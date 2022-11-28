Read full article on original website
Harold L. Ross
Harold L. Ross, 90, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham. Per Harold’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Genevieve “Genny” June Ennen
Genevieve “Genny” June Ennen, age 95 of Smithboro, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Maryville, Illinois. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Bennett officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Peter UCC Hookdale or donor’s choice.
Robert A. “Bob” Fischer
Robert A. “Bob” Fischer, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born on Tuesday, May 13, 1941, in Breese, IL, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Tebbe) Fischer. On Saturday, August 28, 1965, he...
Books Galore in Festus is closing
(Festus) A long-time business in Jefferson County will be closing at the end of the year. For 25 years, Books Galore has been selling used and new books and many other items. John Gilbert started the business in DeSoto, before moving to other locations over the years and eventually found their current home on Festus Main Street. He says he and his wife Kendall began with the idea of selling all their items online.
MG FFA Takes First In Section 19 Agronomy Contest
Five members of the Mulberry Grove FFA chapter competed in this year’s Section 19 Agronomy contest at Lakeland College in Mattoon in late November. The other four chapters that competed included Nokomis, South Central, Cowden Herrick, and Shelbyville. This contest consists of identifying different types of weeds, crop plants/seeds, different types of farm equipment, a general knowledge 25 question test and two different crop rings of either corn, soybeans, alfalfa hay, silage, wheat, and oats.
3 Bond Co. Entities To Receive IPA Horace Mann Award
The Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Principals Association will be awarding its Horace Mann Reaching Out and Building Bridges Award to three Bond County entities next week. It has been announced the award will go to the Bond County Health Department, Greenville Police Department and the Bond County Community Unit 2 School District.
Salvation Army Bell Ringing Update
The 2022 Bond County Salvation Army campaign is off to a good start. Through the first week of bell ringing, over $17,000 have been donated. This year’s goal is $30,000. You can monitor the collection total for the campaign by visiting the thermometer tote board on the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn.
Lady Jays Fall in Semifinals
The basketball season came to an end Tuesday evening for the Greenville eighth grade girls’ team. Playing in the semifinals of the IESA Roxana Class 8-3A Regional, the Lady Jays were defeated by Roxana 27-19. After falling behind 8-2 in the first quarter, Greenville stayed close, trailing 11-6 at...
Comets Lose Wednesday Night
The Greenville Comets and Hillsboro Hiltoppers matched up Wednesday night at the Kaskaskian Classic in Carlyle. The Comets led after the opening quarter, but couldn’t contain the Hillsboro offense the rest of the way. The final score was Hillsboro 67, Greenville 47. It was a 13-9 margin for GHS...
Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career
EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
Meet our pet of the week, Charlie!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week’s pet of the week is Charlie, a gorgeous husky mix. You can adopt the 5-year-old fella at the APA. You can stop by their location on South Hanely in Brentwood or call them at 314-645-4610.
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
The One Thing It’s Illegal to Do with Beer in St. Louis, Missouri
One of the first things many people think of when it comes to St. Louis, Missouri is beer. However, did you know there is one thing you are not allowed to do with this sudsy beverage in the big city? It's possible you were breaking the law and didn't even know it.
ClinCo Historical Society Christmas Program
The Clinton County Historical Society will continue to celebrate the holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m., with a Christmas program. The Prairie Travelers will play traditional carols as well as original songs for everyone’s enjoyment. There will be Christmas cookies and desserts after the performance. Admission is free.
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
Lady Comets Win At Home
Playing at home for the first time this season, the Greenville Lady Comets beat Metro East Lutheran Tuesday night. The GHS girls led from start to finish in recording a 59-31 victory. The Lady Comets sank eight three-point shots, three by Abby Clark, two apiece by Charlee Stearns and Emma...
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
Electric Short In Cooking Equipment Causes Fire
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire Wednesday afternoon in a kitchen at a house located at 517 East Main Street in Greenville. Greenville Fire District firefighters were called at 12:51 p.m. and received mutual aid from the Mulberry Grove District. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise said there was...
2 SLU students drown in Lake of the Ozarks
Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.
More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash
Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.
