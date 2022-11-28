Read full article on original website
EW.com
The White Lotus stars break down that WTF ending in episode 5
Warning: this article contains spoilers from Sunday's episode 5 of The White Lotus. Nothing is ever as picture-perfect as it seems on The White Lotus, but bet you didn't see that twist ending in episode 5 coming at all!. After Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) spent the...
Three Pines Is a Mystery Series Worthy of Jessica Fletcher
It’s strange to say about a show with so much killing, but Three Pines is a pleasure to watch. In the spirit of Murder, She Wrote, it’s a mystery series set in a quirky small town, where bloodshed is balanced by meals at the local bistro and visits with a poet who cradles her pet duck like a baby. Even some of the deaths have wacky panache, like when a woman gets electrocuted at a curling match or an heiress gets flattened by a statue of her own father. Jessica Fletcher herself couldn’t ask for more whimsical crimes.
CNET
'The White Lotus': The Hidden Clues in Those Opening Credits Explained
HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus is quickly making a claim for having some of the best opening titles out there. Along with the provocative Renaissance-style images that make up season 2's title sequence, Emmy-winning composer Cristobal Tapia de Vere is back with a remix of season 1's eclectic ear worm. (Check out his soundtrack to 2013 British series Utopia for more electrifying tunes.)
wegotthiscovered.com
The hypocrisy of ‘Wednesday’ TikTok dance trend earns ire of users
Jenna Ortega‘s choreography as Wednesday Addams has been completely overwhelming the Internet, as more users fall in love with the quirky goth dance from Wednesday, however, for some people, the eccentric dance moves actually brought out some rather negative memories. The fourth episode of Wednesday introduces the Nevermore Academy’s...
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: Amazon Prime’s Three Pines Should Be Your Winter TV Binge
The New York Times bestselling Inspector Armand Gamache novel series from author Louise Penny is what I would call a perfect winter read: cozy mysteries set in the fictional village of Three Pines, inhabited by a colorful, but lovable group of people who have found both friendship and refuge in each other, away from the bustle of surrounding Quebec. Imagine a quaint, wintry village where you can just as easily ice skate on the frozen pond in the square as you can enjoy a gourmet dinner and lively book discussion in front of a roaring fire at the local bistro. It’s easy to imagine Penny took her inspiration for the Three Pines from a Thomas Kinkade painting–if his paintings just happened to be filled with a whole bunch of murderers.
Amanda Bynes Debuts Shorter Hair While Grabbing Coffee On School Break: Before & After Photos
Amanda Bynes has a brand-new hairstyle! The actress, 36, was seen with a shorter haircut while taking a coffee break during one of her cosmetology classes on Monday, November 28. Amanda kept a low-profile, wearing shades as she headed to the coffee shop, but her new hair looked fabulous. While she kept the same dark black shade that she had in the past, the new style was closer to a bob than her longer look.
Channing Tatum's Bond-style movie heading to Amazon after major bidding war
Paramount, Netflix, and Sony were all vying for the rights to international spy thriller Red Shirt
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup
Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
Radio host dubs Teresa Giudice ‘rudest person ever’ after interview
If you’re not about the namaste, get the hell out of her way. Boston radio personality Billy Costa slammed Teresa Giudice as an “idiot,” “nothing,” and a “monster” after she allegedly “attacked” him in a live interview on Monday. “She was easily, hands down, the rudest person I’ve ever interviewed,” the radio host, 69, said on his “Billy & Lisa in the Morning” show after the interview ended. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 50, appeared on the program to promote an event she’s co-hosting in Lynn, Mass. However, the interview took a turn once Costa asked the Bravo star about writing her...
wegotthiscovered.com
A Paramount Plus hit that topped the ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere is getting a second season
If you thought House of the Dragon’s debut had the biggest viewership numbers this year, think again. Those bragging rights appear to belong to none other than Tulsa King, a Paramount Plus mobster series starring Sylvester Stallone. The resounding success of the new series has resulted in Paramount renewing...
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily
Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
Teri Hatcher, 57, & Look-Alike Daughter Emerson, 25, Stun In Strapless Dresses At Munich Gala: Photos
Teri Hatcher, 57, and her 35-year-old daughter Emerson Tenney are twins! The Desperate Housewives alum took her only child — who she shares with ex-husband of nine years Jon Tenney — to The Mon Cheri Barbara Day Gala in Munich, Germany on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Teri absolutely glowed as she smiled while posing with Emerson, looking like she’s barely aged a day since the popular ABC series debuted back in 2004.
Alyssa Milano Masters Oversized Trend in Large Puffer, Baggy Trousers & Chunky Platform Boots for ‘The View’
Alyssa Milano embraced the oversized trend while leaving a press stop. The “Charmed” alum was spotted in New York on Tuesday leaving the ABC studios. She appeared on “The View” today and discussed her work over the past 20 years as a UNICEF ambassador, as well as trading in her Tesla for a Volkswagen. After wrapping up, she stepped out of the studios in a cozy look. She wore a dramatic large, oversized red puffer coat. The coat included a hood for extra warmth. She added blue baggy trousers, complementing the look’s oversized theme. As for footwear, Milano wore black leather boots...
Collider
From 'No Country For Old Men' to 'Logan': 10 of the Best Modern Western Noirs
The quintessential Western boasts stand-offs, exhilarating horseback chases, and cold one-liners. It’s a tried-and-true Hollywood staple, but to hang around with modern audiences, the genre has splintered into subsets that cater to contemporary tastes. “Film noir” covers a lot of genres, but they're all visually moody, thematically pessimistic films...
Jenny McCarthy Goes From No Makeup to Full-On Glam in New Transformation Video
Jenny McCarthy loves to play around on social media, and today's post was no exception. Ahead of the finale of this season of The Masked Singer, for which McCarthy is a panelist, the 50-year-old shared a cute, fun video showing her complete transformation from no makeup to true glam for tonight's show.
Fans Think Emily Ratajkowski Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Early Career Photos: 'Looks Worse Now'
It was always obvious that Emily Ratajkowski would have a great modeling career. From the very first moment she appeared on screen, it was clear to see that she was a natural beauty who loved the camera; and the camera definitely loved her!. Emily Ratajkowski Plastic Surgery Before And After.
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
"Wednesday" has broken viewership records, receiving the most views in a single week of any English-language series in Netflix history.
Saturday Night Live announces final hosts and musical guests of the year
With just three more episodes remaining of Saturday Night Live this year, the final hosts and musical guests who will be closing out the final shows have been announced. Following its recent two-week holiday hiatus, the comedy sketch show returns this Saturday (3 December), with first-time host Keke Palmer kicking off its final month.The 29-year-old actor recently starred in Jordan Peele’s latest sci-fi thriller Nope.Palmer will be joined by SZA as the evening’s musical guest, whose appearance is in support of her forthcoming album, SOS.SNL’s penultimate 2022 episode, on 10 December, will welcome Martin Short and Steve Martin as...
‘Wednesday’: The Real Life Ages of the Cast Compared to Their Nevermore Characters
Jenna Ortega plays 16 year old Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series. The 20 year old actor and the rest of the 'Wednesday' cast are a few years older than their Nevermore counterparts.
One-Time Box Office Champ Vince Vaughn Begging A-List Pals To Save Struggling Career
Fallen former A-list star Vince Vaughn has been begging old pals to help revive his near-dead career, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources, the 52-year-old actor has reportedly reached out to former costar Ben Stiller, pleading to reunite in a remake of one of Vaughn’s last big hits – 2004’s Dodgeball. “Vince is desperate to get his career back on track and he thinks the FASTEST way is to revisit a beloved film they made together,” spilled a source. Vaughn was one of the biggest stars of the early 2000s, with massive hits like Old School and Wedding Crashers, until...
