walking tour. Let’s Glow SF was a total hit for its inaugural event last year, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll step it up this time around.
NBC Bay Area
Fire Destroys Vacant Historic Victorian Home in San Jose
San Jose firefighters Tuesday night contained a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a vacant historic Victorian home, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded at about 9:15 p.m. to reports of a fire that had engulfed the two-story house in the 1100 block of Ranchero Way in West San Jose, fire officials said.
