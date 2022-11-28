Louisville man becomes first jackpot winner of Kentucky’s new lottery game

A Louisville man is $60,000 richer after playing Kentucky’s new jackpot lottery game , becoming its first big winner.

Kentucky Lottery launched the new jackpot game Nov. 21, with a rolling grand prize that starts at $40,000. After five drawings, a Louisville resident secured the first jackpot win Friday, according to lottery officials.

He matched all five numbers to win the jackpot that stood at $60,000.

“I wasn’t aware there was a new game until the clerk told me about it,” the man said, according to a Monday Kentucky Lottery release. “I didn’t know how to play so he gave me a Quick Pick.”

He purchased his winning ticket at Kaders Market on Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Louisville. The market will receive $600 for selling the ticket.

“I went back to see how much I had won when he (the store clerk) said, ‘Look, you won sixty thousand dollars.’ I normally get excited but this time I was just calm,” he stated.

After taxes, the winner was presented a check for $42,600, which he told lottery officials will go toward paying bills and getting car maintenance done.

Kentucky woman uses $30 lottery win to buy additional scratch-off ticket — worth $1M

How to play new Kentucky 5 Lottery game

Kentucky 5 tickets can be purchased at authorized Kentucky Lottery retailers . Online sales for the game begin Dec. 5.

Players can choose five number balls from 1 to 39 or use the quick pick option for a generated ticket.

For an additional $1, players can multiply their winnings using the Xtra option. This feature excludes the jackpot and Match 2 fixed $2 prize, according to the lottery.

The jackpot kicks off at $40,000 and if not won, will increase by a minimum $5,000 each draw. Drawings happen each night at 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To win the game’s jackpot, the ticketholder must match all five balls to the night’s drawing.

Those who match four numbers win $250, and those who match three win $5. The Xtra feature increases winnings, and if you play Xtra, you can match two numbers for a $2 win.

“Research and game development with our players and retail partners showed us a need for the excitement of a rolling jackpot game available only in Kentucky. We delivered and are thrilled to have our first jackpot winner during our first week of sales,” Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said in the release.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Note: A previous version of this article included the name and photo of the Kentucky 5 winner. After publication, he requested, through Kentucky Lottery, that his name and photo be withheld. We have updated this story to reflect his wishes.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

