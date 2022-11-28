ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

NBC Bay Area

San Jose Homeless Community Dealing With Cold Weather

A federal judge has given permission for San Jose to continue clearing out a homeless encampment at Columbus Park. As of this time, there are about 50 people still living at the encampment. Most of them in RVs and trailers. The city said it won’t clear them out Thursday because...
SAN JOSE, CA
Paradise Post

San Jose wins $20 million to turn downtown motel into homeless housing

San Jose scored nearly $20 million in state funds to transform a motel downtown into homeless housing, as Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded his last Homekey grants of 2022. The $19.9 million will allow the city to purchase the 72-room Pacific Motor Inn on South Second Street. For now, the motel will serve as temporary housing for homeless residents. But ultimately, city officials plan to redevelop the site — replacing the motel with two apartment buildings for low-income and homeless tenants, as well as market-rate housing.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San José Awarded $19.9M to Buy Former Motel for Housing Homeless

Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the state will award the City of San José $19.9 million in Homekey Funds to acquire the 72-room Pacific Motor Inn, located in the SoFA district of Downtown San José. The Pacific Motor Inn will provide interim housing for 72 formerly unhoused individuals...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Columbus Park homeless camper wants San Jose to return his belongings as promised

By Itay HodSAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- At 46, Rudy Ortega never imagined he'd end up here. For the past seven years Ortega has lived at Columbus Park in San Jose, along with his two chihuahuas Boo Boo and Pokie Bear. Back in 2015, he was working as a property manager when, he says, a dispute with his landlord cost him his job and his home on the same day. He's been at the park ever since. Living between his RV and a van. "What I have here is what I've earned with my two hands dumpster diving for more than two and a...
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Be a Santa to a Senior and Share Cheer with Older Adults

As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead® encourages residents of Cupertino up to Belmont to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through Be a Santa to a Senior®, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
CUPERTINO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters

A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose nonprofit raises six figures for proposed landmark

Three years after unveiling an ambitious proposal to build a world-class landmark in Silicon Valley, organizers on Tuesday raised $170,000 to bring the plan one step closer to reality. Leaders from Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, the nonprofit behind the project, also announced this week the proposed landmark in downtown San Jose will now include a... The post UPDATE: San Jose nonprofit raises six figures for proposed landmark appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime

Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Food bank volunteer driven by her own hunger experience

FAIRFIELD -- A Bay Area food bank volunteer knows what it's like to grow up hungry and her experience is driving her to help others like her.  This holiday season, inflation and the pandemic are impacting the demand on Bay Area food banks, and the person standing next to you in line or passing you in the halls at school or church may very well be hungry."We wound up living in a tent at Lake Meade where we relied on the generosity of those around us," said Karen, who volunteers at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano and...
Silicon Valley

Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel

Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
SAN JOSE, CA
Secret SF

21 Kid-Friendly Holiday Activities In The Bay Area For 2022

There are so many holiday activities happening in and around San Francisco, that it can be hard to know where to start! While adults might get their fill of Christmas spirit at seasonal pop-up bars, holiday markets, or the Guardsmen’s annual crab dinner, we can’t forget about the joy this time of year brings to the under-18 crowd. Read on for a full breakdown of our favorite kid-friendly holiday activities in the Bay Area, ordered by date. Dec 2-11 Downtown SF is once again pulling out all the stops with Let’s Glow SF, their popular holiday light display that uses projection mapping on four buildings around the Financial District. The displays will be up are easily viewed via a self-guided walking tour. Let’s Glow SF was a total hit for its inaugural event last year, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll step it up this time around.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Destroys Vacant Historic Victorian Home in San Jose

San Jose firefighters Tuesday night contained a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a vacant historic Victorian home, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded at about 9:15 p.m. to reports of a fire that had engulfed the two-story house in the 1100 block of Ranchero Way in West San Jose, fire officials said.
SAN JOSE, CA

